Kitchen Trends 2024: key designs and colours set to inspire home improvement projects

Whether you're renovating, remodelling or simply revamping a kitchen space this year take note of the need-to-know kitchen trends of 2024 – which experts highlight as the most influential aspects to inspire any design journey.

From the resurgence of the stainless steel kitchen trend to smart technology and sustainable credentials, these latest kitchen trends all strive to provide the best design solutions to maximise the key demands of this versatile space in style.

After all, more than ever before we demand a lot from this multifunctional hub for everyday cooking, eating, working, resting, and entertaining therefore our design choices have to be more considered – much like the latest interior design trends in general.

The 12 most influential kitchen trends in 2024

We've spoken to leading kitchen designers to find out how the leading kitchen trends of 2023 have evolved to discover the latest must-haves for the heart of our homes for 2024.

From colour palettes to kitchen appliance trends – there's something to inspire every space on this year's design wishlist.

“2024 is an exciting year for kitchen design, where the fusion of nature, technology and personalisation will create spaces that aren’t only aesthetically pleasing but also sustainable and functional," explains Jen Nash, head of design at Magnet Kitchens.

"As the kitchen continues to evolve into a dynamic hub for modern living, the following trends are sure to inspire and redefine the heart of the home.”

Here is what they predict to be hugely popular with homeowners undertaking kitchen transformations throughout the year ahead...

1. Making the space your own

Fnissa range in 'Duke' by Smile Kitchens

In recent years homebuyers have been braver with their design choices, no longer playing it safe purely with a house resale in mind. As a result, kitchens are becoming more unique, adapting to both the homeowner's interior tastes and their day-to-day needs and requirements for better functionality.

From unexpected colour choices inspired by the latest interior paint colour trends in 2024 to statement surfaces, there's a new-found freedom to add personal touches to kitchens.

"Personal touches are more prominent than ever in 2024. "Colour has been gaining momentum in our wardrobes and homes, and the kitchen is no different," says Dawn Filkins, head of creative at Smile Kitchens. "We’ve seen a rise in consumers expressing themselves through bolder colour choices and increased customisation requests."

"Today, design priorities are there to ensure that the hub of the home goes beyond cookie-cutter designs and Instagram-inspired schemes and instead sparks joy and creativity day after day. Whether that’s a pop of colour on the island, a bold choice of artwork or vibrant wall tiles, colour plays an important role in adding your personal touch to the space."

Personalisation doesn’t just mean colour or finishing touches, as Dawn explains: "Cabinetry configuration is another area where consumers gain interest and increased involvement. Pull out larders, deep pan drawers, custom corner units, coffee or baking cupboards. Personalisation is about enhancing your time in the kitchen and creating a unique space."

2. Smart technology

A modern kitchen equipped with the latest integrated smart technology

The modern home is smarter than ever, as technology evolves to aid our everyday lives at an ever-quickening rate. The kitchen is no exception to this, from smart lighting to the latest kitchen appliance trends, kitchen design in 2024 ensures technology is seamlessly integrated.

"As technology advances, the concept of connected kitchens is rapidly gaining momentum," says Dawn. "The increasing demand for convenience and efficiency drives technology integration in modern kitchen design. Smart appliances, voice control systems, and connected devices are no longer limited to big budgets and are becoming accessible to a broader audience."

Expect to see traditional, shaker-style kitchens seamlessly blending with the latest cutting-edge technology, from refrigerators that integrate unique temperature controls for less food wastage to more energy-efficient appliances and voice-activated assistants to control multiple kitchen functions. As the trend for connected kitchens continues to grow, we can expect more innovative and user-friendly solutions to become more readily available.

Simple additions such as LED lighting to accent display shelves can help create a focus feature or can have a more practical use of lighting up the dark corners of a cupboard when installed with a sensor on the cupboard door.

