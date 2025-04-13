What is ‘tile drenching’ and why is it the biggest design trend of 2025?

Looking for a way of making your bathroom feel more spacious, open and airy? The tile drenching trend, the biggest style statement for 2025, could be just what you've been searching for.

While some bathroom trends come and go with every passing season, this practical interior design trend is set to last for years to come, thanks to its timeless appeal and accessibility for every budget.

We have reached out to design experts to explain exactly what it entails and share their top tips on how to get the look to bring you some of the most beautiful tile drenching ideas around.

What is the tile drenching design trend?

If you've heard of the colour drenching design trend, you might already have some idea of what tile drenching involves.

"Similar to colour drenching, tile drenching involves saturating a room with a single tile design, to create a cohesive and immersive environment in which the tiles are the dominating feature,' explains María D Arráez, director of Tile of Spain UK.

In short, tile drenching means covering all the walls and the whole floor in the same tiles, something that packs a visual punch.

While this look is most associated with creating stunning bathroom schemes, it is also notable for homeowners seeking kitchen trends – particularly if they have their sights set on a sleek, contemporary finish.

Tile drenching: 12 tips for success

Ready to be inspired? Here, we bring you our very favourite ways of creating the look, highlighting the things to avoid to achieve the most effective results.

1. Avoid overwhelm with a muted palette

(Image credit: Tissino)

While one of the main advantages of tile drenching is the wow factor it can create, it is not such a bad idea to temper this with a few more subtle touches.

One of the best ways to keep the look timeless and elegant is to use a colour palette that features some warming neutrals that tie in with your choice of tiles and limit this to two or three hues overall. Thankfully, neutrals still feature highly in interior paint colour trends.

In this stylish scheme, the creamy, large-format tiles have been combined with classic brass fittings and an earthy green vanity unit.

2. Keep things fuss free for maximum effect

(Image credit: West One Bathrooms)

If you have opted to tile drench your bathroom, this, in itself, is the stand-out feature of the space — meaning no extra frills are necessarily required.

That said, there is still room for a little design flourish here and there. This can be introduced through your flooring choice or tile laying pattern.

"Tile drenching is a big trend in UK interiors, offering a simple way to create a cohesive and considered look,'" says Louise Ashdown, head of design at West One Bathrooms. "However, you can alternate between different sizes, shapes and layouts to add a personal take on the trend."

She goes on to explain how the idea was executed in this space.

"In this project, the same marble-effect tile is used across the walls and bath surround, while the floor features the same material in a herringbone pattern for subtle variation."

3. Soften the look with natural materials

(Image credit: Ca'Pietra)

This look screams luxury and as such it can really benefit from a few grounding touches in the form of natural materials.

That might mean bringing in storage made from honey-coloured wood, some woven baskets, or even a linen shower curtain. Of course, using tiles made from natural stone will also help lend warmth and character — plus it is a great way to make a bathroom look expensive on a budget.

"Tile drenching has been a hot trend for the past year, and we’re all for it," says Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca' Pietra. "It creates a seamless, eye-catching flow across surfaces."

"But the latest evolution has us even more excited: stone drenching with tiles. It’s a fresh take on the concept, delivering the same cohesive effect with a natural, textured edge."

Shop natural accessories

4. Take a partial wall approach

(Image credit: Ca'Pietra)

If you find the thought of an all-over tiled space a little daunting, there are alternative ways to give a nod to the trend without going full-on. A less-is-more approach is one of those bathroom design rules worth following at times.

"If you're not quite ready to go all in, start small by using the same tile on floors and walls but stopping at a half-wall," suggests Grazzie Wilson. "It's the perfect way to dip your toes into this trend while still making a statement."

Take inspiration from this chic bathroom, where the upper section of the wall has been painted a sandy taupe that reflects the veining of the marble tiles used to drench the lower sections of the space.

5. Submerge yourself within a green oasis

(Image credit: Tiles of Spain)

The best thing about the tile drenching trend is the way in which it allows you to totally surround yourself with your colour trend or pattern of choice.

Green is such a popular shade in interior design trends right now and if there is one room that it works particularly well in, it has to be the bathroom. With its strong associations with the natural world and a sense of wellness, this is a shade that evokes some serious spa-like vibes.

By picking a lush shade of green tile and using it to cover the surfaces of your bathing space, you will instantly create a tranquil haven.

6. Cheat the look with low maintenance panels

(Image credit: Multipanel)

Tiles are a great choice for bathroom walls and floors but there are one or two downsides — with the main one being the need for grouting and, subsequently, learning how to clean grout to keep lines clean.

If you're all for taking a hands-off approach to household maintenance, shower wall panels might just be what you need — plus they tend to be a little kinder on the environment.

"Tiles are known not to be the most environmentally friendly surface material, but for those who want to create the look, and save the planet, there is a sustainable solution," explains Lidia Kane, creative manager at Multipanel.

