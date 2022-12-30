The biggest interior design trends 2023 – inspirational home decor ideas

woman&home Newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Whether you're planning a new year renovation project or seeking a new season color or a modern design element to refresh existing home decor the latest interior design trends 2023 offer inspiration for all decorating endeavors.

Following interior design trends, whether the latest kitchen design trends or bedroom trends, doesn't mean you have to completely overhaul your current home decor with each season, these ever-evolving trends inform new design elements and inspirational aspects to incorporate into your existing scheme to offer any room a new lease of life for the year ahead.

These are the inspirational interior design trends of 2023 set to shape how we style and curate our homes for the new year ahead.

Interior design trends 2023 – 10 home decor trends to inspire

With a desire to create a personal sanctuary away from the busy world outside the key interior design trends 2023 have a running thread throughout – one of comfortability, ease, and longevity.

Whether that be through sustainable materials and designs that create a state of relaxation, or the latest mood-enhancing interior paint color trends our homes should be a place of solace.

1. Irresistable boucle

(Image credit: Hillarys)

Boucle is the buzzword you'll hear around interior choices, from sofa upholstery to soft furnishings and window treatments it's the only material of interest for most designers throughout the year ahead.

This comforting, tactile, and quite frankly irresistibly stroke-able fabric delivers outstanding levels of comfort to make our homes cozy, as the Teddy coat has done for the fashion world with boucle soft furnishings dominating living room trends in 2023.

"Boucle is back, more stylish than ever," says interior designer Abigail Ahern (opens in new tab). "This nubby teddy-bear-like fabric hits the sweet spot between soft and hard-wearing, propelling a cocoon of comfort into interiors.”

"The fabric not only has a beautiful aesthetic appearance, coming in various shades of neutrals, but the durable and versatile properties of the fabric also allow it to keep up with the fast-paced expectations of busy and social rooms."

"Boucle blinds inject the perfect balance of warmth, coziness, and texture into all areas of the home. The unevenness of the boucle thread ripples across a blind, creating an appearance too tempting not to touch."

2. Warming neutrals

(Image credit: Future)

The neutral color palette is here to stay, as one of the best living room paint colors and most soothing bedroom paint colors, but in 2023 we're looking to add warmth.

“It's pretty understood that there is going to be a response to the neutral trend that's taken over design," says Jordan Neman, co-founder of LA-based home decor and furniture design company, House of Leon (opens in new tab). "A completely neutral color scheme will be popular for a few more years to come, but it no longer offers the excitement it once did. Introducing colors, mineral or earth tones, will definitely be a popular trend for the new year."

"Lovers of gold accents, warm wood tones, and cream sofas rejoice! Warm hues will continue to dominate over cooler color palettes in 2023," agrees Anne Haimes, design director and founder of Anne Haimes Interiors (opens in new tab). "Hardware in kitchens and bathrooms will favor gold over silver or brushed nickel, while stark white walls will be replaced by softer creams and warm earthy shades." For warmth look for the best white paint colors with red undertones, rather than cooler blues.

3. Sensorial design

(Image credit: 4lite)

Touching on sensory lighting Jordan says, "We believe lighting will take center stage in a certain way in 2023. As people design and build their dream homes they'll come to learn the importance of ambient lighting and the role it plays in giving a space a feeling.”

The sensory design concept is fast becoming integral to all interior design considerations to improve our sense of wellness because it's about creating spaces that take into account all of our senses - sight, scent, sound, touch, and taste.

“Smart lighting can be used to set light levels to not only brighten and dim over the course of the day but also change the color of the light to mimic natural daylight and promote wakefulness in the daytime and naturally warm to soothe the eyes in the evening," explains Kate Baker, light and wellness advisor, at smart lighting expert 4lite (opens in new tab).

"By surrounding yourself with cool blue interior hues of light in the daytime, you can be more awake, then, when it's time to wind down in the evening, the lights can be set to automatically change to warmer yellow tones, so your eyes can finally relax, ready for a better night's sleep. It's completely unnoticeable as the lighting gently adjusts the tones and hues of the light.”

From dimmer switches and smart lighting to layered approaches with lamps, modern homes will hold a higher regard for the power of good lighting – balanced lighting is also one of the style secrets of how to make a home feel expensive.

4. Newstalgia retro

(Image credit: Marks & Spencer | Future)

You know when a word gets invented to highlight a trend it's one to watch, and for 2023 that word is 'Newstalgia'. This new emerging trend is all about celebrating designs of bygone eras but giving them a contemporary twist – so it's not about creating an entirely retro look, it's about making retro designs work for a more modern aesthetic.

"The best interiors are those with depth and character and the best ways to create this is with a mixture of old and new pieces," says Anna McGregor co-founder of interior design emporium LAMP/LDN (opens in new tab). "The Newstalgia trend celebrates old pieces with modern updates. A mid-century sideboard as a vanity unit in a concrete bathroom creates a warmth that a built-in unit could never provide."

“Combining vintage with contemporary styles can create a lived-in and loved timeless aesthetic," says Wayfair’s (opens in new tab) Resident Style Advisor, Nadia McCowan Hill. "A maximalist dream, modern pieces can give antique finds a new lease of life."

Described by Pinterest Predicts (opens in new tab)as ‘soulful spaces that merge self-expression and historical nostalgia’, what’s not to love about this eclectic trend? From a pair of quirky bookends and houseplant pots to refresh a well-worn bookcase, to statement wallpaper that will provide a revitalized backdrop for vintage basins, sofas, sideboards, and more.”

