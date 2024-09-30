Pinterest trends: 7 of the biggest interior trends inspiring home decor right now

As the number one platform for interior inspiration, we can learn a lot from what people are searching for on Pinterest. And if we decide to embrace the most influential autumn Pinterest trends set to shape 2025, our homes stand a lot to gain; whether it's a spa-like feel in the bathroom or serene colour palettes in the living room, there's something to inspire all.

What's trending on Pinterest can often foreshadow the key themes we see crop up in the coming year. And just like our favourite interior design trends in 2024, the ideas currently leading the way on Pinterest are varied enough to suit a range of tastes and styles. There's no pressure to do a full overhaul to embrace them; they can simply serve as an inspirational sounding board for you to assess your current decor, and make a few small changes.

These are the key takeaways from the Pinterest Autumn Trends Report, which interior design experts are expecting to see dominate the scene in 2025. With everything from updated lighting trends to fresh takes on some of the interior colour trends of 2024, you're sure to find something you want to add to your home.

Pinterest trends 2025: the 7 interior trends inspiring the year ahead

"In our Autumn Trends Report, we’ve identified several interior trends which are on the rise as people transition into the new, colder season and we expect to see these really come to life in 2025," says Matt Siberry, Head of Home, Pinterest UK.

"From floral aesthetics to harmonious Japanese styles, Pinterest users have been heading to our platform in search of inspiration to plan how they can incorporate them in their own homes."

Most of the Pinterest trends for 2025 will come as no surprise, as people are leaning into classic, timeless interior choices to create a home they feel happy in. Here are the key design choices to keep an eye out for in the coming months.

Matt Siberry Social Links Navigation Head of Home at Pinterest UK As Head of Home at Pinterest, Matt works with brands to help understand Pinner behaviour and insights on Pinterest. He's a Pinterest trend guru, consumer behaviour expert and contributor for multiple publications, where he shares insights into style and trends, driven by how UK consumers are using Pinterest.

1. Cosy lighting

Table lamps used to create a cosy lighting scheme in a living room (Image credit: Furn)

"First up, as the days get shorter and the temperature begins to drop, we’re seeing all things cosy be top of mind," Matt, Pinterest UK's Head of Home says. "From sunrooms to reading nooks, people are creating spaces in their homes to create ultimate comfort and escapism."

It comes as no surprise that interior experts swear by lighting as the number one factor when creating a cosy atmosphere in the home. And with searches for 'cosy lighting' up by 200% according to the trends report, it seems many of us are wanting to prioritise this as we look towards 2025.

To cosy up your lighting ideas, first, be aware of the common lighting mistakes to avoid - mismatched bulb temperatures and ill-fitting fixtures are a no-go. The key with cosy lighting is to incorporate as many light sources as possible into a space, so you can avoid switching the overhead light on.

Karen Thomas Social Links Navigation Head of Design at Marks and Spencer Head of design for Home & Beauty, Karen leads a team of designers, predicting and identifying the trends and translating them into collections for M&S customers. Karen oversees which prints, patterns and colours are offered to customers across all areas of home including bedding, lighting, bathroom, tableware and much much more.

"To achieve softer, ambient lighting and a cosy atmosphere, think about incorporating warm-hued table lamps and floor lamps to create different zones for reading and relaxing, and use a dimmer to soften overhead lights," says Karen Thomas, Head of Design, Marks and Spencer.

"These intimate, well-lit spaces not only exude comfort but are key to curating small nooks within your home, where you can truly relax and elevate your mood."

2. Floral room aesthetic

A sumptuously inviting bedroom with a decorative floral wallpaper (Image credit: Swoon)

In the bid to create cosy corners in the home, people searching for 'floral room aesthetic' on Pinterest are up by 370% this autumn, making this one of the key Pinterest trends of 2025. Floral is no longer the territory of spring and summer, with many of us starting to embrace this trend in our home year-round.

Sarah Ross Social Links Navigation Brand Director at Addison Ross Sarah Ross is Co-Founder and Brand Director at Addison Ross. Sarah joined David in 1990 working on the Brand Direction of the business as it grew as a B2B company. During the last five years, Sarah has led the marketing and brand efforts as the business built out the now fully formed D2C arm. Sarah works with David to create new designs, expanding the product range exponentially.

"There is something very nostalgic about this aesthetic that appeals to people," says Sarah Ross, Co-Founder and brand director at Addison Ross. "And it doesn’t require too much upheaval to revamp your space into a floral oasis. Choosing well-selected and positioned accessories can give your room the perfect uplift to execute the floral aesthetic."

Experts are expecting to see florals become especially present in bedroom trends next year, as people continue to use elements of nature to create a calming sanctuary to retreat into at the end of the day. Aside from the best houseplants for bedrooms, floral fabrics, prints, and wallpapers are a great way to do this.

"Scattered placements of floral patterns, flowers and greenery around the room can help contribute to a peaceful, balanced environment," Karen from Marks and Spencer says. "This trend is all about weaving nature into our homes, bringing a sense of freshness and vitality – a style that’s easily adaptable to the changing environment."

3. Sage and blue colour palettes

A serene green living room (Image credit: Furniture and Choice)

When it comes to interior paint colour trends, people are leaning towards soft, calming palettes that don't necessarily stay within the realm of cream and beige. "Serene hues are proving a hit," Matt from Pinterest says.

"Think sage and blue living rooms, dark green bathrooms and moody purple bedrooms - all colours that help to establish a calm and relaxing environment."

