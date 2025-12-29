Sienna Miller's barrel leg jeans, cosy jumper and Birkenstock clogs make up the ultimate winter uniform
It's the fuss-free outfit formula you'll find yourself reaching for every day
I don't know about you, but I used to really struggle with footwear in the winter months. I've got some amazing snow boots and my favourite trainers, but since investing in a pair of Birkenstock Boston clogs, deciding what to wear every day has got a whole lot easier.
I was inspired to buy some after seeing this photo of the always stylish Sienna Miller in November last year, and it's still a favourite look of mine. She was pictured in London, wearing a pair of blue barrel leg jeans (which are unexpectedly affordable!), a loose brown jumper and a pair of slip-on clogs.
The colour palette of Sienna's ensemble is soft and flattering, too. Opting for shades of grey, brown and ochre to complement blue jeans, instead of sticking to black and white, will make putting together an outfit in the morning even easier.
Shop the look
This ochre shade is such a good colour match for Sienna's jumper, and the texture's spot on too. It's a wool and cashmere mix, so you don't have to choose between the best wool jumpers and the best cashmere jumpers - you can have the best of both worlds!
Sienna's jeans are from her collection for M&S - I own them as well, and they really are my go-to denim. They have now sold out, but this carrot shape from the British clothing brand will do the trick. If you like the frayed hem of Sienna's, do some DIY distressing at home.
Exact match
In the mood for a post Christmas splurge? Sienna's tote bag is by Prada, and features the iconic logo on the front. It's a simple style that will carry all your essentials and more.
I really rate Hush, and so does superstar singer Lily Allen, who recently wore a faux fur coat and leather skirt by the brand. These jeans will work hard in your wardrobe all year round.
Wondering how to style Birkenstock Boston clogs? They look effortlessly stylish with jeans in any cut, from straight to wide leg. Just remember to keep cosy in socks à la Sienna.
Then in the warmer months, they'll look amazing with white jeans, but you can totally team them with dresses and skirts too. The more you'll wear them, the braver you'll feel, and frankly, you won't want to take them off!
