Love the warm minimalism aesthetic? Then enjoy these ways to use it in your home, according to the experts

Characterised by clean lines and simple décor, minimalism has been a trend since the ‘90s, but it’s not for everyone as some deem it too cold or sterile to use in their own home, even if they do enjoy its uncluttered and calming appeal in the likes of hotels and restaurants.

For those people, warm minimalism is a happy and welcome compromise, defined as an on-trend but timeless aesthetic that layers the pared-back hallmarks of minimalism with warmer colours and textures, natural materials and curated, personal objects. Cosy and approachable, warm minimalism might just be the interior design trend that’s here to stay.

“The warm-minimalist aesthetic embraces neutral palettes, soft textures and simple yet intentional décor to create a serene, calming atmosphere,” explains Clare Garner, director at her eponymous design studio. “The style is growing in popularity as it provides a soothing sanctuary away from the overstimulation of modern life. To incorporate the look into your own home, start by selecting a neutral colour palette – think soft beiges, warm greys or earthy tones – while focusing on high-quality, timeless materials like natural wood, washed linen and rustic stone in your furniture and décor. Remember to keep clutter to a minimum to allow each piece to shine without overwhelming the space. Next, layer textures, such as throws and cushions, to add warmth and depth. And, finally, opt for minimal but meaningful accessories like simple vases, organic ceramics or abstract art to complete the look.”



Here are 32 ways to recreate the warm-minimalist aesthetic in your home, as suggested by interiors professionals.

32 ideas for creating warm-minimalist interiors

Feast for the senses

(Image credit: M&S)

“When it comes to soft furnishings, the emphasis is on tactile textiles,” advises Claire Roberts, design lead at M&S, “such as linen bedding, woven throws and bouclé. To complement these, look for homeware that also adds tactile interest such as sculptural vases and ceramics. Otherwise, unfinished wood suits this aesthetic beautifully. Another way you can embrace this trend is through greenery: having fresh flowers and house plants add colour, life and texture in a different way.”

Balancing act

(Image credit: Atkin & Thyme)

“The trend can be achieved by utilising warm, muted tones that create a balanced space and promote serenity,” advises Kris Manalo, creative lead at Atkin & Thyme, the furniture and homeware brand. “Using statement furniture pieces in different-textured finishes can inject personality into a room, creating a classic look that maintains character, whilst exuding understated elegance.”

Switch up your bedding

(Image credit: Furn)

Anna Jones, interior expert at homeware retailer Furn, says, “If you’re someone who craves a calm, organised space, a minimalist-style bedroom is perfect for helping to clear your mind and ease stress. It’s all about creating a space where you can truly relax. But that doesn’t mean your bedding has to be dull or colourless. The great thing about choosing warm shades like beige, sand or caramel is that they complement the minimalist style while also creating a soothing and peaceful atmosphere – perfect for calming the mind for a restful night’s sleep.”

She adds, “To complete the look, try adding subtle touches of pattern and texture. Consider simple, thin stripes or soft textures like waffle or linen, which allow you to inject a bit of personality into the room without straying from the clean, neutral palette. A cosy textured throw in a warm, earthy tone can be the perfect finishing touch to tie the look together.”

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Purposeful design

(Image credit: The Radiator Centre)

Nick Duggan, managing director at The Radiator Centre, is a minimalist with a twist. “Embrace the ‘less but better’ mindset,” he says. “Minimalism isn’t about stripping everything back to the basics, but about being deliberate: choose a few pieces that truly add value to your space, both visually and practically. Consider clean lines, soft silhouettes and a calming, neutral colour palette.”

Open sesame

(Image credit: French Bedroom)

“In warm minimalism, simplicity is paired with warmth to create an environment that feels both open and intimate,” explains Georgia Metcalfe, founder and creative director at French Bedroom, which offers classic bedroom furniture inspired by its namesake country.

