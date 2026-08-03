Cat Deeley's summer beauty pick is this multi-tasking lip balm and gloss – and it's under £20

Boasting a blend of nourishing ingredients and a chic, glossy tint, Cat Deeley's go-to summer lip serum is a true everyday essential.

Naomi Jamieson&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Cat Deeley is pictured wearing a white top and cardigan, with a glossy lip look, whilst attending The Boodles Garden designed by Catherine MacDonald of Landform Consultants at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026 on May 18, 2026 in London, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images: Dave Benett)