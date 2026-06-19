Harriet Phillips's adorable subtle tribute to husband Peter as she makes grand entrance with the Royal Family at Ascot

The newest member of the Royal Family, Mrs Harriet Phillips, made her first post-wedding appearance on 16th June at Royal Ascot. Dressed in a gorgeous dusty blue frock and matching hat, she even got to make a very regal entrance alongside her mother-in-law Princess Anne and husband Peter.

Harriet was all smiles as she rode in the royal procession on Day 1, sitting in pride of place beside Princess Anne in the carriage. She had the traditional name badge pinned to her dress, reading, "Mrs Peter Phillips", and whilst this was to be expected, her subtle tribute to her husband was more of a surprise.

She made the sweet gesture of having her new initials monogrammed on to her matching blue Anya Hindmarch clutch bag.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

This touching detail suggests that Harriet has jumped right into her new life as the wife of Peter, considering their wedding took place less than two weeks before Royal Ascot. Harriet and Peter married on 6th June, in a small, private ceremony followed by a reception at Princess Anne’s Gatcombe Park estate.

Harriet’s closeness with her new mother-in-law was also on show at Ascot, with the pair caught laughing and chatting away as they rode in the second carriage of the procession. She was also spotted bonding with her new sister-in-law, Zara Tindall, before she headed to the Royal Box to watch the proceedings.

Even Harriet’s style choices nod to the fact that she’s fitting in well with her new family. Her high-necked blue dress is made by Suzannah London, designed in the Biarritz style and, per the brand’s website, is inspired by the late 1940s vintage tea dress style.

(Image credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

The designer is a go-to for the likes of Duchess Sophie and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Harriet’s matching hat was made by another royal favourite, milliner Jane Taylor London, who also made Kate's sunshine yellow hat from Ascot Day 2.

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Staying in that honeymoon bubble, Harriet’s choice of jewellery was a link back to her wedding day too. She wore a set of Pragnell jewels and was loaned the Pragnell Tiara to wear for her nuptials. The Edwardian pearl and diamond design has a deep connection to the family she married into, having been present at the coronations of both King George VI and Queen Elizabeth II.

Harriet's wedding tiara also paid subtle tribute to the royals in another way as it's very similar to Princess Anne's Meander Tiara.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The laurel leaves and articulated floral motifs, per the jeweller's website, bear "great resemblance to the tiara owned by The Princess Royal, in the official photograph celebrating her fiftieth birthday in 2000". As well as being worn by Princess Anne often over the years, the Meander Tiara was worn by Zara for her 2011 wedding to Mike Tindall.