"Wall panelling can often replicate the look of tiles so can be used to create the same effect, but with the added bonus of producing 60% less CO 2 during the manufacturing process."

"Wall panels can even replicate grout lines, without the grout — making them easy to clean but still providing the visual benefits of tiles."

7. Take a two-tone approach to tile drencing

(Image credit: Ca'Pietra)

The most successful interior design schemes are those that take a personalised route and reflect the homeowner's preferences rather than slavishly following the latest thing going (one of those bathroom design mistakes to steer clear of). But that doesn't mean they can't give trends a subtle nod.

If you love the idea of tile drenching but want to put a spin on it, consider introducing another colour or texture of tile into the mix, as has been done in this stylish terracotta and black dining space.

"Whether you opt for a single tile throughout or mix sizes and orientations from the same collection, you can tailor the look to be as minimalist or as bold as you like," explains Grazzie Wilson. "This trend has serious staying power."

8. Opt for matt tiles for a soothing finish

(Image credit: Tile of Spain)

If you are hankering after a little glamour and opulence in your bathroom, then there is much to be said for using glossy and reflective polished tiles all over. But, if it is subtle, sophisticated quiet luxury you are aiming for, matt tiles are the way forward.

"Exuding a warm, natural, homely look, matt tiles will add depth and a subtle elegance, great for modern and more rustic kitchens and bathrooms," explains María D Arráez. "When drenched, light will bounce around the room with its beautiful soft appeal creating a soothing, serene atmosphere."

It is worth noting too that matt finishes tend to be a little more forgiving when it comes to showing up smears and fingerprints than their glossy counterparts.

Side note: we love the modern spin the bath in this space puts on the avocado bathroom trend.

9. Add interest through complementary floor tiles

(Image credit: Ca'Pietra)

There are several ways to approach the tile and colour drenching trends and, if you love detail and pattern, you needn't miss out.

"A versatile artistic trend, tile drenching enables homeowners and designers to express their creativity while providing a variety of design and functional benefits," says María D Arráez.

Within this bold bathroom scheme, the full height of the walls has been covered in rich blue metro tiles, laid vertically for a dramatic look. The floor tiles were chosen to pick up the deep blue shade while adding interest.

"Using large format tiles can deliver a more sleek, spacious look when covering the walls and floors, perfect for modern and minimalist spaces," continues María. "Small format tiles will add detailing, texture and more visual interest to a room."

10. Impress dinner guests with tiled surroundings

(Image credit: Tile of Spain)

It isn't just kitchens and bathrooms that can benefit from tile drenching — this is a look that works in spaces where you want to make an instant impression too. Dining room ideas and entrance hallways are a good case in point.

"Whilst mostly used in bathrooms to create the illusion of a 'wet room', in which the shower area blends seamlessly into the rest of the room, drenching can be applied successfully to any room to instantly create a feeling of connectivity and cohesive design," says María D Arráez.

If it is out and out luxe you seek, use a polished marble and team it up with dusky pink and gold finishes.

11. Bring the space to life with accent lighting

(Image credit: Tile of Spain)

In order to add depth to a tile drenched space, great lighting is key — in particular, accent lighting in the form of hidden LED strip lighting. This is a popular lighting trend right now and can be tucked discreetly away within alcoves and beneath shelves to really highlight your chosen tiles.

"This approach shows that tile drenching doesn’t have to be bold — it can be used in a more understated way to bring balance and continuity to a space," picks up Louise Ashdown.

This bathroom might be minimalist and modern, but the soft glow of the concealed lighting warms the whole scheme up.

12. Expand a compact space with a monochrome scheme

(Image credit: Tissino)

There are two ways to approach the design of small bathrooms (other than looking into how to declutter your bathroom to make more space). You can either embrace the squeezed proportions and go bold and dramatic, or make it feel as light, airy and bright as possible.

If you choose the latter, tile drenching can really help you out.

"Tile drenching can make spaces feel larger and lighter, adding a sense of harmony and flow and creating a seamless, uninterrupted appearance," says María D Arráez.

The stretching effect has been made all the more effective in this shower room by the selection of a simple black and white monochrome palette.

FAQs

What are the best ways to incorporate this on-trend look into your home?

Hopefully, the ideas above will have convinced you that there is nothing scary about tile drenching and that it is, in fact, a really versatile way of decorating walls without paint that can be tailored easily.

Whichever way you decide to go, whether with pattern, stone or plain, it can effortlessly work in your home,"

And fear not, even those with smaller spaces can enjoy the look.

"It works in any room size, even compact bathrooms," reassures Grazzie Wilson. "Large-format tiles, in particular, enhance the effect by minimising grout lines and maximising that uninterrupted tile-drenched aesthetic."

If you are seeking a quick and easy way to decorate your bathroom that doesn't require any tiling skills, and are wondering 'Can you wallpaper a bathroom?' our guide explains all the pros and cons of taking this route.