“The use of clean lines and open spaces allows light to flow freely, while natural materials, like wood and stone, introduce textures that bring life and depth to the design. It’s a style that embraces understated elegance, where each carefully-selected item not only serves a practical function, but also adds to the feeling of comfort.”

Soft and soothing

(Image credit: Furniture Village)

Shelley Cochrane, accessories buyer at Furniture Village, says, “Warm minimalism embraces the power of restraint, carefully balancing function and aesthetics with an emphasis on quality over quantity. By incorporating natural elements like soft woods, neutral tones and tactile fabrics, this design approach creates a soothing environment where every object has its place.”

Night on the tiles

(Image credit: Quorn Stone)

“Warm minimalism blends simplicity with earthy warmth,” explains Isabel Fernandez from porcelain and natural-stone tile specialist Quorn Stone. “Choose terracotta tiles, which add natural texture and rich sunbaked hues, or opt for Moroccan-style tiles for artisanal charm with pattern and colour. Combine these earthy-toned tiles with white-washed walls, neutral palettes and clean lines for the perfect warm-minimalist interior.”

Material world

(Image credit: James Hare)

Saffron Hare, managing director at fabric powerhouse James Hare, says, “A calming neutral colour palette is the go-to for a warm-minimalist aesthetic, from the colour of the walls, whether paint or textural wallcovering, to varying the shades for curtains, lampshades and cushions for contrast. A sofa is often the focal point in a sitting room so opt for one with texture, either through weave or print, and add rich tones for warmth. Golds and oranges work especially well, too.”

Ramp up the rattan

(Image credit: Neatsmith)

“Rattan is the ideal material to add warmth into the home without overwhelming the space,” advises Philipp Nagel, director at Neatsmith, the bespoke wardrobe-maker. “Warm and tactile in tone and texture, while encompassing the warm-minimalist style, rattan has garnered new interest recently because it speaks to our senses.

Curve appeal

(Image credit: Greycaine)

Cristina Rugo, creative director at Italian furniture-maker Greycaine, has plenty of tricks of her sleeve. “Incorporating soft colours and textures into your design is an effortless way to bring warmth into a room. When paired with natural materials, curved furniture creates a simplistic, inviting environment. Pieces with a lower profile or gently-rounded edges seamlessly blend into the space, fostering a sense of minimalism without compromising on style or design.”

Digital detox

(Image credit: Love Your Home)

Leigh Harmer, founder of luxury furniture-designer Love Your Home, explains: “For those drawn to minimalist interiors, incorporating warmer tones is a great way to create a more inviting, homely feel. Because of such, we’re seeing a rise in earthy hues – softer, muddier pinks and browns – that bring a sense of grounding and comfort to a space. This trend for warm minimalism reflects a collective desire to feel connected to nature and cultivate calming, nurturing environments. In an increasingly fast-paced, digital world, these interiors offer a soothing retreat from the chaos of everyday life.”

Touchy subject

(Image credit: Prestigious Textiles)

“A warm-minimalist interior isn’t about filling a space with objects,” reveals Marie Goodwin, head designer at decorative fabric specialist Prestigious Textiles, “but about enriching it with elements that play to the senses. Texture becomes quite the storyteller, transforming simplicity into something deeply inviting. Bouclé, with its timeless appeal, is a perfect example – its loops and curls create a sense of depth, while varying weights across upholstery, footstools and cushions introduce subtle contrast.

"To keep minimalism from feeling flat, layering textures is essential. Think of the interplay between bouclé, sculptural tufted geometrics and rope-like embroideries – each one adding a different dimension and inviting you to linger. It’s about creating a space that is pared-back yet endlessly comforting, where the beauty of restraint meets the richness of touch.”

Layer your lighting scheme

(Image credit: KES Lighting)

James Kendall, KES Lighting’s operations director, says: “Warm minimalism is about creating a serene and inviting space through simplicity and subtle textures. Soft, layered lighting is essential for achieving this look, as it enhances warmth and depth, while dimmable options allow the ambience to be adjusted throughout the day. I recommend choosing warm-white bulbs and understated designs to maintain a minimalist aesthetic without feeling cold or stark.”