The wine lovers of the house might focus their technology elsewhere, investing in temperature-controlled wine fridges, for example, to keep your evening tipple at optimum drinking temperature. How you choose to use it is a matter of personal preference, but incorporating tech can improve all kitchens great and small.

3. Wood Grain Cabinetry

Ash Wood Collection by Olive & Barr

Welcoming a sense of nature indoors has led to the trend for visible natural influences, wood grain cabinetry being the most prominent.

“The wood kitchen trend has made a significant comeback in recent years," says Al Bruce, the Founder of Olive & Barr. "We have moved on from outdated and clunky wood kitchens to seamless elegant designs, which celebrate the beauty and versatility of wood."

"With a nod to the Nordic style, we have noticed a demand from homeowners looking to invest in an authentic look which celebrates natural materials in abundance, moving away from the stark white design from previous years."

Al adds: "While painted cabinets remain a popular staple in kitchen design, there is something about untouched materials which feels timeless. Wood kitchens create a warm, inviting atmosphere, the natural grain and textures add depth and character to the home and provide the perfect backdrop for an abundance of natural textures, from quartz worktops to sandstone floors and more.“

"Reclaimed wood is a strong favourite, thanks to its rustic appeal and environmentally friendly nature," adds Sally Wilkie, co-founder of Home Barn. "Incorporating it gives kitchens a unique aesthetic, with natural age and markings, creating intricate details on the surface.

"Being an investment piece, rustic designs will always carry beautifully over the years, especially when partnered with marble surfaces and natural accents for a beautiful sought-after look.”

4. Stainless steel surfaces

Contemporary kitchen design with a stainless steel splashback along with steel cabinetry

Alongside the wooden revival, we're also seeing stainless steel kitchens making a significant comeback in 2024.

‘’The stainless steel kitchen has long been seen as the antithesis to the warm, welcoming heart-of-the-home style that people desire in their kitchen space," says Jen at Magnet Kitchens. "Instead, it found its reputation as a hallmark of professional kitchens - recognised for its durability, hygienic properties and ease of maintenance. In traditional kitchens, it has typically been reserved for appliances and smaller accessories.’’ But 2024 is set to change all that.

"Thanks to popular TV shows like The Bear and Boiling Point, which highlight the sleek and practical attributes of a stainless steel kitchen, designers and homeowners are starting to rethink the material and its place in the home," says Jen.

Contemporary stainless steel surfaces are ideal for tapping into the modern industrial and minimalist interior trend. Better still, the material improves with age and therefore feels much more like a timeless and more of an investment rather than a flash in the pan like some of the now outdated kitchen trends to avoid.

However, to preserve its pristine appearance and prevent scratches, it is important to clean stainless steel surfaces with care – avoiding abrasive sponges.

5. Grounding nautural influences

(Image credit: Smile Kitchens)

In alignment with the biophilia trend and a continued desire for natural materials, the trend for grounding materials is ever-present across all surfaces in the design trends of 2024. Considered an evolution of dedicated Japandi-style kitchens this down-to-earth look is set to go stratospheric in 2024.

"It’s no secret that the biophilia trend has been firmly on our radars for a while now; however, as we look ahead, biophilic design is no longer simply a fascination with incorporating greenery into our homes," says Dawn. We’re looking to the earth for inspiration on materials, textures, and colours as we become increasingly drawn to organic textures and raw finishes to bring warmth into our kitchens."

These natural elements connect us to nature and give the heart of the home a timeless appeal. Materials such as copper brushed brass, and wood will captivate consumers with their ability to age gracefully and develop a unique patina over time. This natural ageing process will give homes and kitchens an enduring, beautiful ambience."

Not only this, but the ageing beauty helps to provide a timeless look that grounds the space with a sense of authenticity which connects us to sustainable and eco-friendly design choices.

6. Eco-credentials

Thoughtful kitchen design with eco-friendly surfaces

Speaking of eco-friendly, as we all strive to make more sustainable living choices, it's unsurprising to see that reflected in how and where we invest in our future home designs.

