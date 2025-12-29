Sienna Miller's barrel leg jeans, cosy jumper and Birkenstock clogs make up the ultimate winter uniform

I don't know about you, but I used to really struggle with footwear in the winter months. I've got some amazing snow boots and my favourite trainers, but since investing in a pair of Birkenstock Boston clogs, deciding what to wear every day has got a whole lot easier.

I was inspired to buy some after seeing this photo of the always stylish Sienna Miller in November last year, and it's still a favourite look of mine. She was pictured in London, wearing a pair of blue barrel leg jeans (which are unexpectedly affordable!), a loose brown jumper and a pair of slip-on clogs.

The colour palette of Sienna's ensemble is soft and flattering, too. Opting for shades of grey, brown and ochre to complement blue jeans, instead of sticking to black and white, will make putting together an outfit in the morning even easier.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Shop the look

Wondering how to style Birkenstock Boston clogs? They look effortlessly stylish with jeans in any cut, from straight to wide leg. Just remember to keep cosy in socks à la Sienna.

Then in the warmer months, they'll look amazing with white jeans, but you can totally team them with dresses and skirts too. The more you'll wear them, the braver you'll feel, and frankly, you won't want to take them off!