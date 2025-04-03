Interior Design Trends 2025 – 7 key looks for spring, to give your decor a seasonal refresh

Whether you're seeking design elements to influence a makeover project or the season's hottest colour palettes for adding accent tones, the latest spring/summer interior design trends 2025 offer something for every decorating journey.

Many of these decor trends continue from one year into the next, simply evolving to welcome a fresh take on seasonal homewares and inform the hottest interior paint colours and interior colour trends.

"The start of a new season always sparks the desire to revamp our homes, from a major declutter to a fresh lick of paint, or even just a new cushion or two," says w&h's group homes director Esme Clemo. "Whatever the scale of your style refresh, take a look at the new trends hitting the high street and feel inspired to make a change to your home decor however big or small."

7 significant spring interior design trends 2025

Following significant interior designs, whether the latest kitchen trends, bathroom trends or bedroom trends, doesn't mean you have to overhaul your home decor with each season.

The latest decorating trends can inspire new design elements to incorporate into your existing home decor to offer any room a new lease of life – and there's no better time to update our homes than spring.

1. Quiet luxury

(Image credit: Habitat | Next)

Given its timeless appeal, it's no surprise that the desire for 'quiet luxury decor' shows no signs of fading anytime soon – it's more of a movement than a short-term trend. Since breaking waves as one of the most coveted interior design trends back in 2024 this understated way of dressing homes has gone from strength to strength.

This trend cements how significantly the neutral colour palette is here to stay well into 2025 and beyond as the days of decorating with grey fade away. As one of the best living room paint colours and most soothing bedroom paint colours, we're looking to add warmth to give neutrals a new depth with intentional accents.

"Dial up the luxury of a neutral scheme with plush velvets, marble finishes and brass touches," says Esme. "This is the perfect trend to try if you already have a neutral decor, simply introduce dark shades of brown, umber and taupe alongside tactile textures – think thick-pile velvet and boucle fabrics."

This trend is the perfect place to continue to celebrate the appeal of tactile fabrics and materials to aid our sense of comfort and integration within our interiors. Touch plays such an integral role in how we feel in our homes, and therefore unknowingly steers our we choose home furnishings for this paired-back trend where colour takes a backseat.

2. Primary focus

(Image credit: Habitat | La Redoute | Next)

On the other side of the design pond dopamine decor is bigger than ever this year, celebrating bold colour choices to fill homes with a sense of personal joy, rather than playing it safe with neutrals. You only have to look at the bright yellow that is Dulux's Colour of the Year 2025 True Joy to see that.

One of Pinterest's biggest trends of 2025 is 'Primary Play' a colour trend that is unapologetically loud and intent on making a style statement. Of course, by nature primary colours are highly saturated and very dominant so we see this as more of an accent and accessories interior colour trend.

"As primary colours are inherently strong, temper their boldness by combining them with warm neutrals and wooden finishes to balance the look," suggests Lena Gierasinska, head of product and displays at Barker and Stonehouse. "Use blue, a perennial favourite, as your base shade and combine mood-enhancing yellow tones with dramatic red hues for a hit of dopamine."

In addition to embracing the bold colour-drenching design trend, you can also add uplifting touches of colour via patterns and prints. "Experiment with joyful patterns too," adds Lena "Think abstract geometrics and hand-painted murals styled alongside funky candlesticks and accessories.

"For those who would like to experiment with this style but are unsure where to start, I’d recommend adding a rug. Flooring is the foundation of the room so it’s the perfect starting point. Adding a colourful, playful and contemporary rug requires minimal effort but delivers maximum impact, instantly transforming the space.”

3. Organic forms

(Image credit: Marks & Spencer)

Our approach to design has been growing increasingly curved since it emerged as a prominent interior trend in 2023. From sofas and armchairs with rounded edges and arching headboards to wavy mirrors, curves continue to welcome softness to our homes.

"Organic shapes are proving increasingly popular in interiors," says Lena Gierasinska. "They bring a sense of fluidity and natural harmony that feels both calming and inviting. Organic shapes create a greater sense of relaxation due to the softness of form. "Unlike sharp, angular lines, which can often feel rigid, organic forms and undulating textures create a more relaxed atmosphere, reminiscent of nature," Lena explains.

"The use of natural materials like wood, stone, and linen further enhances the organic feel, making dining spaces feel warm and grounded. Choose frayed linen napkins and furniture that celebrates the natural grain of wood to perfectly achieve a relaxed and laid-back look.”

4. Mediterranean influences

(Image credit: Furniture Village | Habitat)

This year's design focus is not purely on Mediterranean garden trends, interiors are also seeking the character of sunnier climes. "Take inspiration from the Med to bring holiday vibes into your home this summer," says Esme.

