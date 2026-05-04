Princess Eugenie is pregnant with her third child, a 'delighted' Buckingham Palace confirms

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are expecting their third child together, with their happy news being confirmed via the Royal Family's Instagram account.

Adorably, Eugenie and Jack let their two sons - August and Ernest - help break the news, posing with a picture of their ultrasound scan.

Sharing the happy news, Buckingham Palace confirmed that "His Majesty the King has been informed and is delighted with the news".

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Eugenie and Jack have been married since October 12, 2018, with the ceremony taking place at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

The pair were said to have first met in 2010, and announced their engagement in January 2018.

Their first son, August, was born in February 2021, and Ernest was born in May 2023. Their third child is set to be born this summer.

A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie) A photo posted by on

When born, the couple's third child will become 15th in the line of succession to the throne, with their great uncle, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, moving down to 16th place.

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Princess Eugenie reposted the photo of her two sons after the Royal Family's account made the announcement, her first post since November 2025.

The happy news for the princess comes after a tough few months, following the arrest of her father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in February of this year, and the backlash her mother, Sarah Ferguson, has received for her past communications with Jeffrey Epstein.

Eugenie and Jack's child will be the fifth grandchild for both Andrew and Sarah.

As well as Eugenie's other two sons, Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, share daughters Athena and Sienna.