Take a walk down memory lane this festive season with the nostalgic Christmas decor trend

If you're anything like me you'll be chomping at the bit to get your favourite decorations out of the loft and onto every surface of your home. Especially so this year, as we're finally returning to our tacky Christmas decor roots and fully embracing festive nostalgia.

When it comes to some of the very best Christmas decorating ideas, I'm of the belief that more is more at this time of year. From endless strings of twinkling lights to the most garish baubles, Christmas is all about the tack for me.

So when I realised that this season's trends are starting to follow suit, it felt like a true Christmas miracle. There's no room for the minimaluxe trend this year.

Of course, nostalgia looks different to each person but when it comes to Christmas we all have a few memories in common. From beloved Christmas tree themes to wacky Christmas tree alternatives, there are some pieces of decor we've all got stowed away in a box somewhere. And that's where this growing trend comes in.

What is the Nostalgic Christmas decoration trend?

"This year, nostalgic Christmas decor has risen in popularity, and it’s easy to see why," says Melissa Denham, interior design expert at Hammonds Furniture. "Amidst the chaos of everyday life, people are leaning into traditions and looking for that warm, comforting feeling of familiarity."

"Nostalgic elements bring back memories of simpler times – whether it’s childhood Christmases or the joy of unpacking family heirlooms."

Melissa explains, "It’s vintage-inspired, full of charm, and packed with personal touches! Decorations could include the likes of hand-painted baubles, little ceramic villages, knitted stockings, and pieces that wouldn’t look out of place in a classic Christmas film."

(Image credit: Balsam Hill)

"Brands are fully embracing this trend, bringing back retro-style decorations with intricate details and a handmade feel. You’ll see high-street shops offering tinsel garlands, old-school Christmas crackers, and vintage-look glass ornaments," she adds.

Now we know the overall feel of the trend, we asked our interior experts for a few helpful tips to make sure we're truly immersing ourselves in a nostalgic Christmas.

Melissa Denham Social Links Navigation Interior Design Expert at Hammonds With over two decades of experience designing and delivering interior projects, Melissa creates interiors for residential projects as well as events, workspaces and showroom staging. Aiding clients in creating their vision of a dream space through her interior design expertise and creative eye.

How to embrace the nostalgic Christmas decoration trend

If you're ready to welcome in the nostalgia this Christmas there are so many ways you can seamlessly do so. The best thing about this trend is that it's mostly about working with things you already have, can find secondhand or even make yourself.

"It’s also a great fit for anyone wanting to decorate more sustainably. Dusting off those treasured old ornaments or hunting for vintage finds means you’re reusing rather than buying loads of new decor, which is always a win," Melissa points out.

Here are some thoughtful tips and tricks to get the look:

1. Incorporate Cherished and Collected Pieces

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You may already be a woman obsessed with the maximalism trend, meaning your home is full of precious trinkets and decor. This will no doubt mean you've kept generations of Christmas decorations, which is perfect for this trend.

"Collected decorations have a unique charm, telling a story that adds depth, character, and a distinctly personal touch to your festive home," says Melissa. Heirloom pieces offer a meaningful and practical way to elevate your decor while celebrating tradition."

Not only do these types of decorations bring a unique sense of character and sentimentality to your home but they save you money too.

"By incorporating these cherished ornaments, you reduce the need to purchase new ones, making this trend a cost-effective choice that promotes sustainability. Reusing these sentimental items not only minimises waste but also supports eco-conscious decorating practices – perfect for creating a thoughtful and timeless holiday look," adds Melissa.

2. Add charming ceramic Christmas trees

(Image credit: Laura James)

Whether or not you have a large traditional tree in your home there are also some great alternatives that can bring just as much festive joy. Ceramic trees are having a major comeback and they won't keep you panicking about how to keep your tree alive all season.

"Ceramic Christmas trees are trending with a whopping 541.9K Google searches," says Victoria Robinson, style expert at Hillarys. These nostalgic trees, first popularised in the 70s are back with 839.6K TikTok posts for ‘Ceramic vintage Christmas tree display’ on TikTok! Compact and nostalgic, they’re the perfect addition for smaller spaces looking to capture a touch of retro holiday charm."

Victoria suggests displaying ceramic trees and other standout ornaments as focal points on end tables, windowsills or mantelpieces. She says pairing them with natural small decorations like pinecones and garlands will elevate them to the next level.