With an increase of 570% in searches for 'sage and blue colour palette', it seems this could be a winning combination for 2025. Experts are anticipating that it will become one of the best colour combinations for living rooms, and it's easy to incorporate the earthy tones of this pairing through furnishings and accessories. Opt for cushion covers, throws, lampshades, and even photo frames in muted green and blue, and you'll be able to recreate the sought-after serene hues in your own home.

"Soft sage green is a great example of a colour that can work as an alternative for the beige, grey and even greige shades that have dominated the neutrals market for some time," explains Ellie Kennedy, an interior expert at 247 Blinds. "Sage green has all the same neutral appeal as these colours but is more on trend, making it a great choice to carry into the new year."

4. Harmonious Japanese style

A calming Japandi-style bedroom (Image credit: 247 Blinds)

Japanese style is set to become a huge interior trend in 2025, but what does this entail exactly? Similar to Scandinavian style, Japanese-inspired decor prioritises clean lines and minimalism, as well as elements of nature. People are taking to Pinterest to explore how to recreate harmonious Japanese style in their own homes, with searches like 'Japanese futon bedroom' and 'Japanese living room design' on the rise.

'Taking inspiration from a little further afield, Japanese style is influencing home furnishings,' says Matt from Pinterest. 'A way to incorporate more zen to our living spaces, people are seeking this harmonious influence for all the rooms in their house from their bedroom, to their bathroom and even their kitchens too. People can easily shop to make this a reality with a range of Japanese furnishings from futon beds to vintage art available to buy via our platform.'

To embrace Japanese style in your own home, start with soft furnishings and accessories. 'Incorporate patterned cushions inspired by woodland elements like fungi or tree leaves, and stick to an earthy, autumnal colour palette to avoid a bold, summery feel,' suggests Suzi Samaddar, Room Styling Expert, furn .

5. Green home decor

Tactile textures on a sofa in comforting shades of green (Image credit: ILIV)

"Versatile and known for its calming effect, green is a solid favourite when it comes to interior design - proved by the 2670% increase in searches for ‘green home decor’ on Pinterest," says Sarah McCann, print and product expert at Voyage Maison . "Seafoam (+200%) was another shade that is highlighted in the report- and for a good reason too."

Green home decor isn't exactly a new trend, but it seems people are looking to embrace this with open arms next year. Green and all its many variations have the ability to capture serene hues and tranquillity, which is set to be a big interior focus for 2025.

You might want to adopt the forest green colour trend or feel more aligned with softer shades of sage green and mint. Out of all the Pinterest trends in 2025, the beauty of green home decor is that there's so much space for variation. Whether you want to switch up your hallway paint colours or simply swap out your sofa cushions, there are many ways to get on board with this trend.

6. Zen bathroom

(Image credit: The Radiator Centre)

In line with the harmonious Japanese style trend, Zen Japandi bathroom ideas are set to be another key focus next year. Think spa-like tranquility, natural textures, and soothing greenery, all to be enjoyed in the comfort of your own bathroom.

Mike Whitfield Luxury Interior Expert at LUSSO Mike Whitfield is a bathroom interiors expert and Head of Sales at Lusso. With over 10 years of experience in the luxury homeware sector, and nearly 20 years of experience in e-commerce and online sales, Mike possesses a great eye for interior design and stays up-to-date with the latest trends.

"Zen bathrooms seamlessly blend simplicity, sustainability, and nature, allowing you to enhance the serene beauty of natural landscapes in your bathroom interior," says Mike Whitfield, luxury interior expert at LUSSO. "Invite the outside in by utilising natural materials such as bamboo, rattan, and greenery."

Of all of our favourite bathroom trends, this is one where we can experience real benefits, like taking a shower in an environment that signals to our brain that we can relax. And like the other top Pinterest trends in 2025, it's easy enough to adopt aspects of a Zen bathroom in your home.

"Minimalism and simplicity are other vital elements of Zen design," Mike says. "I recommend including wooden decor to achieve a rustic appearance that reflects varying natural landscapes. Enhance with simple accessories such as plants, flowers and rattan pieces."

7. Moody purple bedroom

(Image credit: Sofa.com)

"We predict bedrooms in the near future are set to have a moody purple makeover - a shade that feels luxurious and offers escapism," Sam from Pinterest describes.

"Whether that’s through a duvet throw, heavy curtains, or colour-drenched walls. And we’re seeing people simultaneously seek inspiration for lavender aesthetics, which can work really well in combination with the deeper purple tones."

Purple is a colour we often associate with a dreamy night sky, so it makes perfect sense that it's set to become one of the best paint colours for the bedroom next year. With searches for 'moody purple bedroom' rising by 350% on Pinterest, it seems people are ready to embrace all shades of purple in their sleep space, from the deep, rich hues of plum and aubergine to the softer, soothing tones of lavender and lilac.

"Creating a moody purple bedroom is about embracing rich tones, depth, and texture to evoke a sense of luxury and tranquillity," says Sam Grieg, head of design at Swoon.

"I recommend starting with a dark, bold shade of purple for the walls - the deep tones create an enveloping, cocoon-like feel in the room, perfect for a restful, cosy environment. Then balance this out with muted greens and warm neutrals. Aged metallic accents like antique brass and bronze can elevate the richness of purple."

While these Pinterest trends are predominantly focused on what is happening right now they are set to inspire homes through the entirety of autumn/winter and way beyond – simply evolving throughout the duration of 2025.