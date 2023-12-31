Kitchen Appliance Trends 2024: experts reveal the must-haves of the year

Kitchen appliance trends may not be your first thought when planning a kitchen makeover, but they are worth investigating. It's all too easy to get so excited about your cabinetry, worktops and layout, then select any old oven, extractor or fridge to go with them.

Similarly, if you're looking to swap out an old appliance, the instinct can be to rush out and buy a like-for-like replacement. But in doing so, you could miss out on new kitchen trends and features that make it easier to clean, simpler to control and cheaper to run.

2024's kitchen appliance trends can have a big impact on your lifestyle, too. From at-home coffee stations that will transform how you entertain, to 'double' appliances that will make it easier to keep on top of household chores, you may find yourself designing your kitchen for your appliances. They certainly won't be an afterthought, that's for sure...

Kitchen appliance trends 2024: the technology we love

We've spoken to designers and appliance experts to get their take on what's new and exciting in the world of kitchen tech.

From hidden extractors to the hottest colours and finishes, work these ideas together with wider kitchen designs for a space you'll love for years to come – avoiding common kitchen design mistakes.

1. Energy and space-saving ovens

We aren't predicting the death knell of the range cooker just yet. But there's no doubt that energy prices have seen us seek out smaller and faster cooking appliances. Sales of microwaves and – of course – the best air fryers have continued to rocket in the last three years.

According to the John Lewis How We Live, Shop and Look 2023: "The air fryer, now in its third year of unbroken growth, has now proved it is more than a viral fad, with John Lewis selling enough last year for them – laid out – to stretch from the Oxford Street store to the Reading store."

"As ovens can be more costly to run, consumers will continue to lean towards appliances which can easily emulate the cooking functions of an oven," adds Rob Falconer, head of range at ProCook. "Pressure cookers and air fryers are both appliances which take up less space, cost less to run and are much more versatile."

it's not just about saving energy – lack of space is also an issue in modern kitchens. So small, multi-functional appliances are highly coveted. "Air fryers are the new workhorse of the kitchen, so having one which can air fry, grill, roast, bake, slow cooking, steaming and more is bound to trump their simplistic counterparts," adds Rob.

Best overall Ninja Foodi Dual Zone AF300UK Check Amazon The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone AF300UK offers fantastic value for money. It offers six cooking modes, has a relatively neat design (although it is pretty bulky, so might not be a great choice if you don't have much space), and has a generous capacity, too, making it a great choice for individuals who prefer to batch-cook their meals. Best versatilie Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 SmartLid Multicooker Check Amazon Ideal for those interested in slow cooking and pressure cooking as they are air frying, this impressive appliance will see you right on all fronts. There are 11 functions in all, including two types of air frying: regular and steam air frying. It promises to save up to 20% more energy and offers two extra functions than its older sibling.

"Air fryers can suffer from an accumulation of hard-to-remove grease which over time hinders functionality and life span." This means knowing how to clean an air fryer is essential.

2 .Combi-steam ovens

Annie Tullett, sales designer at Tom Howley has seen a rise in enquiries about steam ovens and predicts this trend to continue. "To those who love to cook, and especially those conscious of cooking healthy meals full of nutrients but not lacking in flavour, steam cooking offers a method which locks in the moisture in your food, which helps to retain more of their natural goodness and flavour," she says.

"We are seeing a shift in the behaviour of homeowners who are choosing to do away with a conventional microwave and instead replacing it with a combi-steam oven," adds Richard Davonport, managing director at Davonport. "While this option does mean it takes longer to reheat or cook food, it keeps the flavour much better, as well as retaining more of the key nutrients."

"It’s now much easier to integrate a steam oven into your kitchen design as we offer combi-steam ovens, which can function as both a conventional fan oven with a steam cooking function, too," Annie adds. "So you don’t lose space to another appliance and it can slot in nicely in a tall oven stack cabinet, or underneath a hob." So you don't need to choose between an air fryer vs oven.

"Steam cooking is incredibly versatile. You can bake fluffier bread and cakes, cook the most succulent chicken, steam the most flaky, melty fish and juicy vegetables, and defrost food without it going dry in a microwave. No wonder everyone is curious about them."

3. Doubling up

Yes, you are seeing double. That's because more of us are choosing to install more than one of the same appliance – particularly where dishwashers and laundry appliances are concerned.

"For busy households with weekend guests and sport kits galore, installing a laundry room with two washing machines and two tumble dryers makes practical sense providing double the capacity when required," says Humphrey Munson’s design director and founder, Peter Humphrey.

"A dishwasher is an essential appliance for the modern kitchen, so much so that many homeowners are now choosing to have two," adds Tom Howley. "This is often the case for kitchens with double islands or an adjoining scullery or "back kitchen". Having two dishwashers has the obvious advantage of cleaning double the number of plates, glassware, and cutlery and this is especially useful for large families and keen hosts."

Just be aware that doubling up will require extra plumbing, so it's a trend best suited to a full-on kitchen renovation. For best results stay on top of cleaning the dishwashers to ensure your doubled efforts are worthwhile.

4. Cafécore

See coffee not just as a morning pick-me-up, but an experience? Then you need a coffee station in your life to keep your best coffee machine and all your coffee-related gifts.