“In 2024 there will be an increased focus on environmental responsibility," suggests Jen. "The use of recycled and natural materials such as wood, stone and plant-based accents will become commonplace and will create a sustainable environment that echoes the serenity of the outdoors."

“Using sustainable materials in the home, especially cork, will continue to be popular as homeowners are thinking now, more than ever, about how to be environmentally responsible with their design," says James Scully, founder of natural flooring retailer Recork. "Focusing on the process of how things are made and swapping mass-produced ‘fast’ manufacturing means championing green materials is now at the forefront.”

Designers tell us how the consideration to work with sustainably conscious brands is becoming more and more prevalent for kitchen makers.

Jen adds, "However, the green movement extends beyond aesthetics. Water-saving fixtures and innovative waste management solutions are set to become indispensable kitchen features that'll transform the space into an eco-conscious sanctuary.”

7. 'Extractorless' spaces

A kitchen that celebrates the space-saving benefits of modern retractable extractor fans

Some will always love the industrial look that an overhead extractor brings to a kitchen. But they can limit possibilities, design-wise. So in 2024, expect to see the rise of the 'extractorless' kitchen – where, rather than being a big, space-hogging statement, your extractor is concealed in the work surface beside your cooktop, or within the hob itself.

"The development of downdraft extractors and vented hobs has generated additional space for storage and meal prep," says Annie Tullett, sales designer at Tom Howley.

"It’s also meant that feature lighting can now be hung directly above the hob on a kitchen island, where the extractor fan and cooker hood used to be. These new appliances are changing our open-plan spaces, allowing for more stylish and functional designs."

8. Statement lighting

Leende range in Chalk by Smile Kitchens

The kitchen is no longer seen as a setting for mere spotlights and task lighting, increasingly we're seeing kitchen lighting trends incorporating statement chandeliers and pendants adding stylish finishing touches in the same way as they would in a stylish living room trend or dining room.

"Customers are increasingly beginning to consider lighting as a part of their overall kitchen design," says Dawn. "We’ve seen many requests for statement pieces such as chandeliers or pendant lighting fixtures, offering a brilliant way to bring the homeowner’s personality and style into a space in a unique way."

"With the rise in broken plan living, lighting also offers an effective way to break up different zones of the home as the lighting changes between areas."

Adding statement lighting is also a great way to make a home feel more expensive on a budget, especially in a kitchen where the presence of a chandelier might be unexpected and therefore more striking.

9. Concealed work stations

Concealed kitchen pantry and hot drinks station

In today's modern kitchen where we want maximum functionality while maintaining a minimal aesthetic a hidden coffee station, breakfast bar or organised pantry is becoming highly desirable. The latest trend sees these highly functional spaces concealed behind foldaway doors, propelling the resurgence of the pocket door design trend.

Annie Tullett, designer at Tom Howley’s says: “My favourite trend right now is the bi-folding pantry. Its unwavering, clever versatility is hard not to be impressed by. Not only do you have the initial ‘Narnia’s Wardrobe’ moment when you open the doors to reveal how much storage space is inside, but the functional possibilities are endless."

A breakfast bar pantry can accommodate your entire morning routine, including a barista-style coffee machine, a toaster, and an array of cereal options for the little ones. The large, deep cupboards with integrated worktop space are ideal for storing appliances you may not want to display on your kitchen work surface.

Annie adds: "You could use it as a breakfast station each morning, neatly tucking the mess of coffee machine and toaster away, yet, at the next evening soiree it can transform into a cocktail bar – simply line the spirits and mixers up, stack the glasses and jars of garnish ingredients above and let your guests help themselves!”

10. Boiling water taps

Contemporary kitchen with a revolutionary boiling water tap

The boiling water tap is a trend that is gaining more traction each year because very few modern build kitchens are complete these days without the introduction of a hot tap, spelling the end of descaling kettles for good.

Not only are integrated hot taps great for saving space they are also less wasteful and more practical for more than just making a cuppa.

