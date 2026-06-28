Sharing your home with pets shouldn't mean sacrificing style – 8 interior design tips to live in harmony

For many people, a house wouldn't feel like a home without a pet or two to share it with. Personally, the soft snore of my loving Labrador while I work and his enthusiastic wagging tail when I get home make my home a happier place.

That said, his fur has an almost unbelievable knack of getting absolutely everywhere – it gets lodged in the sofa cushions and magically forms a fluffy sea beneath the dining table. And don't even get me started on the snail trail of drool that follows him around. Daily vacuuming is non-negotiable around here, and everything from the walls to the furniture has taken a hit over the years.

If, like me, you are keen to incorporate some of the latest interior decor trends while still creating spaces built to endure claws, fur, drool and odours, you're in the right place. I asked the experts how to choose pet-proof fixtures and finishes that will make life for both you and your lovable furballs run so much smoother.

How to create a pet-friendly home in style: 8 interior design tips

Anything that cuts down how often you have to clean your house is always a good idea. Creating a pet-friendly home is all about designing spaces that make life easier for everyone and incorporating finishes that are easy-to-clean, durable and low-maintenance.

To make things simple, with the help of leading experts, we've broken the process down, looking at each and every element that goes into producing the perfect pet-friendly home.

1. Choose stress-free flooring

(Image credit: Nick George; Designer: Anouska Tamony Designs; Flooring: Chaunceys Timber Flooring)

Flooring is one of the hardest-working elements of your home and when you share your space with pets, it has to perform better than ever if you want it to stay looking great.

One of the best options is wooden flooring, although, as Adam Robertson, MD of Urbane Living, explains, you still need to choose with care. "High-quality engineered wood offers excellent stability and resilience, making it particularly well-suited to homes with pets.

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I would recommend matt, brushed or lightly textured surfaces," continues Adam. "These disguise minor scratches, dust and paw prints far more effectively than highly polished floors, and also provide better grip for dogs. Mid-toned oak flooring is often the sweet spot for pet owners. Very dark floors can highlight fur, dust and scratches, while light floors can show muddy paw prints more readily."

Other great flooring choices include luxury vinyl tiles and, as María D Arráez, director of Tile of Spain UK, explains, porcelain tiles. "Porcelain and ceramic tiles are a practical option because they are durable, easy to clean, and resistant to scratches, muddy paw prints and spills.

They're also a great choice for busy areas such as kitchens, utility rooms and hallways where pets spend a lot of time. For added comfort, many homeowners pair tiles with underfloor heating, creating a surface that works well for both people and pets."

2. Select a durable, scrubbable paint finish

(Image credit: Earthborn)

My walls take a real battering thanks to my dog – muddy splatters after a good post-walk shake are a regular feature. It goes without saying that you should choose a scrubbable paint (a Class 1 scrub rating can withstand thousands of scrubs without deteriorating), but what else should you be on the lookout for?

"Choose a durable paint to create a protective barrier against any wear and tear that will naturally occur," says Jon Mee, technical interiors expert at eco-friendly paint company Earthborn. "This also makes for easy cleaning as you simply have to wipe down the wall with a wet cloth.

"We’re also seeing more and more customers seeking to minimise harmful chemicals and smells in their home, especially when they have little ones and furry companions to think about," continues Jon. "Exposure to these substances can lead to various health issues, including respiratory problems and allergies. To avoid this, you must use low-VOC formulations.

"There is no need to hold back when it comes to paint colour trends and choices to be functional," points out Jon. "To create visual interest, we’d recommend opting for two or more colours together on your walls to showcase your personality. Consider painting the skirting or lower half of the wall one colour and the upper half another. This technique not only adds a contrasting and stylish feel to spaces, but it also helps to hide scuffs and marks that commonly occur at lower levels."

3. Customise your kitchen carefully

(Image credit: Tom Howley)

The kitchen is the space in which everyone tends to congregate – pets included.

According to bespoke kitchen designer Tom Howley, modern kitchen trends are now taking into account our four-legged companions. "When designing a kitchen or utility room, we frequently integrate practical pet features like built-in feeding stations, integrated bed nooks, and low-level storage for treats or toys,” says Tom.

"We also often include other clever customisations, such as hidden charging drawers for pet tech like GPS collars," continues Tom. "Elevated pet-dining areas clad in the same stone or timber as the kitchen worktops bring a sense of cohesion, whilst personalised touches like cabinetry engraved with a pet’s name add charm."

Classic design Amazon PawHut Stainless Steel Raised Dog Bowls £42.99 at Amazon If you want your dog's feeding area to tie in with your kitchen scheme, look no further than this elevated design which features a super-useful storage drawer beneath the two removable bowls.

4. Create a layout that flows easily

(Image credit: Chris Snook Photography; Designer: SVML London; Flooring: Havwoods)

Designing a pet-friendly home isn't just about the finishes, materials and furniture you choose – the overall layout of your spaces matters too. This becomes even more important when dealing with small living room layouts where every inch counts.

Matt Payne, regional sales manager at Neville Johnson, explains that the most successful layouts for pets depends on the creature in question.

"The best layouts are those that allow them to feel involved without being under everyone's feet. Dogs, in particular, tend to prefer spaces where they can observe household activities, so layouts that provide clear sightlines between living, dining and kitchen areas can help them feel more connected. Many will naturally choose a 'supervisory position' where they can keep an eye on family members, visitors and key routes through the home."

"Cats often favour the opposite, enjoying the ability to retreat and observe from a distance," Matt points out. "Elevated perches, shelving and sunny window spots can be far more appealing than even the most expensive pet bed. It's also worth considering how your pet naturally moves through the home. Many animals establish their own daily routes between feeding areas, sleeping spots, favourite humans and preferred window views."

5. Give everyone their own space

(Image credit: The Painted Furniture Company)

As well as creating clear pathways so that no one is getting under anyone else's feet, it is a great idea to create spaces dedicated solely to your pets.

The good news is that there are plenty of low-effort interior design ideas to use that won't jar with your interior scheme, as Kate Palmer, creative director at The Painted Furniture Company, explains. "For dog owners who crate train, purpose-built furniture designed to house a crate can make this much easier to live with aesthetically.

Rather than a metal cage in the middle of the room, the crate sits within a proper piece of cabinetry, with storage for accessories built in, and when the crate is no longer needed, the furniture adapts accordingly."

"Both cats and dogs benefit from having dedicated quiet spaces where they know they won't be disturbed," picks up Susan Nilson, accredited cat and dog training and behaviour expert at The Cat and Dog House.

"For dogs, especially anxious or fearful dogs, this would ideally be a cosy corner in a low-traffic area of the home, with a familiar bed or blanket with their scent on, and a favourite toy. For cats, the ideal set-up includes both hiding spots at lower levels (a known stress-reducer) and elevated perches where they can observe their territory from a position of safety. A cat who can see the room from above feels in control of their environment, which directly reduces stress."