Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's wedding included subtle but touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth

All eyes might have been on Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling on 6th June as the happy couple tied the knot in the Cotswolds, but the thoughtful pair made sure that their day paid special tribute to other members of their family too.

The bride wore a white lace column dress complete with a high neck and lace over jacket made by British designer Emilia Wickstead, a firm favourite of Catherine, Princess of Wales. However, it was her bouquet that paid a touching tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, Peter Phillips’s grandmother.

The florist for the wedding, Millie Richardson, revealed that the couple included Lily of the Valley prominently in the bride’s "bowl of cream" bouquet.

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Lily of the Valley was a cherished flower of the late Queen, featuring prominently in both her 1947 wedding to Prince Philip and in her 1953 Coronation bouquet. The delicate, bell-shaped flowers were thought to be such a favourite of the late monarch that they can be seen growing throughout the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

Speaking to The Telegraph about creating Harriet’s bridal blooms, Millie Richardson said, "Lily of the valley was definitely requested for its regal connotation… The girls’ head pieces also have been exclusively created with the lily of the valley flower."

As well as Lily of the Valley, another royal favourite was included in the blooms. Ms Richardson explained, "Myrtle is a symbol of beauty, grace and love and was requested on the same basis. It’s included in every royal wedding bouquet."

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When the then-Princess Elizabeth married Prince Philip in 1947, her Lily of the Valley blooms were mixed with British-grown orchids and a sprig of myrtle, taken from the same bush used in royal bouquets since the time of Queen Victoria. Another way that Peter and Harriet paid subtle homage to the royals was choosing sustainable flowers - a nod to King Charles’s lifelong commitment to environmentalism.

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Ms Richardson said, "They are sustainably aware about where their flowers are coming from, which is an important focus from King Charles. As they are sustainability-conscious, a lot of the flowers are British-grown and British-based."

"The majority of foliage and flowers are coming from less than 12 miles away," she added. "What Harriet and Peter want to show is the rhythm of the season, ensuring the design is formed off the back of what is available."

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What’s more, Harriet took a cue from Kate. After the Prince and Princess of Wales's 2011 wedding, the Princess of Wales had the eight living trees that lined the aisles of Westminster Abbey replanted - and that’s what the newlyweds are doing.

Ms Richardson shared, "These flowers and trees are sourced locally and they will be planted so they live on after the wedding - it’s not a single entity."