5. Sustainable interiors

(Image credit: Smile Kitchens)

That leads us nicely to a reoccurring theme for all current interior design trends, sustainability. Regenerative design is an ever-growing trend that will only strong and more prominent as the desire to reduce, reuse and recycle continues. This ranges far and wide, from seeking ethically sourced materials to simply being less wasteful with more sustainable living choices.

“The theme of sustainability is becoming more and more important," says Kajsa Krause, principal at Champalimaud Design (opens in new tab). "Sometimes it flies under the radar, but a sensitivity to the environment is entering projects more frequently, and the consciousness of consumers makes that necessary. We are also seeing the growth of sustainable material options like biodegradable vinyl or leather."

"We follow two rules to help us create more sustainable interiors – buy to last or buy vintage," says Lotte Martin, co-founder of LAMP/LDN. "When looking for large pieces of furniture for our projects we always start by seeing if anything existing can be re-loved with new upholstery. We also rewire vintage lamps, add new brass fittings and then top them with beautiful statement shades made by hand in the UK – a lamp ends up looking like a little piece of art."

6. Soft curvature

(Image credit: Wayfair)

Our approach to design has been growing increasingly curved, to offer a softness to our homes. From sofas and armchairs with rounded edges and arching headboards to circular mirrors, there was barely a straight line in sight aside from doorframes – and now it looks as though not even those are safe!

"Soften rooms with curved furniture like round tables or sofas for a cozy and comforting appearance," advises Rebecca Snowden, Interior Style Advisor at Furniture And Choice (opens in new tab). "This also adds an updated spin on retro furniture shapes such as mid-century design."

"Rounded furniture made a big debut in 2022, but next year will take curvature to the next level by bringing back archways" explains Anne.

"Archways can help soften living spaces and help ease the transition from room to room in a way that feels organic. They’re also fabulous for creating the illusion of taller ceilings by drawing attention to the height of walls."

"If you’re not prepared to swap out your existing doorways, painted arches can create the same effect without the commitment or expense. Make a statement with a pop of color or opt for more muted tones to achieve subtle elegance."

7. Biophilia design

(Image credit: Wayfair)

As we continue to celebrate nature the biophilic-inspired design trend continues to grow as our desire to form a stronger connection endures. This approach to interior design means incorporating nature into indoor environments, to replicate the feeling of escapism associated with outdoor spaces.

In doing so we create a calming environment in which to spend time resting and recuperating from a busy outside world. From a plethora of plants to introducing design details that create a continuous flow that seamlessly connects indoors to out this trend is about feeling at one with nature.

“Plants bring liveliness and interest to a space, drawing your focus to certain areas of a room or pulling colors and textures together,” says Elisabeth Rogoff, principal at Champalimaud Design.

“In what has been a turbulent decade for politics, culture, and the environment, we have emerged with a refreshed motivation to connect ourselves more deeply to nature and the world around us," adds Jo Littlefair, co-founder and director of Goddard Littlefair (opens in new tab). "This biophilic shift to rebalance ourselves has seen us create spaces that bring the outside, inside, and to dress the spaces around us with life and living things."

In addition to plants, also seek natural materials, textures, and color palettes to mimic the natural beauty found within nature.

8. Sophisticated stoneware

(Image credit: Champalimaud Design)

Statement stone is forecast to be a big upcoming trend in the world of interiors in 2023. "From travertine, marble to onyx, stoneware brings a sense of luxury to everyday interior items and adds brightness to a space," says Narchie (opens in new tab) founder Harriet Pringle.

"The timeless material will be seen throughout the home with bold pieces in the kitchen and bathroom, coffee tables and cabinets, to smaller decorative accessories including trays, candlesticks, lamp bases, bowls, and bookends."

9. Danish pastels

(Image credit: Habitat)

Next year's color palette is not devoid of dopamine hits, but the shades are softer than in previous years. "Danish pastels are expected to blow up in 2023. Requests for sterile and achromatic designs have moved to the sidelines, with growing requests for rounded edges, organic forms, and softer color palettes," explains Devin Shaffer, Lead Interior Designer at Decorilla (opens in new tab).

"The array of Danish Pastel hues is especially popular because, like other Scandi-inspired designs, they seem to bring a soul and a mood to a room that no other color families can."

"It goes without saying that pastels are in the spotlight, after seeing the big reveal of Veri Peri being named Pantone's 2022 color of the year. We're finding all kinds of new paint hues to get clients excited about this ongoing trend even though it's a color that has escaped the spotlight after its year of popularity.'

"Veri Peri happened to be one of those colors that required that "designer eye" to make it a success in a space- pushing a lot of clients into more balanced pastels such as earthy pink paint colors and sage green."

10. Artisan influences

(Image credit: Habitat)

The Artisan trend will rock on in 2023 and it's the complete opposite of the clean and simple minimalism we have become so used to.

Cozy rooms painted in earthy tones full of handmade charm will create a warming backdrop for worldly possessions, layers of texture, and fine craftsmanship.

"Our tufted textiles and patterns take inspiration from globally inspired geometric shapes and forms to add depth and dimension to the home. True to the collection’s roots, uplifting pops of ochre instantly reinvigorate any interior setting." Says Anna Cross, Habitat (opens in new tab) Head of Buying.

This ethical look inter-links with so many other 2023. It can help bring a sense of nature into our living rooms with decorative objects lovely made from organic and sustainable materials.

“I still think there will be a trend towards people seeing their homes as a sanctuary against everything that's happening in the world and this will be reflected in their living space," says Interior designer, Amy Jones owner of Greta-Mae.

"This new organic style will be full of textures and warm soft colors. the accessories used in this space will have an artisanal feel to them I think earthy muted browns, blacks yellows and greens will feature heavily in this scheme.”