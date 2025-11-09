Experts reveal the biggest Christmas tablescaping trends of 2025 – to elevate festive feasting in style

Hosting is a significant part of the festive season, and having an impressive tablescape can be the key to a successful dinner party.

Knowing how to style a dining room for Christmas hosting doesn't have to be stressful or expensive. In fact, it can incorporate much of what you already own tableware-wise.

This year's tablescaping trends offer something for everyone's seasonal taste; each is sure to wow your guests. So don't panic, you can stop worrying about your table decor and cross that off your holiday to-do list.

Christmas tablescaping trends 2025

From Christmas tree themes to unique Christmas decorating ideas, there are so many ways to add personality to your home during the festive season.

Tablescaping is another opportunity to show your creative flair and elevate your and your guests' dining experience. This year, the trends cover just about every aesthetic a homeowner could enjoy; they'll certainly be something to inspire you.

1. Retro Heirloom

The return of 70s-inspired interior design trends isn't just exclusive to avocado bathrooms and shaggy rugs. We're also seeing an emergence in festive decor, too.

"Christmas 2025 is all about rediscovering personality at the table; a move away from sterile minimalism toward something that feels lived-in, layered and deeply human," says Melanie Kalfaian, Founder of What A Host.

Retro Heirloom combines two major design shifts we’re seeing: the playful, nostalgic energy of the 70s and the quiet sophistication of “Heirloom Craft Modernised.” Together, they create a look that feels joyful yet refined, nostalgic but forward-thinking.

"To achieve the look, begin with a warm neutral foundation: a linen runner or soft tablecloth that sets an inviting base. From there, layer natural textures to create balance and depth: wood brings warmth, marble adds a cool, refined contrast, and touches of brass or iron introduce a gentle, elegant glow," she suggests.

"Build richness through colour with earthy-toned taper candles, soft-hued napkins, or olive-tinted glassware; subtle gestures that nod to retro influences while keeping the aesthetic modern. Candlelight is key to the mood, casting a soft, golden light across the materials and giving the entire table that timeless sense of warmth and conviviality," continues Melanie.

Earth Tones Dunelm Northern Lights Taper Candles View at Dunelm RRP: £25 | Give your table a warm glow with this incredibly chic set of 6 taper candles. Coming with a snowy white, rich olive and deep cranberry colour, they'll fit right in with the retro look. Neutral patterns Linen & Cotton Gingham Napkins View at Amazon RRP: £24.99 | These cloth napkins are made from a premium quality linen and cotton mix, so they should prove timeless. The colour is ideal for Christmas but not too restrictive, meaning they are perfect for every occasion. Timeless runner The White Company Rustic Linen Runner View at The White Company RRP: £55 | No tablescaping is complete without a table runner, and this one is ideal for a tablescaping base. Spun from natural linen, this runner can fit in with just about any tablescape trend you go for.

2. Kitschmas

We've been aware of the trickling popularity of kitsch's return with the Kitschen trend and all its charmingly garish colours. However, your festive dinner table is also getting a kitsch makeover, but in a more nostalgic style.

"The maximalist Christmas trend has taken a different turn this year, but instead of focusing on garish decorations, it is now about invoking feelings of nostalgia and Christmas as a child," says Josh Branigan, a Furniture and Home Interiors Expert at unique furniture and homeware retailer Cuckooland. "To achieve this look, use candy cane-patterned crockery, oversized candlesticks, sugar plum tones and checkerboard prints."

The nostalgic Christmas trend was big last year, so we're not surprised it's sticking around to inspire our tablescapes this season.

