How to style UGGs regardless of age, according to a fashion editor

Did you ever think you’d be wondering how to style UGGs in 2023? Welcome to the crazy world of fashion. The UGG boot, which first reigned supreme in the early Noughties, is back with a bang this winter.

When model Bella Hadid stepped out in chunky UGG boots last year, it sparked a viral fashion trend on TikTok, what followed was a 152% surge in searches and the boots quickly sold out. Fellow stars like Emily Ratajkowski and Gigi Hadid soon followed suit, and chunky UGGs became a ubiquitous part of the fashion landscape once more.

Fashion stylist and TV presenter Emma Lightbown thinks it’s not just the celebrity effect that’s propelled UGGs back into the spotlight.

“I think during the dreaded lockdowns everyone really embraced the idea of comfortable fashion that, even a couple of years on, people are still loving the warmth and comfort of wearing things like UGGs,” she says.

And if you've not been tempted to slip your feet into these cosy boots until now, the UGG Black Friday deals might be the tempting style steal to help push you over the edge, making it a more cost-effective way of embracing this returning look.

What to wear with UGGs

While designers such as Cormio sent UGGs down the catwalk for its spring/summer shows, UGGs are definitely cold-weather footwear, making some of the best winter boots.

"Our customers are looking for cosy shoes to get them through the winter months,” says Ffion Lloyd, Women’s Shoes Buyer for John Lewis.

“As the ultimate comfort shoe, UGGs are perfectly paired with a relaxed outfit or worn indoors as a cool slipper. With sales up by a third compared to last year, bestsellers like the Ultra Mini and Tasman styles are flying off the shelves."

If you can get your mitts on a pair though, what’s the best way to style them, so they feel a little more grown-up?

Last seen teamed with skinny jeans or leggings, UGGs quickly went out of favour and lost their cool, as the market became flooded with copies, and everyone was seen wearing them. However, it seems the new chunky style has renewed their fashion kudos - and with it come new ways of styling these ‘marmite’ boots.

1. How to style UGG boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We all wore our UGG boots with leggings or skinny jeans in the Noughties, but this time round, think about pairing them with some minimalist capsule wardrobe items, such as the knitted dress.

“Knitted dresses of all lengths work great with UGGs - the cosy textures lend themselves to being styled together,” suggests Emma. “Layer up the look with a longline coat and don't forget to add chunky knit socks for that finishing touch.”

And don’t limit yourself to the classic chestnut shade either – there are plenty of other fashionable hues to choose from.

“There are some really interesting colours available in sumptuous neutral tones,” says personal stylist Lindsay Edwards . “I particularly like the burnt cedar, slate grey and moss green shades, which are set to be big news this season.”

Yours Cream Knit Dress View at Yours RRP: £33.99 | Who says style can’t be comfy? The knit dress is perfect for when you want to look pulled together but still want to stay cosy. An all-out monochrome look with a cream coat and UGG boots is a perfect example of dressing simple but stylish and adds a grown-up sophistication to a boot silhouette that has often got very young connotations. UGG Classic Mini II Boot View at UGG RRP: £165 | If you’re dipping your toe into the UGG pool for the first time, you can’t go wrong with the Classic Mini II Boot. Short enough to go under trousers but still great worn paired with your warmest leggings or tights. Less ubiquitous than the popular chestnut variety, this moss shade gives them an instant 2023 update. La Redoute Wool Coat View at La Redoute RRP: £160 | Introducing one of the best winter coats for women . Its oversized styling makes it perfect for slipping on over chunky knits, while the khaki shade brings a touch of colour into your wardrobe, while still being as versatile as black. Throw it on over everything this winter to up your style factor.

2. How to style brown UGGs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With brown being one of the biggest autumn/winter fashion colour trends for 2023, it’s no surprise that brown UGGs are proving popular. When it comes to what to wear with UGGs, try teaming the chestnut brown styles with neutral shades such as camel and cream, they look less casual, tapping nicely into the Quiet Luxury trend.

UGG lover and fashion stylist Joanne Watkinson says that although neutrals are a natural partner to brown UGGs, they also go well with brighter shades.

“Chocolate brown is such a gorgeous shade I am not surprised it's become so popular,” she says.

“It's a brilliant neutral and looks gorgeous with another current fashion favourite, red. I would style them with blue denim straight jeans, a simple white t-shirt, my brown coat and tie my red cardigan over my shoulders for a flash of colour.”

3. How to style UGG ultra minis

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“I didn't know I needed a new length of UGG Boot until the Ultra Mini was released,” says Joanne. “The beauty of them is that you get all the benefits of a cosy UGG without the length, which under trousers could look a little cumbersome.”

Joanne suggests wearing your mini UGGs as you would a trainer, pairing them with a tailored pair of trousers or with a straight-leg jean.

She says: “While I love the traditional chestnut colour, the slate shades are easier to style as they work with blue denim, grey, black and all the shades of beige.”

4. How to style UGGS with jeans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“UGGs and jeans are a classic combination,” says Emma. “While most of the street style shots show celebs strutting around the US with bare legs and cute socks the, reality of the UK is that we’re much more likely to need (and want) to pair them with jeans.” As this feels both more practical and warm.

Emma suggests considering the height of your UGGs and how that will work with the length and shape of your jeans.

“Choosing straight or wide legs will give it a modern update,” she says.

