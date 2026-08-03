Cat Deeley's summer beauty pick is this multi-tasking lip balm and gloss – and it's under £20
Boasting a blend of nourishing ingredients and a chic, glossy tint, Cat Deeley's go-to summer lip serum is a true everyday essential.
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Boasting a blend of nourishing ingredients and a chic, glossy tint, Cat Deeley's go-to summer lip serum is a true everyday essential.