Statement crockery Marks and Spencer Set of 2 Retro Scallop Check Side Plates View at M&S RRP: £10 | If you want to add a kitschy retro feel to your Christmas tablescape, these striped plates from M&S are just the thing. Not only do they have the bold two-tone checked pattern, but they're also adorned with a luxurious gold trim. Bow trend Lakeland Lakeland Bow-shaped Candle Holder View at Lakeland RRP: £4.99 | Add some festive fun to your table with these charming ceramic bow candle holders. They're not only perfect for the Kitschmas tablescape, but they're also a great way to participate in the bow trend. Centrepiece Dunelm Eleanor Bowmer Fabulously Festive Large Serving Platter View at Dunelm RRP: £40 | Inject fun into your sharing dishes with this festive stoneware serving platter. It oozes personality with the colour Christmas tree motif and joyful "I love Christmas" phrases bordering each side.

3. Quiet Luxury

If you're not one for the maximalist decor trends and over-the-top decorations, quiet luxury is also back on the scene just in time for Christmas.

“At the same time, we’re seeing a strong pull towards understated elegance. Minimalism has softened; it’s less stark and more tactile. Think clean lines and calm tones, like ivory, taupe and muted gold, dressed with layers of natural texture," explains Josh.

"A linen runner, simple stoneware plates and gold-trimmed glassware are perfect foundations. Keep decoration minimal. A few pillar candles, a delicate garland of eucalyptus or soft metallic accents in the cutlery or chargers. It’s the ‘quiet luxury’ look we’ve seen across interiors this year, with a festive charm," he suggests.

Think the minimaluxe style but with more Christmassy finishes.

Gold-trimmed Anthropologie Waterfall Wine Glasses View at Anthropolgie RRP: £56 | Whilst these are certainly an investment, there's no denying the beauty of this set of four wine glasses. With golden trims and a delicate honey yellow ombre effect, they'll easily become a family favourite at dinner. Pre-lit garland Lights4Fun Pre-Lit Eucalyptus & White Berry Christmas Garland View at Lights4Fun RRP: £39.99 | For the ultimate festive display, this garland is a delicate mix of pre-lit eucalyptus and white mistletoe berries. And to ensure you're table doesn't look sparse, there's plenty of faux winter foliage included. Rechargeable LED Lights4Fun TruGlow® Ivory Rechargeable LED Pillar Candle Trio View at Lights4Fun RRP: £29.99 | If you're looking for a flameless candle to add to your Christmas tablescape, then these from Lights4Fun are just the thing. They're now made rechargeable, so there's no need for expensive batteries!

4. Celestial glow

Love the glitz and glamour of Christmas and party season? This moody yet glittering tablescape trend is going to be right up your street.

“We’re also seeing a glitzier side of Christmas styling, embracing a celestial glow. This trend embraces deep, moody colours like midnight blue, charcoal and plum, paired with shimmering metallics and glass," starts Josh.

"Layer mirror charger plates, glass candleholders and silver baubles to create a soft, candlelit shimmer. It’s a look that feels grown-up and glamorous, perfect for evening dining this festive season. The trick is balance; keep the palette refined and let light do the work," adds Josh.

Metallic Charger plate John Lewis Lacquered Charger Plate View at John Lewis RRP: £12 | Want to elevate your tableware? Charger plates are an easy and effective way to do this without needing to spend a fortune on new crockery. They're also a big help for making a colour palette more cohesive. decadent baubles M&S X Kelly Hoppen Silver Glass Mercury Hanging Baubles View at M&S RRP: £15 | Who says baubles are just for trees? This three-pack of textured baubles are just the thing to dot on your table scape, especially thanks to their luxurious silvered mercury finish. Elegant tablecloth Home Direct Extra Large Rectangular Rectangle Fabric Tablecloth View at Amazon RRP: £18.99 | Give your dinner party a sophisticated, moody feel with this dark navy scalloped tablecloth. Not only does it give your space a more polished look, but it's also a miracle for hiding stains and spills!

5. Scandi Christmas

Christmas is the perfect time to make your home cosy, and a scandi-inspired tablescape will fit right in with that. Think warming neutrals and those comforting basics we often overlook at this time of year.