UGGs naturally have a laid-back vibe so Lindsay suggests continuing this feel by learning how to style UGGs and jeans with “relaxed knits, oversized blazers, bomber jackets, puffa gilets or wool coats in neutral tones.” It adds a slightly more sporty feel to proceedings.

Pilcro Boat Neck Jumper View at Anthropologie RRP: £98 | A pretty pastel jumper is a great way to add a touch of femininity and softness to any outfit, as well as lifting grey wintry days. The colours in this jumper are made to match with denim - the perfect finishing touch to any denim skirt outfit , if you want to give your denim draw an update. New Look High Waist Dad Jean View at New Look RRP: £34.99 | Effortlessly stylish and endlessly comfortable, these dad jeans are the perfect addition to your wardrobe. Not sure how to style high-waisted jeans ? Make sure to tuck in your top (either fully or half), to show off your waist and to give the overall outfit a nice balanced feel. UGG Ultra Mini Platform Boot View at John Lewis RRP: £155 | This colourway is a classic for a reason - the chestnut shade goes with literally everything. For an easy look, wear platform UGGs with your most comfortable jeans . For a more modern feel explore how to style UGGs with white jeans, adding a pastel jumper to finish.

5. How to style UGG tasman slipper

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Tasman slipper has become one of UGG’'s most popular shoe styles with its indoor/outdoor design and has sold out several times. With the likes of Gigi Hadid sporting these out and about, have the best slippers finally become acceptable to wear outside the house? Joanne thinks it all depends on your lifestyle.

“They don't work for soggy school runs or public transport, I’d wear them out for popping to the shop or going out for a coffee,” she says.

If you can get your mitts on these elusive slippers, we perhaps wouldn’t suggest wearing your Tasman UGGs with a suit as Australian model Shanina Shaik did.

It is important though to keep the rest of your outfit neat and tidy, so you look pulled together. Otherwise, you risk looking like you’ve just stumbled out of bed and reached for your slippers on your way out, so select pieces that have a little more structure to them, that offer a level of rigidity that contrasts the laidback look.

H&M Oversized Felted Overshirt View at H&M RRP: £37.99 | Wear as a jacket or a shirt, you’ll get lots of use out of this beige number. Plain enough to go with everything, the felted material will add a cosy texture to any outfit. The front patch pockets and distinct button frontage offers a utilitarian feel. Boden Corduroy Trousers View at Boden RRP: £85 | Available in petite, regular and long lengths and in sizes from 4-22, these corduroy trousers are a great addition to any winter capsule wardrobe . Classic tan looks good with denim as well as neutral tones. The shorter UGG boots won't interrupt the leg of the trousers. UGG Tasman Slipper View at Laced RRP: £115 | This low cut pair of UGGs means they won't interrupt longer line hems. To lengthen your legs, opt for a slightly cropped pair of jeans or trousers to highlight your ankles, which automatically will help to lengthen your frame. We love a kick-flare.

Can you wear socks with UGGs?

The purists like Joanne, love to go barefoot and feel the gorgeously soft sheepskin lining, but she says socks aren’t necessarily a no-no.

“I am a big fan of socks as styling tools and I really like a sock peeking out of an UGG,” she says, suggesting you try and keep your socks and UGGs tonal.

Light brown UGGs will look great with cream socks - especially if it's a pair of the best cashmere socks, added cosy points - while darker brown UGGs can look cute with a light brown sock peeking out.

What should you not wear with UGGs?

While we’re all for wearing what you want, UGGs definitely stray into the casual side of fashion.

“UGGs have their place during the daytime for casual cosy looks but avoid pairing them with anything too tailored,” suggests Emma. “As comfortable as they might be they should never be seen on a night out - unless of course your perfect party shoes are in your bag waiting for you to change!”

Lindsay also advises on leaving the UGGs at home on rainy days.

“While UGGs are perfect for cold, crisp days, avoid wearing them in wet or muddy conditions as excess moisture will damage them in the long term,” she says.

This is why it’s essential to know how to clean UGGs as they are prone to staining easily.

How to style UGGs in 2023

Forget any Noughties styling with these new-style UGG boots, this time round it’s all about creating a different silhouette. Emma says the new platform shape lends itself to a different, more directional aesthetic, something to think about when you’re trying to work out what to wear with UGGs.

“Whenever a trend comes back around in fashion there’s always an update to make it more current - this time it's the addition of the platform,” says Emma.

She says the lower cut of the popular platform ultra mini UGGs lends them to being styled with a range of different trouser styles, rather than the leggings and skinny jeans of the Noughties.

“Try pairing them with a straight leg jean or wide leg trousers or layering up chunky knits with a denim midi skirt,” she advises.

As UGGs redefine their place in 2023 fashion, it's clear that the key lies in embracing the platform trend and experimenting with different silhouettes - they’re the perfect shoes to wear with wide legged trousers - marking a departure from the styling norms of the Noughties.

Our experts:

Joanne Watkinson Social Links Navigation Joanne is a fashion stylist and co-founder of slow fashion brand By Elleven. She has 20 years’ experience of working in the fashion industry.

Emma Lightbown Social Links Navigation Emma is a fashion stylist and presenter with over 20 years’ experience. Styling magazines and ad campaigns, she’s worked with all ages, shapes and genders and believes fashion is for everyone. She also hosts Off the Hanger, a fashion podcast where she interviews guests about their favourite fashion pieces and the stories behind them.