I'm officially convinced – Demi Moore's snowy attire has sold me on the cosy appeal of Birkenstock's shearling Arizonas

It's January, which means that cosying up at home is a rite of passage. And if you're on the hunt for a new pair of slippers to help you do so, Demi Moore's icy styling combination should convince you that Birkenstock's shearling-lined Arizonas are a top contender.

Whilst we usually spot the actress in glamorous red-carpet attire, this time she was captured braving icy conditions in a grey pair of Birkenstock sandals. Opting for relaxed grey barrel trousers, a cosy black jumper and some long socks, this laid-back combination feels perfect for the wintery month ahead.

If you're currently on the hunt for a pair of the best slippers, you'd be surprised how cosy and versatile these shearling-lined sandals actually are, and styled with some ultra-soft socks, they can be worn outdoors too.

Moore was first spotted outdoors in the icy conditions, and a second picture shows her shovelling snow with the shearling Birkenstocks still firmly on foot, showing that these slipper-style sandals can actually handle January weather.

Shop Birkenstock Arizona

exact match Birkenstock Arizona Genuine Shearling Slide Sandal £126.40 / $164.95 at Nordstrom These sandals feature a genuine shearling lining for cushioning and for extra warmth. This soft grey tone will pair with just about any other wintery hue, try pairing them with some chocolate brown socks. Birkenstock Arizona Sheepskin Black £119.99 (was £124.95) at Amazon If you prefer darker shades the black Arizona sandals are a versatile and stylish choice. They feature a shearling lining and a cork footbed which is engineered to mould to your feet. Birkenstock Arizona Genuine Shearling Slide Sandal £126.40 / $164.95 at Nordstrom The antique white variation feels perfect for the snowy season and will complement just about any shade. Try styling them with a vibrant coloured sock if you're bold enough to embrace the socks and sandals faux pas.

Shop Demi's Look

Her soft grey barrel-shaped trousers echoed the grey Arizonas, creating an intentional pairing, and we love her addition of socks with these sandals, so cosy and chic.

This outfit feels extremely easy to recreate, and it's the kind of formula that you can rely on post-festive season when social outings are dwindling, and you're spending more time at home.

Plus, if you're wondering what to wear in the snow? This outfit could definitely serve as inspiration if you're nipping outdoors quickly; however, we would suggest the addition of a cosy wool coat.