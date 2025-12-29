Jump to category:
Sienna Miller's barrel leg jeans, cosy jumper and Birkenstock clogs make up the ultimate winter uniform

It's the fuss-free outfit formula you'll find yourself reaching for every day

Sienna Miller is spotted in casual mode out in London&#039;s Notting Hill 28/11/2024
(Image credit: Backgrid)
I don't know about you, but I used to really struggle with footwear in the winter months. I've got some amazing snow boots and my favourite trainers, but since investing in a pair of Birkenstock Boston clogs, deciding what to wear every day has got a whole lot easier.

I was inspired to buy some after seeing this photo of the always stylish Sienna Miller in November last year, and it's still a favourite look of mine. She was pictured in London, wearing a pair of blue barrel leg jeans (which are unexpectedly affordable!), a loose brown jumper and a pair of slip-on clogs.

Wondering how to style Birkenstock Boston clogs? They look effortlessly stylish with jeans in any cut, from straight to wide leg. Just remember to keep cosy in socks à la Sienna.

Then in the warmer months, they'll look amazing with white jeans, but you can totally team them with dresses and skirts too. The more you'll wear them, the braver you'll feel, and frankly, you won't want to take them off!

Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

