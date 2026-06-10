Can you tell luxury from a lookalike? These surprisingly affordable furniture finds make expensive interiors achievable

What's the difference between paying for quality and paying for a brand name? It's a question that crops up time and time again when shopping for furniture online. With beautiful pieces available at every price point, it can be difficult to know whether you're paying for superior craftsmanship or simply a familiar label.

At woman&home, we're always on the lookout for clever ways to create a more elevated home without overspending. That's why OHS kept catching our attention. Time and again, we'd spot a coffee table, sideboard, or dining chair and find ourselves doing a double take. Was it really from OHS? Or was it a designer piece with a much heftier price tag?

Of course, great interiors are about more than any single purchase. Combined with the interior designer tricks that make your home look more expensive, from choosing the right paint colour to investing in a few well-chosen statement pieces, affordable furniture can have a surprisingly transformative effect. So we put some of OHS' most eye-catching designs side-by-side with their designer lookalikes. The similarities are striking, but we'll let you be the judge.

Online Home Shop Furniture Finds - the luxury look for less

Online Home Shop's furniture has always bought us joy when it comes to elevating the everyday spaces in your home. From bathroom finds that look expensive through to these luxury-lookalike furniture pieces, it's a treasure trove for anyone who loves working with how their home looks.

That's a principle at the very heart of OHS. Ashley Furness, Buying & Merchandising Director at Online Home Shop, says, “giving your home a new lease of life shouldn’t cost the earth, and our gorgeous new range of furniture shows that every dream home vision can be realised, whatever your style or budget." And with sensational reviews already, we think these ones are just too good not to share.

Online Home Shop’s collection is proof that quality and style really can sit comfortably within a sensible budget. And while the comparisons here are visual, it’s worth noting that customer reviews consistently back it up. These aren’t just clever styling tricks or flattering camera angles, but well-loved pieces delivering an elevated finish in real homes. So, if you want to give everyday rooms an extraordinary upgrade, without the eye-watering price tag, you're in the perfect place.