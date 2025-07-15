Ruth Jones' leopard print dress and fresh white trainer combination is the kind of easy, elevated outfit we want to wear all summer
Plus, we've found where to shop for her exact dress and trainers
Spotted at the press preview performance of The Live Aid Musical, Ruth Jones arrived in a look that perfectly embodied a smart-casual outfit. Her bold leopard print shirt dress and white trainers look confirms one thing, that floaty dresses paired with comfortable trainers is a failsafe combination.
Wearing a full-length dress by Karen Millen, Jones embraced the leopard print trend with a button-front shirt dress that cinched in at the waist. She paired it with some of the best white trainers from the well-loved shoe brand Air and Grace, and to finish, opted for a sparkly handbag for added luxury, along with some large gold hoop earrings.
What stands out about an outfit like this is how easy it is to recreate, whether you're heading to a lunch or dinner date, or simply on the hunt for summer outfits for work, a printed shirt dress and fresh white trainers is a look that delivers on style and practicality.
This outfit works so well because the bold print sits perfectly contrasted against the minimal white trainers. Ruth's choice of oversized hoops and a glittery bag shifts this shirt dress into a look that's occasion-ready without feeling overdressed.
This shirt dress features a bold animal print pattern that will liven up your existing daywear wardrobe. The gold buckle belt accentuates your shape, and you can shop this style in tall and size variations too.
One of the best British brands for footwear, Air & Grace, is renowned for putting comfort and practicality first with its designs. These leather trainers have a patented comfort footbed and are leather-lined.
Not only are these shoes a bestselling style but our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Rivkie Baum owns these Rally Trainers and praises their comfort and versatility. For more details you can read her full review here.
As the summer continues and calendars fill with invitations and weekend getaways, we need quick yet elevated outfit ideas that can be thrown together in a hurry, but don't feel too much, and nothing beats a statement shirt dress paired with your most comfortable trainers.
If you're looking to refresh your summer capsule wardrobe pieces with staples that will earn their place, floaty midi or maxi dresses are a winning choice. And the high street has plenty of stylish cuts and flattering silhouettes to choose from, including stylish dresses to hide a tummy, such as shirt dresses with belted designs. Some of our favourite places to shop for the summer-ready dresses are M&S, Nobody's Child, or for a more premium find, ME+EM.
Styled by celebrity stylist Stevie B, we love Ruth Jones' bold animal print dress, grounded with a pair of quiet, neutral trainers. This combo is possibly one of the easiest and speediest ways of looking and feeling put together, and we can't recommend it enough.