Design director, Tom Howley says: “We have recently seen an increased demand for boiling water taps as we live in a world where people want things delivered at speed. You’ll be surprised to discover how versatile a boiling water tap is in the kitchen – your morning cup of tea or coffee will be delivered instantly, and so will your porridge and soft-boiled eggs.”

Intelligent design features that promote efficiency are essential for busy kitchens to help the household run smoothly and with ease.

11. Textured surfaces

Transformative elegant fluting on glass and wooden cabinetry

12. Home bars

Built-in home bar and coffee station for entertaining by Tom Howley

Following on from the popularity of wine cellars from last year's design focus homeowners are seeking more inclusive ways to dedicate space to entertaining friends at home with home bar additions.

"What could be better than coming home after a long day and heading to your home bar to make your favourite drink?" says Charlie Smallbone, founder of LeLedbury Studio. "Or hosting friends and offering them a variety of perfectly chilled beverages instead of relying on what's in the refrigerator? That's why many people are now opting to include a home bar as part of their new kitchen."

Ample preparation space, a pull-out wine rack and a dedicated wine cooler are all essential to a well-designed home bar. "Custom accessories like under-cabinet stem racks to safely store your wine glasses, and shelving for spirits and wine will keep the space organized," suggests Simon Bodsworth, design director, of Daval Furniture. "Illuminate the inside and it will create fantastic mood lighting in the evenings," adds Charlie.

Kitchen colour trends 2024: Cabinet colour schemes to inspire

While white kitchens will always be a timeless choice these are the three most significant colour trends experts are predicting to be bigger than ever in 2024...

1. Shades of green

The Hartford Collection in Avocado by Tom Howley

The popularity of this delightfully soothing hue shows no signs of fading. From sage green to forest green, there's a shade of green to suit all kitchen designs.

Tom Howley design director of the eponymous bespoke kitchen company says: “Green kitchens are having something of a moment right now. Perfect for your culinary hub, it’s a fresh colour with earthiness and depth that leaves you feeling nourished and full of life."

"Mossy hues may pack a punch, but they create a scheme with undeniable appeal when combined with burnished brass hardware and sleek white worktops. Painting just your island can be a great way to incorporate colour in an otherwise neutral kitchen, providing a bold, captivating focal point without committing to a full-on green space.”

2. Striking black

Nordic Craft kitchen design in black by Magnet

Decorating with dark colours has been on-trend for many years, with black now being less scary than ever – especially when it comes to the best kitchen cabinet colours.

In the last year, black kitchens have become Magnet’s fastest-growing cabinet colour with a 112% uplift in sales. Jen comments: “When choosing a kitchen colour, homeowners seek both functionality and modern, sleek style, and black perfectly embodies these qualities. A classic yet bold design statement, black kitchens offer enduring appeal and will stand the test of time in home design."

"Additionally, the versatility of black allows for effortless pairing with various colours and materials, and its practicality shines through as it conceals dirt, stains, and scratches. Opting for black in the kitchen is not just a contemporary choice; it's a wise and enduring investment in both form and function.”

3. Pink as a neutral

Lykke range by Smile Kitchens

Where the desire for more neutral kitchens remains but the appeal of the best white paint colours on cabinets just doesn't feel sufficient there's a pale pink to do the job of adding understated colour and warmth.

"Consumers are becoming more open to discovering new favourites as they continue to explore different colour palettes," says Dawn. "While deep blues and forest greens are popular choices, we expect to see more shades of pink emerge as we become more confident playing with colour."

"Over the last few years, plaster, millennial pink, and pastel pinks have been seen more in furniture, soft furnishings, and accessories, and now the rosy-hued trend has made its way to the kitchen as a softer alternative to the warm greiges that steadily replaced grey."

A new kitchen design can prove to be a costly investment, ensure you don't get stung by the hidden and unexpected home improvement costs that can often occur when undertaking kitchen renovation projects.