LED Lights Set of 3 Ceramic Christmas Tree Lanterns with LED Tealights View at Lakeland RRP: £24.99 | These ceramic trees are the perfect way to participate in the nostalgic Christmas decor trend. They each come with an LED tealight. Traditional Green Ceramic Tree Ornament View at Dunelm RRP: £8 | This sweet ceramic tree ornament is effortlessly nostalgic thanks to the traditional green finish. A nice added touch is the fact it's made from upcycled ceramics, so it's essentially secondhand. Chic in cream John Lewis Ceramic Led Tree Decoration, Large Visit Site RRP: £20 | This illuminated cream ceramic tree offers a sophisticated touch to the nostalgic Christmas decor trend.

Victoria Robinson Social Links Navigation Style expert and Product Manager Victoria joined Hillarys in 2013 when she designed, developed, and launched the company’s first exclusive designer Roman blind and curtain capsule collection. Victoria is passionate about interior design trends and keeps abreast of new fashions. She then loves to share the latest looks with customers.

3. Welcome back the 70s

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're already a fan of the 70s-inspired interior design trend then now is the time to really go for it. We're talking full disco vibes, what better time than Christmas to bring the sparkle back to our homes?

"The Retro Disco trend brings the sparkle and energy of the 1970s to your Christmas décor. Disco balls are the hero of this trend! Whether nestled in the tree, used as wreath accents, or displayed as striking centrepieces, they scatter light beautifully, creating a glamorous festive vibe," explains Melissa.

She suggests pairing the funky decorations with metallic finishes in gold, silver and multicoloured tones. "Incorporate vibrant LED lighting to amplify the party atmosphere. This style is perfect for those who want a bold, glitzy look that transitions effortlessly from Christmas to New Year celebrations," she adds.

Mini disco balls Silver Disco Ball Mini Christmas Baubles Set of Nine View at Oliver Bonas RRP: £12.50 | If you do not want to completely overpower your tree with disco balls or weigh your branches down, these mini ornaments are just the thing. They're incredibly cute and lightweight meaning you'll get just the right amount of sparkle. Retro bulb decorations Habitat Pack of 6 Retro Bulbs Christmas Tree Decoration Visit Site RRP: was £6 now £4.50 | These retro bulb decorations are just the thing for adding pops of colour to your tree this Christmas. Mimicking vintage Christmas lights, we can't think of anything better to bring some 70s vibes to the season. Generous mix of styles Argos Home Pack Of 49 Christmas Baubles View at Argos RRP: was £15 now £11.25 | With nearly 50 baubles in the pack this is ideal for those starting Christmas decorating from scratch or alternatively, if you've decided just one tree isn't enough this year. It's got all the vintage colours we love and the varied shapes immediately take us back to childhood Christmases.

4. Hang ceiling decorations

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now here's where you can really get retro with it, colourful ceiling decorations scream 80s and they're extremely affordable.

"Paper chains and hanging snowflakes are classic, family-friendly holiday staples," says Whinnie Williams, interiors expert at Dreams. "Hang them across the ceiling in your bedroom or living area for a playful, old-school Christmas feel. This simple touch transforms your space into a winter wonderland!"

Just make sure you don't forget to take any down when you're deep cleaning your home come New Year.

Whinnie Williams Social Links Navigation Interiors Expert Whinnie is, the newly appointed Interiors Expert at Dreams, is best known as Creative Director and co-founder of retro-inspired interior brand Poodle & Blonde. Her British TV appearances involve joining interior legend Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen as a guest designer on Channel 4’s Changing Rooms.

5. Make homemade decorations

(Image credit: Future)

This is where you can get a little crafty with it! In the same way, you can find budget ways to make your Christmas tree look expensive, making DIY decorations will keep costs low. And who's kidding, we could all do with keeping the costs low at Christmas.

"Try making some homemade decorations using recycled materials, natural finds from your garden or park, or even getting creative with fabrics to craft unique festive touches that can be enjoyed year after year," says Whinnie.

She adds, "Think mini wreaths, oversized crackers, arrangements of fern and holly in glass jars to bring holiday cheer into your home. These DIY touches not only look stunning but also add a personal, nostalgic vibe."

Whinnie suggests adding small handmade decorations in your bedroom from curtain rods or on bedside tables.

Why is it so popular this year?

So why now? Why has 2024 led us to feel particularly nostalgic and cost-savvy? Whinnie explains that people are looking for that comforting nostalgia after an uncertain year.

She says, "Nostalgia has a way of making us feel safe, which is especially comforting after it has been an uncertain year for many people. Embracing the past through cherished traditions or decorating your home with items that evoke childhood memories brings a sense of familiarity and joy."

It can be difficult to follow the annual interior design trends, especially with rising costs. So a trend that prioritises second-hand or investing in high-quality decor is a welcome change. Especially at this time of year when costs increase as it is.

I don't know about you but I think it's time to decorate the house and deck the halls. We've got lots of festive advice to share with you, from how to style a hallway for Christmas to creative Christmas centrepiece ideas to wow your dinner guests.