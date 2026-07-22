Struggling with living room clutter? This media wall transformation makes storage look expensive and elegant

Who doesn't love a good before-and-after room transformation? Especially one where a simple furniture solution elevates the space to the point where it looks almost unrecognisable – like this living room makeover, for example.

Where a standalone TV unit once stood, feeling overloaded and cluttered, an elegant, built-in piece of furniture now resides, instantly elevating the space to feel more considered and organised.

While the bespoke media unit is highly practical, it is also incredibly chic, making the room feel as if an interior designer has played a key role in furnishing the space. It certainly makes a strong case for investing in built-in solutions to maximise storage in any room where space is premium.

The new wall unit is impactful in all the right ways (Image credit: Photo credit: Anita Taraniuk | Bespoke Carpentry London)

“When it comes to creating a beautiful, organised home, finding furniture that fits your exact space and lifestyle can be a challenge," says Tonie Pepperstreet, senior designer at Bespoke Carpentry London, who talks us through the project and its inspiration.

"For Rebecca, our client, the solution lay in a clever, custom-built media wall designed to blend seamlessly into her living room while elegantl