Make every piece count

(Image credit: ILIV)

“Select a few well-chosen pieces that feel intentional,” advises Debbie Leigh, design manager at ILIV, which offers modern upholstery fabrics. “For example, a tailored Roman blind in a soft woven fabric or a simple set of cushions in tonal shades with subtle embroidery will help to add depth to your scheme without any feeling of clutter. Look for fabrics that feel timeless to keep the space calm and cohesive.”

Soft touch

(Image credit: Rotpunkt)

Matt Phillips, head of UK operations at Rotpunkt, says, “Minimalist furniture is typically rigid and constructed from solid materials, which are hard to touch and not conducive to restful home environments like the bedroom. Why not soften the look with the introduction of upholstered bedroom units that help to capture the latest trend for intuitive home interiors that restful, visually-light and material-centric?

"For added ambience, simply illuminate your dressing room furniture with integrated LED smart lighting and ensure your clothes are always shown in the best light. You can even control the intensity and colour of the lighting so you can alter the look and feel to suit your needs.”

A mindful approach

(Image credit: Contura)

Catharina Björkman, Scandi interiors expert at Contura, the Swedish brand specialising in wood-burning stoves and fireplaces, has her ear to the ground, says, "When it comes to decorating your home in the warm-minimalism style, take a mindful approach. Scandinavians choose long-lasting, high-quality and much-treasured possessions rather than being tempted by constantly bringing in the new and throwing out the old. Incorporate a variety of textures – smooth, solid, soft and silky – into each room. Every material holds a different visual weight and depth so, when combined mindfully, create a beautifully-balanced, harmonious and intriguing interior. Wood, bamboo and natural stone are ideal and sustainable.

"Add softer textures using plant fibres and natural fabrics amongst other eco-friendly materials. Think velvety cashmere blankets, light cotton lampshades, fluffy wool rugs, woven jute baskets, seagrass placemats, reed baskets and cork pinboards."

Go big or go home

(Image credit: Heidi Gubbins)

“Choose a few large statement furniture pieces instead of multiple small ones to maintain a clean and uncluttered look. Get creative with layouts, using asymmetry to add character," says interior designer Heidi Gubbins.

"Sculptural furniture that doubles as art can enhance the space while keeping it minimal. Allow negative space to play a role and introduce natural elements like wood or tall plants to add warmth and height.”

Elevated essentials

(Image credit: Furniture & Choice)

“With warm minimalism, the essentials are given an inviting touch,” says Amthal Karim, head of design at Furniture & Choice. “Natural textures make a space feel cosy so try softening a black and white backdrop with cotton, wool or linen soft furnishings. In terms of décor, accessories made from clay or rough-stone finishes add depth and interest to an otherwise bland colour scheme.”

Little luxuries

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Paulina Wojas, interior designer at Stunning Chairs, says, “Small accents can make all the difference when brightening a space. A touch of gold in light fixtures, lamps or sculptures can instantly lift darker corners, adding warmth and refinement. If you’re looking to move beyond cream walls and introduce more depth and sophistication, consider black accents. Chairs with sleek black legs or artwork featuring fine black lines create a striking contrast, bringing a modern and elegant edge to your interior.

"For a softer take, layer in charcoal textiles or matt-black ceramics to add richness.”

New-wave neutrals

(Image credit: Denby)

“Rich and earthy colour palettes are on-trend while retaining their timeless appeal to create cosy and serene environments that serve as the antithesis of our busy day-to-day lives,” says Richard Eaton, design director at Denby, the British pottery-makers.

“Gone are the days of understated neutrals dominating every space. Think warm tones such as terracotta, soft browns and golden yellows that invoke comfort and calm, making them perfect for kitchen and living areas. Start with a foundation of grounding colours for furniture, countertops and backsplashes. You can add texture through wooden accents and opt for natural-looking finishes.

