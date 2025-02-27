Can you wallpaper a bathroom? Is it a bad idea or the answer to decorating dilemmas? Experts reveal all

Wallpaper in the bathroom...is it a good idea or a decorating disaster? There was a time when carpet in the bathroom was hugely popular but look how that turned out – possibly one of the least practical ideas ever, so is bathroom wallpaper a trend that should stay?

Carpets and toilets aside, certain materials don't mix well with water and wildly fluctuating humidity levels – both of which are strong features in any bathroom trend. We're talking soft furnishings, untreated softwood and, of course, paper. This begs the question, can you put wallpaper in a bathroom with the hope it will last?

Interestingly, it seems the answer is yes but with caveats– so we asked the experts to explain how to use this unlikely bathroom decorating material so that it lasts for years to come.

Can you put wallpaper in a bathroom?

First things first, looking at bathroom design rules, is it actually advisable to use wallpaper in a bathroom?

"As a decorator with 18 years' worth of experience in country house interiors, I often find myself suggesting wallpaper for bathrooms," says interior designer Sarah Osmond of Sarah Osmond Interiors. "It can bring so much warmth and character to a room and elevates the purely functional to something truly special and cocooning."

"I love wallpaper in the bathroom, but it's important to choose a wallpaper that can withstand the moisture that a bathroom presents," adds Esme Amberg, head of design at The Roost. "Wallpaper is a fabulous way of adding colour and character to a space."

"When it comes to interior design, bathrooms can often be overlooked as a space for creativity," picks up James Mellan-Matulewicz, creative director and interior designer at Bobbi Beck. "Wallpaper gives versatility to this particular space offering a wide range of colours, patterns and textures, enhancing your bathroom and adding a spruce of personality."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bearing in mind that these designers are most certainly not shy about recommending wallpaper for bathrooms, we took a look at the types of papers that are suitable and how to apply and maintain them to keep them looking their best.

Sarah Osmond Social Links Navigation Interior designer Sarah is an interior designer in the English Lake District working on beautiful country homes throughout the country. She has 18 years of experience in renovating and decorating period houses with expertise in project planning, space planning, mixing antiques, art, colour, pattern and texture.

What type of wallpaper works best in a bathroom?

(Image credit: Bobbi Beck)

Setting wallpaper trends aside for a moment, it is important to note that not all wallpapers will be suitable for use in the bathroom and understanding this is key to the success of this kind of decorating project.

"Bathroom wallpaper has come a long way from its humble beginnings," explains James Mellan-Matulewicz. "Modern advances in materials and printing technology have made it a viable option for bathrooms, often characterised by humidity and temperature fluctuations.

"You can opt for vinyl, vinyl-coated or non-woven wallpapers that are specifically designed to withstand moisture and humidity," continues James. "These materials are more resistant to water and can be wiped down without damaging the design."

Another important note here – just because a wallpaper says it is 'wipeable' doesn't mean it can be used in the bathroom near wet areas.

"Few homeowners have any awareness that not all 'washable' wallpapers are waterproofed," explains Farook Member, director and home design expert at QS Supplies.

"Some wallpapers with a scrubbable, wipeable claim actually draw in humidity. A qualified designer will specify vinyl-coated or fibreglass wallpaper with a sealed upper layer that won’t allow moisture in but will permit enough airflow to not trap moisture at its backing."

Elegant flora and fauna Bronte Bird & Tree Wallpaper View at Bobbi Beck RRP: £79 per 7m roll | With its pretty hummingbird design, this beautiful wallpaper is suitable for use in bathrooms and uses non-toxic inks. It is available as a paste-the-wall paper or peel-and-stick. Decadent florals GoodHome Ammo Floral Textured Wallpaper View at B&Q RRP: £22 per 10m roll | Suitable for all kinds of spaces, including wet rooms, this vinyl-coated paper features a dramatic, teal pattern with a forgiving matt finish. Leafy foliage Hode Self Adhesive Wallpaper Green Leaf View at Amazon RRP: £6.99 per 2m roll | Super easy to fit with its self-adhesive backing, this waterproof wallpaper even has grid lines to make accurate cutting easier – plus it comes in a huge range of patterns.

Can you use normal wallpaper in a bathroom?

(Image credit: The Roost)

Surprisingly, using regular wallpaper in the bathroom is not seen as one of those interior design mistakes to avoid – providing you apply it using some specialist techniques.

"If using standard wallpaper, apply a waterproof decorator’s varnish or a clear sealant over the surface as this can help improve its resistance to humidity and eliminate any paper shrinkage," advises James Mellan-Matulewicz.

"People are understandably nervous about mixing paper with potentially high humidity, but to counter this I recommend using a high specification extractor fan alongside the application of a couple of coats of Polyvine Decorators' Varnish," suggests Sarah Osmond. "This provides a non-porous layer on top of the paper and can be bought in a dead matt finish so doesn't have to interfere with the finished look of the paper."

Specialist varnish Polyvine Decorators Varnish at Amazon RRP: £15.56 | This is ideal for giving your wallpaper a waterproof finish, plus it comes in a dead flat finish that won't interfere with the pattern or design of your chosen paper.

How do you prepare bathroom walls for wallpaper?

(Image credit: Bobbi Beck)

Wallpaper is a great way to make a bathroom look expensive on a budget but if you want your wallpaper to stand the test of time you need to prepare the walls properly before doing anything else.

"A critical consideration is substrate preparation," says Farook Member. "Most homeowners believe new wallpaper can simply go over current walls, but when a surface isn’t appropriately primed and sealed, moisture will penetrate and disintegrate adhesive over the years.

"Most designers use a non-woven lining paper (wallpaper backing) first, then a finished wallpaper for a long-term, even face," continues Farook. "A mould-resistant adhesive in place of a traditional paste will prevent peeling and mould in crevices forming."

Recommended adhesive Everbuild All Purpose Wallpaper Adhesive View at Amazon RRP: £6.80 | This value-for-money bag of ready-to-mix wallpaper adhesive contains a fungicide that inhibits mould growth making it perfect for use in humid environments.

FAQs

Is paint or wallpaper better in a bathroom?

With so many paint colour ideas for bathrooms and a mind-boggling choice of wallpaper patterns, both are brilliant options – providing you carry out sufficient wall preparation and use products that are recommended for the task. That said, there are pros and cons of each that it is worth bearing in mind.

"Paint can often be an easier choice based on the perception that wallpaper installation can be more complex," explains James Mellan-Matulewicz. "However, if paint is applied incorrectly, humidity and warm temperatures can cause peeling and bubbling over time.

"Wallpaper installations can actually be easier than you might have initially thought," continues James. "More paste-the-wall options are available on the market making installation quicker and less messy. Wallpaper also offers a wider range of designs and styles than paint cannot achieve."

Can you paint over wallpaper? This may well be a question you are mulling over if you are renovating a bathroom so be sure to check out our guide.