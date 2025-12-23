Jump to category:
Back To Top

Margot Robbie's airport outfit formula features the most comfortable jeans I've seen all year

You don't have to decide between jeans and joggers - you can have the best of both worlds

Caroline Parr's avatar
By
published
in News
Margot Robbie pictured at Brisbane airport in April 2025
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Jump to category:

As 2025 draws to a close, I'm using the end of the year as a good excuse to revisit some of my favourite outfits of the year - and I don't just mean red carpet gowns.

You rarely see Margot Robbie put a foot wrong when it comes to fashion, and I can't wait to see what she'll wear when promoting Wuthering Heights in 2026, but for now, I'm focusing on this more casual look from the actress. She was pictured at Brisbane airport back in April, wearing a Celine striped jumper, paired with a brown cap, khaki green clogs and blue wide-leg jeans with a drawstring waist.

Margot Robbie pictured at Brisbane airport in April 2025

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Shop Margot's look

Opt for non-rigid denim to make sure your drawstring jeans are as comfy as possible, et voilà! A stylish travel ensemble that you won't be desperate to change out of when you arrive.

And don't worry if they're much longer than you were hoping for when they arrive - Margot's look proves that turned-up denim only adds to the relaxed, laidback look.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Back To Top