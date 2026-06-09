Cat Deeley just shared the 'spritzy, clean' scent you'll likely find her wearing this summer

Perfume is undeniably personal, but if you are looking for a recommendation, our advice is to seek it from someone whose taste you trust.

Someone, perhaps, like Cat Deeley. From her polished wardrobe staples (just look to #CatsCloset on Instagram for outfit inspiration aplenty) to her enviably glossy hair, Cat’s fashion and beauty choices have long been a source of inspiration. So when the This Morning presenter shared the fragrances she reaches for time and time again, we were intrigued.

It's also worth pointing out that Cat is something of a scent enthusiast herself. Alongside her friend Amanda Grossman, she co-founded E11even Fragrance during the pandemic, with the brand's first (and only) fragrance oil later earning a coveted spot on Space NK's shelves. Describing the scent to us in an interview, she explained that it smells like "a great spa" – grounding, uplifting and energising all at once.

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Cat Deeley's go-to fragrances are so perfect for summer

While Cat clearly has a soft spot for her own creation, it's not the only fragrance in her collection. When woman&home interviewed Deeley on her beauty secrets, we asked whether she has a signature scent and the presenter revealed that she also relies on another fresh, fruity perfume that she describes simply as "spritzy, clean" – and it sounds like the perfect pick for summer.

Space NK Jo Loves Pomelo a Fragrance 100ml £120 at Space NK UK

"I like the Pomelo from Jo Loves, because it's a spritzy clean one," she told us. Created by fragrance legend Jo Malone, Pomelo is one of Jo Loves' most recognisable scents. Built around bright citrus notes, it combines pomelo and grapefruit with softer floral and woody accords, resulting in a fragrance that feels crisp, uplifting and particularly fitting for summer.

Speaking about E11even Fragrance Oil, Cat explained, "I have a fragrance that I actually did with my friend - she mixed it herself. During COVID I wasn't working, so we were like, 'You know, we've talked about doing that before. Shall we do that?' So we did."

The result is a fragrance oil rather than a traditional eau de toilette or parfum, something Cat believes gives it a unique character. Describing the scent, she said: "It's this weird kind of smell where it's grounding but kind of energising and uplifting. It smells like a great spa, essentially, which is quite nice."

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While fragrance oils have traditionally flown under the radar compared to sprays and perfumes, they're becoming increasingly popular thanks to their longevity and skin-like finish. Applied directly to pulse points, the concentrated formulas tend to wear closer to the skin, creating a more intimate scent trail.

And it's not only Cat who appreciates the spa-like aroma of E11even, other confirmed celebrity fans include Sienna Miller and Rosamund Pike - we'd consider that very good company indeed.