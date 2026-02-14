Make your bathroom beautiful with these luxury lookalikes - budget alternatives approved by us

Creating a beautiful bathroom doesn’t have to mean overspending. Our editors have done the side-by-side shopping for you, comparing some of the most coveted premium bathroom accessories with lookalikes that deliver the same high-end feel, but for a fraction of the price. The result are these smart swaps that look far more expensive than they are.

Bathrooms are often treated as purely practical spaces, but with a few thoughtful upgrades they can become a calming sanctuary, somewhere that feels polished, personal, and luxurious. That’s why we’ve rounded up everything from space-saving bathroom accessories that help to declutter your bathroom through to subtle accessories that make your bathroom look expensive on a budget, helping you refresh your space with confidence (and without draining your savings).

We're not ones to gatekeep our finds, so below is our curated edit of affordable alternatives to pieces at the core of expensive bathroom trends and styles: proof that great style doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag.

Often treated as purely functional, the bathroom is one of the easiest spaces to elevate and this collection proves you don’t need a full remodel to make it feel beautifully considered. Whether you’re planning a larger update and researching bathroom renovation mistakes to avoid, or simply looking for effortless ways to refresh a plain white scheme, these smart swaps show that thoughtful details can make all the difference. Expect a space that feels calmer, more refined, and just a little more spa-like every day.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors