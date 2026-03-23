Princess Eugenie 'resisting' Sarah Ferguson moving in with her 'even temporarily' amid Epstein scandal

After almost twenty years of living at Royal Lodge with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Sarah Ferguson moved out earlier this year, a Duchess no longer and with no new royal residence to call home. When it was first announced that formal notice had been served to her ex-husband to "surrender" the lease, reports speculated that Fergie could move in with one of their daughters.

However, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank apparently aren’t eager for Fergie to move in. Speaking to the Daily Mail, a source claimed, "Eugenie and Jack are resisting any suggestion from her mother that she should come and live with them. Because to be frank Sarah is difficult to live with and they don’t want the responsibility of looking after her at the moment."

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York by Andrew Lownie | £14.69 (Was £22) at Amazon This is the first joint biography of the former Duke and Duchess of York, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson. It draws on four years of research and interviews with over a hundred people who’ve never spoken before, and is packed with shocking revelations.

They stressed that this doesn’t mean they’re not concerned about Sarah’s welfare, but they "just don’t actually want her to be living with them, even temporarily." Eugenie and her older sister Beatrice haven’t been swept up in the flurry of scrutiny and headlines concerning their parents for months now.

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They’re now the only members of their immediate family with titles and some have said that there’s just "one" royal fighting their corner. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has consistently and vehemently denied the allegations against him concerning his connection to the late Jeffrey Epstein.

Even so, the royal’s son-in-law Jack is said to be doing "everything he can" to not amplify the attention. A close source alleged that because of the businessman’s "code of honour", he will not "completely desert Andrew and Sarah" but won’t "step into the line of fire himself" as he’s focusing on protecting his family with Eugenie.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

"His first loyalty has to be to his wife and their two young children. The whole sordid affair has already brought them a great deal of unwarranted attention and he won't do anything to increase that," they stated.

The couple married in October 2018 and have two sons, August (5) and Ernest (almost 3) that they’ll no doubt be keen to shield from the scrutiny. Princess Beatrice has two daughters, Sienna (4) and Athena (1) with her husband Edoardo Mapelli-Mozzi and a stepson, Wolfie.

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Athena’s christening in December 2025 was the last time Sarah Ferguson was spotted in public and it’s not known where she’s living now. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on 19th February on suspicion of misconduct in a public office, shortly after relocating to Norfolk.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"Bea, in particular, has been dragged into this by her mother seemingly using her to try to get back into Epstein's good books," a friend told Woman Royal Editor, Emily Andrews. "She's distressed; she's not eating or sleeping… I'd imagine, like most of us would be, that she's on the verge of a nervous breakdown, and we're all really worried about her. Euge is the stronger of the pair, and putting on a brave face, but she's understandably devastated."

According to them, Eugenie and Beatrice are "having to come to terms with a criminal investigation into their father".