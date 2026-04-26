Prince William set to strip Archie and Lilibet's titles when he's King 'at the very least', believes royal expert

Prince Harry and Meghan's children Archie and Lilibet only took on their Prince and Princess titles in 2022 and now it's been suggested that they might not have them forever. Prince William has a different way of doing things to his father and Woman's Royal Editor Emily Andrews believes he'll take steps to remove his nephew and niece's honours when he's King.

Writing in the latest issue, she said, "To me, it's obvious that King William will, at the very least, strip Archie and Lili of their prince/princess titles."

Although this would be a shocking move, we know it's something the monarch can - and will - do if they believe it's necessary. Last year King Charles set a precedent when he initiated proceedings to strip Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor of his princely title.

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Betrayal: Power, Deceit and the Fight for the Future of the Royal Family by Tom Bower | £11.12 (was £25) at Amazon Written by the best-selling author of Revenge, this biography delves into the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan and the Royal Family. It reveals shocking insights and details about all the big moments of recent years.

He vehemently denies all allegations of wrongdoing against him, though His Majesty felt that "notwithstanding" this, he had to take the steps he did. Of course, this scandal-marred situation is very different to the prospect of William removing Archie and Lilibet's titles one day.

They became Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet when Charles ascended the throne because they were then the grandchildren of the monarch via a son. Prince Harry and Meghan aren't working royals any longer and their children won't be.

Perhaps this could be a consideration for Prince William, who's said to be very keen on the idea of a slimmed-down monarchy. Emily Andrews claimed that he could potentially go on to strip his brother and sister-in-law's titles too "under the guise" of a more modern Royal Family.

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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's outspoken comments about The Firm and their experience of royal life, not to mention public appearances like their recent trip to Australia might not help matters for them or their children. In his biography, Betrayal, Tom Bower also put forward the idea of King William taking these steps.

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"William would undoubtedly rail against [Meghan's] disloyalty. He might even strip Archie and Lilibet of their titles," he alleged.

Harry and Meghan have disputed the book's claims, stating via a spokesperson, "Those interested in facts will look elsewhere; those seeking deranged conspiracy and melodrama know exactly where to find [Bower]". Nevertheless, it's interesting that there's yet more speculation regarding Archie and Lili's titles in their uncle's reign.

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We can't know for sure, but it's widely thought that Prince William hasn't met his niece Lilibet in person yet. The only time she's been to the UK was in 2022 and it's been claimed that the Waleses and the Sussexes didn't meet privately during the visit.

Prince Harry has been open about wanting a "reconciliation" with his family, though his older brother hasn't reunited with him publicly for two years.

Prince William has been focused on his royal role and his family. Prince George, Charlotte and Louis follow him in the royal line of succession and if they are the future of the streamlined monarchy, perhaps their cousins' titles won't be seen as necessary in the future.