"Pops of buttery yellows and burnt-oranges can be incorporated through considered tableware and smaller accessories, or even a feature wall. To complement your earthy palette, replace cool-toned bulbs with warm ones and consider dimming options to accentuate the cosy feel.”

Bring the look into the bathroom

(Image credit: Triton Showers)

“A warm-minimalist aesthetic is perfectly suited to the bathroom setting where a crisp, functional design can help create a retreat for switching off,” explains Ashley Cooper, marketing director at Triton Showers. “Simplicity is key and can be achieved in a number of ways, from your colour palette to your bathroom fittings. A minimalist aesthetic is often considered synonymous with neutral tones. However, I’d recommend avoiding picking brilliant whites, which can often make a space look clinical. Instead, opt for off-whites, surfaces with texture and finishes that mimic natural materials such as marble, concrete and sandstone.

"The key is to keep the core colours neutral while experimenting with different finishes and shapes. Black fixtures and fittings can help tie the look together, whilst adding contrast in a sophisticated way. You can also introduce black into the scheme through a rimmed glass or Crittall-style shower screen, framed mirrors, storage solutions and wall lights.”

Ground your space

(Image credit: Chaunceys)

Ian Tomlinson, managing director at Chaunceys Timber Flooring, says, “As earthy tones and textures continues to dominate, warm-wood flooring with a minimalist aesthetic has become a key feature in creating calming, grounded spaces. This style draws inspiration from nature’s own palette to create rooms that feel inviting and homely. Timber is the perfect way to get the look as the natural character and warmth of the wood brings a sense of depth and comfort to interiors. The subtle grain patterns, natural tones and inviting warmth of wood make it easy to create comforting environments.”

Less is more

(Image credit: Essential Living)

“Choose quality over quantity when it comes to decorative elements,” says Camilla Lesser, property development manager at Essential Living. “A single sculptural vase or a piece of abstract wall art can anchor a room and make a statement, proving that minimal doesn’t have to mean bare.”

Warm and welcoming

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Warm minimalism isn’t just about having fewer things, but about doing more with less to create a clean, open environment that still feels lived-in and personal,” explains Eric Bramlett, owner of Bramlett Real Estate in Austin, Texas. “The balance between simplicity and warmth is what makes this design style so effective. In particular, when a home is minimal yet still welcoming, it helps buyers picture their own life there. One of the best parts of warm minimalism is how personal it can be. Just because the space is minimal doesn’t mean it lacks character.

"In fact, the fewer objects you use, the more each one matters. Lighting plays a big role, too, layering soft, warm bulbs in overhead fixtures, LED strips tucked under shelves and a few well-placed lamps. It makes a massive difference in how the room feels. Pair that with organic shapes in furniture – like a round coffee table or a curved sofa – and the space becomes softer without losing its structure. I also love adding plants. They’re simple, but they bring life into the room and connect it to nature, which is a big part of what warm minimalism is all about.”

Sensescape your space

(Image credit: Hillarys)

Victoria Robinson, style and trend expert at Hillarys, has three tips to share. “Opt for sheer curtains in neutral tones to allow soft, diffused light to filter through, creating a warm and inviting ambience. Layering these with heavier curtains in complementary hues can add depth and texture, while also providing flexibility for privacy and light control. This approach not only enhances the minimalist aesthetic but also adds a touch of cosiness to the space," she advises.

"Adding plants is an excellent way to introduce life and colour into a warm-minimalist space. Choose plants with simple, elegant forms, such as snake plants or fiddle-leaf figs, which complement the clean lines of minimalism. Place them strategically around the room to create visual interest and balance.

Finally, choose warm, inviting fragrances like vanilla, sandalwood or amber to create a cosy and welcoming atmosphere. Use candles, diffusers or essential oils to gently infuse the space with these comforting aromas, adding an invisible layer of warmth and tranquillity to your minimalist décor.”