“The Scandi-inspired natural look remains a key influence for 2025. It’s centred around the idea of calm simplicity, bringing nature indoors in a way that feels authentic. Use a plain wooden table if you can and let the materials shine: neutral linen napkins, simple ceramic plates, sprigs of pine or rosemary tucked into each setting," says Josh.

"Add beeswax candles, wooden ornaments and a scattering of dried orange slices for warmth and scent. It’s a serene, sustainable take on Christmas that feels effortlessly stylish," he finishes.

Intricate details Anthropologie Celine Bow Cotton Embroidered Napkins View at Anthropologie RRP: £40 | This set of 4 napkins is a stunning way of adding more decorative finishes to your dinner layout without making it overcrowded. Plus, they're 100% cotton and machine washable, so cleanup has never been easier. Chic placemats The White Company Braided Seagrass Placemats View at The White Company RRP: £18 | This set of two placemats is both rustic-looking and incredibly chic, plus they were skillfully hand-braided in Vietnam, so the quality is unbeatable. A worthy addition to your Scandi Christmas table indeed. Touch of tradition Hobbycraft Dried orange slices View at Hobbycraft RRP: £2 | Welcome some Christmas traditions with these orange slices. Not only will they look great dotted around your tablescape, they'll also smell fantastic too, making your space extra festive.

FAQs

What does every Christmas table setting need?

Should you be confused about what needs to be included on your table setting and what exactly a Christmas centrepiece is, we asked the experts for some help.

"A Christmas table isn’t just about how it looks; it’s about how it feels to sit around it. Every setting needs atmosphere, and that goes far beyond the plates and napkins," Melanie begins.

"The right lighting, music, and even temperature set the tone long before the food arrives. Keep the room comfortably warm but never stuffy; soft, dimmed lighting and candlelight create intimacy, while background music (something calm but joyful) keeps the energy flowing without overwhelming conversation," she continues.

Melanie also suggests going that extra mile with printed menus and place cards, which can be tied with a velvet ribbon.

"It's something people expect in restaurants or events, not at home, so it always feels surprising and thoughtful. A simple, beautifully printed card placed on each plate immediately elevates the experience. It shows care, creativity, and intention, and turns a dinner into an event," she explains.

What are the main elements of tablescaping?

Should you be new to the world of tablescaping, it's easy to feel a little intimidated by it and all the things that you need for one. Whether you're trying out a garden party idea or have family over for the festivities, there are some basic tips to keep in mind.

“Start by creating mini zones for each guest, so everyone feels thoughtfully considered and, from a practical perspective, has everything they need within reach. Essential items include glasses for wine and water, a napkin and a side plate if you’re serving starters," says John Rastall, Head of Home at DFS.

"Once the practical elements are in place, you can focus on designing the centrepiece according to the space available, allowing you to find a place for each decoration so the table comes together naturally without it feeling overcrowded," he continues.

"Choose one statement piece for the centre of the table, such as a candelabra or a dried floral arrangement, making sure not to obstruct sightlines between guests. From there, build outwards with glass trinkets, ribbon and fairy lights to create a look that balances modern elegance with festive charm,” John states.

How can you do a Christmas tablescape on a budget?

With the best Christmas wreaths to buy and an impressive real Christmas tree to order, it's no secret that the festive season can get incredibly expensive quickly.

So when it comes to your tablescape, you'll be glad to know you can do it within a reasonable budget.

“Tinsel is an easy, affordable way to create a statement backdrop. For the most effective results, keep it to one colour and use plenty so it doesn’t look sparse. Foliage or a stripped branch is also a cost-effective way to make an impactful centrepiece, especially on longer rectangular tables - add candles or borrow small decorations from your Christmas tree for the night, to soften the look at minimal cost," recommends John.

"Small bows made from neutral shiny ribbon tied around glasses and candlesticks will also add a subtle but impactful touch, and you can often repurpose ribbon leftover from Christmas presents, making it super budget-friendly," he adds.

Caught a bug for tablescaping and don't want to see your Christmas set-up go? Try out tips for decorating your home after Christmas to avoid that deflated, empty feel.