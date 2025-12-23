Margot Robbie's airport outfit formula features the most comfortable jeans I've seen all year
You don't have to decide between jeans and joggers - you can have the best of both worlds
As 2025 draws to a close, I'm using the end of the year as a good excuse to revisit some of my favourite outfits of the year - and I don't just mean red carpet gowns.
You rarely see Margot Robbie put a foot wrong when it comes to fashion, and I can't wait to see what she'll wear when promoting Wuthering Heights in 2026, but for now, I'm focusing on this more casual look from the actress. She was pictured at Brisbane airport back in April, wearing a Celine striped jumper, paired with a brown cap, khaki green clogs and blue wide-leg jeans with a drawstring waist.
I don't know about you, but I always struggle to know what to wear when travelling, whether that's jetting off on holiday or the long drive home for Christmas. Do you stick to leggings, or keep it cosy in loungewear? Margot's look solves all these problems in one go. The tie waist and loose fit of the jeans make them some of the most comfortable jeans you can invest in.
Shop Margot's look
As much as I love my best cashmere jumpers, when you're travelling you need layers that you can take off to adjust to different temperatures. This is a great match for Margot's Celine knit, and the preppy stripes are seriously striking.
A lesson I learnt in 2025 was to be a bit more open-minded about buying fashion on Amazon. Genuinely, some of the most comfortable bras, trainers and denim the woman&home team tested this year were from Amazon, and you'd never be able to guess, so it stands to reason these clogs are worth a try!
Opt for non-rigid denim to make sure your drawstring jeans are as comfy as possible, et voilà! A stylish travel ensemble that you won't be desperate to change out of when you arrive.
And don't worry if they're much longer than you were hoping for when they arrive - Margot's look proves that turned-up denim only adds to the relaxed, laidback look.