"This pared-back look uses deep terracotta tones to conjure the image of Mediterranean roof tiles and sun-drenched terraces. Keep walls and big-ticket items neutral, then bring in navy blues and olive greens with boho prints and patterns."

The fun Amalfi decor trend is a great way to embrace bolder Mediterranean colours and signature lemon prints.

5. Heritage country style

Annaly velvet dark blush Bytham bed from £525; Sherston bedding set in Powder Blue from £45; Aria bedding set in Seaspray from £50, all Laura Ashley (Image credit: Laura Ashley)

Country style is a timeless aesthetic, one that will always be 'on-trend' but every few years certain nuances prove most popular. This year the aesthetic returns to its roots, with less focus on clean modern-country design and more of a shift towards the heritage feel where more is more.

Perhaps it's because of the maximalist approach to design in 2025 or the desire to create a more nostalgic vibe, whichever it is 'Cottagecore' is huge this season.

As is always the way 'cottagecore' was a fashion trend that transitioned to our homes. It's the trend that quite simply leans into all the appeal and comfort of quintessential country design. "The Cottagecore aesthetic is all about embracing simplicity, nostalgia and creating a deeper connection with nature," says Helen Ashmore, head of design at iconic Laura Ashley.

"Evoking the charm of an idyllic countryside cottage, it's all about blending rustic textures, vintage-inspired decor and a soft and warming colour palette. This lifestyle is rooted in the idea of slow living, and appreciating the beauty of everyday life and this design scheme puts warmth, comfort and a sense of history at the forefront.

Whether in a country house or a city apartment, you can bring cottagecore style to any interior by being clever with your design choices. Start by embracing natural materials. Washed woods, linens, cotton and stone are key materials that help to create that sought-after, organic lived-in feel."

6. Scandi sanctuary

(Image credit: Sofology | Dunelm)

Scandi Sanctuary is a Scandinavian evolution for the year ahead. This thoughtful trend sees the pared-back interiors continue to be popular as they take on new nuances, much like Parisian style decor, to provide a timeless look that endures and evolves to stay forever relevant.

"Scandi takes on a new guise this season, leaning into a laidback aesthetic," says Esme. "Swap out stark whites for soft creams, crisp cotton for slubby linens and abstract shapes for fluid forms. Warm up the scheme further with soft sage green accents and wooden furniture – avoid pale woods in favour of honey-toned acacia and mango.

For 2025 the typically understated palette of the best white paints and magnolia paint colours will be complemented by sumptuous materials like warm wood, rich leather, and intricately woven textiles.

7. New Minimalism

The minimal luxe trend continues to go from strength to strength. “We’ve spotted that searches for minimalist decor ideas are surging right now," explains Marie Goodwin, head designer at decorative fabric specialist Prestigious Textiles. "However, amongst our customers and from what we’ve seen at the latest exhibitions and industry events, we know there is a changing approach to minimalist design that places more of a focus on subtle detailing to ensure pared-back interiors still make an impression.”

“Replace pattern with texture and create a layered look with a range of techniques and finishes when it comes to soft furnishings. To ensure a minimalist space retains a sense of comfort and warmth, texture is the best place to start. Incorporate on-trend techniques such as basket weaves, jacquards, and geometrics to add depth and dimension, and contrast with more delicate fabrics like sheers for a balanced look.”

(Image credit: Prestigious Textiles)

“Choose furniture and accessories sparingly”, says Marie. She continues, “To fully adopt the less is more mentality, I find it easier to remove everything from the room in question and start with a blank canvas. When it comes to adding furniture back in, ask yourself if each piece will firstly match the minimalistic style, and if it is needed from a practical point of view. If not, leave it at the door and don’t be tempted to fill the space.”

“The less is more approach should be carried into all aspects of the design when re-decorating a room that adheres to the rules of New Minimalism. Nature-inspired shades suit the trend particularly well, using muted tones ranging from earthy browns and almond to basil green and soft clays.” Giving the green light for decorating qith brown in a minimalistic way.

What interior trends are enduring from 2024

A recurring theme for all current interior design trends is sustainability because sustainability has very much become a way of life when it comes to designing and making home furnishings. Regenerative design is an ever-growing trend that will only grow stronger and more prominent as the desire to reduce, reuse and recycle continues.

This ranges far and wide, from seeking ethically sourced materials and buying second-hand furniture to simply being less wasteful with more sustainable living choices such as carrying out a DIY IKEA Billy bookcase hack.

The biophilic-inspired design trend is another one that continues to grow as our desire to form a stronger connection endures. This approach to interior design means incorporating nature into indoor environments, to replicate the feeling of escapism associated with outdoor spaces. This is most significantly seen with the latest wallpaper design trends.

In doing so we create a calming environment in which to spend time resting and recuperating from a busy outside world. From introducing a plethora of plants to adding nature-inspired design details this trend is about feeling at one with nature.