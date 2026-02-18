Scarlett Johansson's Sorel snow boots look more like trainers and work with tailored trousers
This lesser-known Sorel style is a warm alternative to trainers
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Daily (Mon-Sun)
woman&home Daily
Get all the latest beauty, fashion, home, health and wellbeing advice and trends, plus all the latest celebrity news and more.
Monthly
woman&home Royal Report
Get all the latest news from the Palace, including in-depth analysis, the best in royal fashion, and upcoming events from our royal experts.
Monthly
woman&home Book Club
Foster your love of reading with our all-new online book club, filled with editor picks, author insights and much more.
Monthly
woman&home Cosmic Report
Astrologer Kirsty Gallagher explores key astrological transits and themes, meditations, practices and crystals to help navigate the weeks ahead.
I really struggle with shoes at this time of year. For dog walks, I have some of the best snow boots, which I wear with leggings or jeans, but when I want to look a bit smarter for the office, I'm a bit stuck.
My most comfortable trainers are the easy option, but they're not the warmest, and they're far from ideal when it torrentially rains. Which it seems to be doing a lot lately...
Enter Scarlett Johansson to solve all my winter dressing dilemmas. She was pictured on the set of her directorial debut, Eleanor The Great in chilly New York last February, and doesn't she look perfectly put together? She's wearing a boot/trainer hybrid by Sorel, one of the best brands in the business when it comes to snow boots, and I love the rich rust colour.
She added a simple roll neck knit, a wool jacket, black trousers with a tuxedo stripe down the side, plus a Prada belt bag worn across the body.
Shop the Sorel boots
Exact match
Much more practical in this weather than your best white trainers, I love the contrast between the red suede and yellow laces. They're fleece-lined to keep your ankles cosy, and customer reviews are seriously impressive. One wrote: "Warm and good looking, like a foot hug every time you put them on" and another said: " I think they look nice and aren’t clunky, as most warm winter boots."
I can personally attest to how sturdy Sorel snow boots are, and in this warm tan colour they're a really stylish UGG boot alternative. The pricing on Amazon depends on size, but if you're lucky, you can bag an amazing bargain.
I had to check the price on these several times - can you believe some sizes are only £25? There's still lots of wintry weather to come before spring, but these will also be your go-to later this year, too. In classic black and white, you really can't go wrong.
Complete the look
Scarlett's side stripe trousers are all-black, but I think the subtle flash of colour really adds something to this look. And it would tie in nicely with the camel Sorel boots! The wide leg fit is super flattering, so these will easily slot into your capsule wardrobe.
You've probably come across the Sorel Torino snow boots, which can count Kate Middleton and Olivia Colman as fans, but I'd never seen this sportier style before Scarlett wore them.
Investing in a good pair of waterproof boots will pay dividends at this time of year, and these are the most versatile option I've come across.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.