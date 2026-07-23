If there’s one designer that celebrities can’t get enough of this season, it’s Victoria Beckham. Posh Spice herself has a very long history of impeccable sartorial moments, so it’s no surprise that her own creations are considered some of the best summer wedding guest dresses and elevated summer capsule wardrobes around. From Mel C’s lace-detailed wedding gown to Eva Longoria’s statement aubergine-hued wrap dress, the London-born label is becoming increasingly sought-after for the most glamorous occasions.

Founded in 2008 with an edited capsule of pieces, Victoria Beckham has been mastering the craft of dress designing for almost two decades. Since expanding into ready-to-wear, footwear, and accessories over the years, the fashion house’s gowns remain its standout feature, with a perfect balance of distinctive and wearable silhouettes that A-listers turn to again and again.

However, a VB gown probably isn’t quite within budget for most of our upcoming occasions. That’s why I’ve tracked down a range of summer dresses, including those that tap into the 2026 fashion colour trends, that evoke a Victoria Beckham feel without spending a small fortune.