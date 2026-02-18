Scarlett Johansson's Sorel snow boots look more like trainers and work with tailored trousers

I really struggle with shoes at this time of year. For dog walks, I have some of the best snow boots, which I wear with leggings or jeans, but when I want to look a bit smarter for the office, I'm a bit stuck.

My most comfortable trainers are the easy option, but they're not the warmest, and they're far from ideal when it torrentially rains. Which it seems to be doing a lot lately...

Enter Scarlett Johansson to solve all my winter dressing dilemmas. She was pictured on the set of her directorial debut, Eleanor The Great in chilly New York last February, and doesn't she look perfectly put together? She's wearing a boot/trainer hybrid by Sorel, one of the best brands in the business when it comes to snow boots, and I love the rich rust colour.

She added a simple roll neck knit, a wool jacket, black trousers with a tuxedo stripe down the side, plus a Prada belt bag worn across the body.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Sorel boots

Complete the look

M&S Side Stripe Wide Leg Trousers £40 at M&S Scarlett's side stripe trousers are all-black, but I think the subtle flash of colour really adds something to this look. And it would tie in nicely with the camel Sorel boots! The wide leg fit is super flattering, so these will easily slot into your capsule wardrobe. Mango Double Breasted Coat £136.11 at Nordstrom Available in sizes XXS to 4XL, this wool blend jacket will do wonders for your outerwear wardrobe. If you're anything like me, you can't wait to stop wearing your puffer coat on repeat! M&S Adjustable Cross Body Bag £20 at M&S You might not be directing your debut film like Scarlett, but going hands-free is helpful for everyone, whether you're shopping or commuting. This little crossbody bag is available in three colours and is an easy, budget-friendly update to your look.

You've probably come across the Sorel Torino snow boots, which can count Kate Middleton and Olivia Colman as fans, but I'd never seen this sportier style before Scarlett wore them.

Investing in a good pair of waterproof boots will pay dividends at this time of year, and these are the most versatile option I've come across.