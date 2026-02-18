Jump to category:
Scarlett Johansson's Sorel snow boots look more like trainers and work with tailored trousers

This lesser-known Sorel style is a warm alternative to trainers

Scarlett Johansson at Newport Beach Film Festival Honors and Variety&#039;s 10 Actors to Watch at Balboa Bay Resort on October 19, 2025 in Newport Beach, California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
I really struggle with shoes at this time of year. For dog walks, I have some of the best snow boots, which I wear with leggings or jeans, but when I want to look a bit smarter for the office, I'm a bit stuck.

My most comfortable trainers are the easy option, but they're not the warmest, and they're far from ideal when it torrentially rains. Which it seems to be doing a lot lately...

Scarlett Johansson is seen making her directorial debut on &#039;Eleanor the Great&#039; on February 26, 2024 in New York

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You've probably come across the Sorel Torino snow boots, which can count Kate Middleton and Olivia Colman as fans, but I'd never seen this sportier style before Scarlett wore them.

Investing in a good pair of waterproof boots will pay dividends at this time of year, and these are the most versatile option I've come across.

