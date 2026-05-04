Cheryl Cole's easy-to-copy outfit formula is the chicest way to style trending red trousers this season

When Cheryl Cole posted photos of a recent trip to Walt Disney World with her son Bear, it wasn't Mickey Mouse that caught my attention, but her bright red trousers. Striking a playful pose in front of a tropical-themed waterfall display, the singer looked relaxed and happy.

Teaming her bright red trousers with a short-sleeved shirt from Polo Ralph Lauren, her best white trainers and a lightweight Fedora, the singer's smart casual outfit was the perfect balance of chic and comfortable for a day out and about. Known for her petite stature, Cheryl cleverly opts for trousers with a high-waisted fit, which creates a leg-lengthening effect, while her boxy cotton shirt is the ideal item to wear if you're wondering what to wear in the heat - opt for natural fabrics such as cotton or linen that are breathable, while the loose cut allows air to circulate freely.

While many of the pieces in Cheryl's outfit are classic spring capsule wardrobe staples, the singer has made slight tweaks to upgrade her outfit. Swapping her most comfortable jeans for a pair of red cotton trousers, the bold colour immediately adds a fun feel to the outfit. Likewise, adding a subtly striped shirt to her look adds a jaunty, almost nautical element and finishing off with an essential stylish sunhat, this summer outfit idea is going straight to the top of my list.

UPGRADE EVERYDAY CLASSICS LIKE CHERYL

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Polo Ralph Lauren Relaxed Fit Striped Short Sleeve Shirt £165 at Ralph Lauren If you're looking to stay covered up from the sun but avoid overheating, natural fabrics like linen and cotton will keep you cool. This chic blue-and-white striped shirt is a spring/summer staple you can wear at home or on holiday for instant elegance. H&M Red High Waisted Wide Leg Trousers £27.99 at H&M If you're wondering how to style wide-leg trousers with boxy tops, look for a high-waisted style and tuck your top in to create a defined look. Bright and colourful trousers are having a moment right now, and the high street is a great place to shop the look. Mango Cream Natural Fiber Wide Brim Hat £22.99 Not only does a stylish sunhat allow Cheryl to go incognito on holiday, it also protects her face and shoulders from the sun's rays. A smart Fedora like this design adds instant polish to any look and will work with tailored trousers or pretty summer dresses. Nike Air Force 1 Easyon White Leather Trainers £109.99 at Nike No doubt, getting her steps in, Cheryl opts for sensible footwear. Nike's classic Air Force One trainers are perfect for days spent on your feet. Some of the best and most timeless white trainers, you can wear these with everything from jeans to day dresses. Izipizi Road Black Acetate Oversized Sunglasses £55 at Izipizi Cheryl's often spotted in oversized sunglasses - this lightweight style from Izipizi won't slip down your nose, even in the sweatiest of situations. An oversized style will help to elongate your face and is considered to be universally flattering. Missoma Savi Dome Mini Gold Hoop Earrings £98 at Missoma Add a touch of glam to the most laidback of looks with a pair of gold hoop earrings. This affordable jewellery style will elevate any outfit. Wearable with casual or more dressed up looks, this is a simple pair of earrings you'll get lots of wear from.

Next time you find yourself asking what shall I wear today? Try the three colour rule like Cheryl. Stick to a palette of just three colours - in this case, red, white and blue - for a pared-back outfit that looks casual yet pulled together.

Her nautical colour scheme is a classic colour combination loved by stylists, for its blue sky connotations and is a great option for spring outfit ideas. If you prefer a horizontal stripe, you could easily swap the vertical boxy striped shirt for a timeless boat neck Breton stripe tee to play more to the seaside holiday style that Cheryl's look subtly references.

A look that works for home and away, Cheryl's bright trousers are muted by her timeless, striped shirt, which would also work easily over jeans, ensuring plenty of mix and match possibilities from this classic combination.