Prince Louis's blunt Princess Charlotte confession highlights their hilarious but cute dynamic
He's been 'perfecting' a sporting skill but his big sister seems to think he's not quite there yet
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He's been 'perfecting' a sporting skill but his big sister seems to think he's not quite there yet