According to the latest Pinterest Predicts report: 'In 2024, at-home coffee stations will become the new way to espresso yourself. Boomers and Gen X will bring the coffee shop vibe inside, searching for everything from ‘café chalkboard’ aesthetic and ‘coffee station décor’ to ‘coffee bar styling’. Your go-to brew just got a serious upgrade.'

"As more and more of us enjoy the convenience of having barista-style coffees at home (and mixing up an espresso martini when entertaining guests), having a dedicated space to house your precious coffee machine complete with built-in power sockets makes sense," adds Simon Bodsworth, managing director at Daval Furniture.

Simon suggests creating a bespoke half-height cupboard, "which will hide them away from little hands, enhance their longevity and ensure you can get your caffeine hit away from the main prep zone".

Keep your coffee machine alongside your favourite mugs, and jars filled with grounds, beans, pods and cocoa powder (for that mocha moment).

5. Matt finishes

"Matt is in regarding appliances," says Miele GB’s category manager for kitchens, Thomas Hopper. Why? "Matt finishes hide grease and water spots, making them a highly practical choice for busy kitchens and families," he explains, pointing out that Miele has just launched a new collection of built-in appliances in a sleek Obsidian matt black finish. It includes ovens, a warming drawer and sous-vide drawer, coffee machines and wine storage.

"Designers are increasingly looking at colours and silhouettes inspired by nature, hence the lack of unnatural edges and over-the-top details," says Rich Mackey, product manager at Smeg UK. '

Like the latest wallpaper trends, the finish makes all the difference. "Matt, rather than gloss finishes are preferred, diffusing the light and creating a gentle ambience. Also, these tactile surfaces are often enough to create a statement in their own right, without feeling the pressure to add colour into a space."

6. Smart appliances

Ensuring that your appliances are efficient, both in terms of their power use and ability to store food for as long as possible, is more critical than ever.

Smart appliances and technology can help with this. For example, by telling you what's in your fridge while you're out shopping, so you don't buy milk that you don't need. Or automatically adjusting the power consumption of your oven based on the cooking task at hand, so you don't have it hotter than needed.

And going smart is more affordable than you think. "Smart appliances, voice-control systems, and connected devices are no longer limited to those with big budgets and are becoming accessible to a broader audience," says Dawn Filkins, head of creative at Smile Kitchens.

"Expect to see traditional, Shaker-style kitchens seamlessly blending with the latest cutting-edge technology, from refrigerators that integrate unique temperature controls for less food wastage to more energy-efficient appliances and voice-activated assistants to control multiple kitchen functions."

"Now, more than ever, making sure you have a product with the smart capabilities to support your household’s needs is so important,' says LG senior product specialist, David Palmer.

"We’ve seen a growing consumer interest in the benefits of being able to control appliances remotely and use voice-control functions. Smart technology that enables households to control and monitor their appliances remotely not only saves time but can also save on energy consumption and costs."

7. Sustainability

"Sustainability plays a big role in kitchen appliance trends, and in 2024, we’re seeing a spike in ‘buying better’, over replaceable goods," says Smeg's Rich Mackey. "This relates to both large and small appliances, such as ovens and hoods, as well as coffee machines and breakfast sets."

One of our favourite sustainability trends has to be buying a refurbished cooker, thus saving it from landfill. Matthew Bates is the founder of Blake & Bull, which works to rescue and repair old Agas. "We can refurbish almost any cooker made since 1941," he explains.

"The process begins with deep cleaning to restore that signature sheen. Following this, door and lid liners, lid chrome tops, door washers and other small items are all replaced with new parts. It’s a complete and thorough refurbishment, which restores range cookers to their former glory."

Another key service offered by Blake & Bull is the conversion of oil-run cookers to electric-run systems. "The result is an Aga range cooker which heats faster, is less expensive to run and is more efficient due to the lack of flue," says Matthew.

What are the kitchen appliance colour trends for 2024?

When it comes to standalone appliances, from your countertop kettles, toasters and mixers to statement ranges and fridges, the warmer the tone, the better. "We are seeing less demand for blues, whites and greys, and more terracotta, reds and clarets," says Matthew Bates. "I think with a touch more uncertainty in the economy, people are turning to home again and seeking comfort with cosier colours."

"There is also a recent lean towards maximalism, and with that comes a trend for bright colours. Aga range cookers are particularly great for injecting colour into the kitchen with a whole rainbow of colours on offer: green, pink, yellow and orange, to name a few."

This certainly chimes with KitchenAid's 'Colour of the Year' choice, the bright pink Hibiscus, which follows on from its 2022 pick, the rich and earthy purple 'Beetroot'.

For built-in appliances, we've mentioned that 'matt' is big news – and it seems that black is the colour of choice in this department. This echoes interior paint colour trends and our desire for deeper, darker cabinetry in recent times. Matt black looks particularly good set against forest green, navy and charcoal units.

As for handles and knobs: "Antique brass is fully on trend, as is copper," says Matthew Blake. "Antique brass exudes warmth and a vintage charm, whereas copper is great for modern, slightly industrial interiors."