In the frame

(Image credit: Shutterly Fabulous)

Sam Tamlyn, interior expert and managing director of Shutterly Fabulous, says, “To create a cosy yet minimalist space, consider incorporating natural wood shutters with light oak or walnut finishes to add warmth and texture. White plantation shutters provide a bright, airy feel, perfect for a minimalist aesthetic, while bamboo shutters offer a sustainable and stylish option for an eco-friendly touch.

"Softer shades of grey or light pastel colours are neutral choices that complement various colour schemes and add a subtle hint of colour, perfect for achieving a warm-minimalist look.”

Perfect harmony

(Image credit: Sharps)

“A minimalist-inspired bedroom where everything has its place and clutter is kept at bay instantly exudes thoughtful design,” suggests Sharps’ national retailer manager, Rachal Hutcheson. “Sleek, bespoke furniture with deep drawers and generous wardrobe space creates the ultimate dream bedroom as do tactile materials and warm hues. Subtly-textured walnut-toned furniture, paired with smooth, soft linen hues, foster a harmonious and inviting retreat whilst offering a timeless elegance that defines the epitome of warm minimalism.”

Serving looks

(Image credit: Danetti)

Daniel Smith, founder Danetti, which curates only the finest furniture, explains, “To create a warm and minimalist dining room, focus on a harmonious balance of clean lines, rich textures and a warm, earthy colour palette. Pair monochromatic sleek modern furniture with rust or deep neutral tones through upholstered dining chairs in sumptuous fabrics like velvet or linen. This contrast softens the space and prevents it from feeling too stark.

"Lighting plays a crucial role in creating a welcoming environment. An Art Deco-inspired statement pendant light above the dining table draws the eye up to create the illusion of space without overpowering it.”

On the surface

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mor Krisher, head of product design at Caesarstone, says, “Warm minimalism is all about creating calm, inviting spaces that still feel considered and refined. Porcelain surfaces play a key role in achieving this balance – they offer a natural, tactile quality that brings softness and depth to more pared-back interiors.”

He adds: “We’re seeing a real shift towards materials that evoke the feel of linen, clay or weathered stone – finishes that are understated but full of quiet character. A great example is our 413 White Ciment worktop, which captures the texture of poured concrete with the gentle warmth of sun-bleached fabric. It’s these subtle details that really bring a minimalist space to life.”

Pile it on

(Image credit: Brintons)

“In 2025, the sensory experience of your space matters more than ever,” says Jodie Hatton, designer manager at Brintons, the iconic carpet-maker. “High-pile designs create an almost cloud-like sensation underfoot, transforming everyday spaces into luxurious retreats. This focus on touch reflects our deeper understanding of how our home environment influences our wellbeing. Such plush surfaces are particularly transformative in living spaces and bedrooms, where comfort is paramount.

"Their naturally insulating properties and sound-dampening abilities add functional benefits to their undeniable aesthetic appeal, making them a smart investment in your home's future while tapping into the warm-minimalist aesthetic.

Get a tan

(Image credit: Andrew Martin)

“The tan and almond colourways in our fabric, cushion (and throw) collections have noticeably increased in popularity as customers seek ever-more comforting shades,” explains David Harris, design director at Andrew Martin. “The colour has a calming effect, allowing people to feel more connected with the earth and helping them to keep their feet quite literally on the ground.”

Make it personal

(Image credit: Sean Symington)

"For us, warm minimalism is all about the inviting elements that bring a space to life like natural, contrasting materials, cosy textures, clean lines and symmetry," explains Sean Symington, the interior designer behind the eponymous studio. "However, we like to take that foundation and make it feel more personal by introducing colour in thoughtful ways, whether it's a painted piece of furniture, beautiful fabrics in minimal palettes or artwork arranged with intention, showcasing prints you truly love."