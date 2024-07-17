KitchenAid Amazon Prime Day deals: The best savings you can still shop today, while stocks last

When looking for the newest kitchenware there's nowhere better to turn to than the iconic brand KitchenAid. This rings even more true when some of their bestselling products are heavily discounted during the Amazon Prime Day sale right now.

As the designers of some of the best stand mixers and various other kitchen tools, KitchenAid are also on our minds when the online sales hit. The brand is usually on the luxury-price side and is no stranger to slashing its prices and offering up impressive savings like we're seeing this Prime Day.

So with that in mind, we pulled together just a few of the best KitchenAid sales on the site, including some of the most recommended sought-after products should you be ready to upgrade your kitchen set-up this week.

KitchenAid Sales: Amazon Prime Day deals

KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer in Onyx Black: was £499 now £311.46 at Amazon No one does stand mixers quite like the best KitchenAid mixers, their quality materials and iconic design are the best on the market. So this stand mixer with its 10-speed settings and 4.3L stainless steel bowl is an absolute steal at 38% off.

KitchenAid 4.3 L Tilt-Head Stand Mixer in Blue Steel: was £549 now £419 at Amazon Looking to add a little character to your kitchen? This deep blue stand mixer is not only the perfect statement appliance for your countertops it also has excellent performance for any budding bakers.

KitchenAid 5KFC3516 Classic Mini Food Processor: Was £89 Now £55 at Amazon KitchenAid produces one of the best mini food processors, this mini countertop appliance being it. Small but mighty this 830ml 240W food processor has two speeds and pulse operation for precise control to offer plenty of power for chopping and mincing on a smaller scale. See our guide on how to use a KitchenAid food processor.

KitchenAid Cordless Cream Hand Mixer: Was £119 Now £101 at Amazon The best hand mixers are ideal to help out when you don't need to engage the use of the stand mixer. A rechargeable 12V Lithium Ion battery powers this small but useful tool that offers 7 speeds to stir, mix and whip at the perfect speed. It's easy to use, clean and store to keep your kitchen counters clear in smaller spaces.

KitchenAid Espresso Machine: Was £349 Now £296 at Amazon The brand may be most famous for stand mixers but they also make great coffee machines. Applying the same expertise they have designed this machine with dual, smart temperature sensors to keep the perfect brewing temperature. The low-pressured pre-infusion and Italian 15-bar pump slowly and steadily adds water to the ground coffee, produciing a rich, full-flavoured espresso shot

KitchenAid Gourmet 6 Piece Knife Block Set: was £77.69 now £53.99 at Amazon Having a sharp set of kitchen knives on your side can make all the difference when cooking away on an evening. This set from KitchenAid not only comes in a chic birchwood block but the knives and shears are made from high-carbon Japanese steel with a built-in sharpener also included.

KitchenAid Dual Platform Scale: was £44.99 now £36.99 at Amazon What's a cook without their ingredients? Being armed with an accurate easy-to-use weighing scale is more of an important step to cooking than you may think. This one from KitchenAid has a dual platform, a capacity of 5000g on the larger and 500g on the smaller. It's also easy to clean and runs on batteries so can be moved around your kitchen easily when needed.

KitchenAid Kitchen Meat and Vegetable Cleaver: was £32.16 now £15.99 at Amazon This 6-inch cleaver from KitchenAid is made with expertly crafted Japanese steel and has an ergonomic handle that provides stability and control. It also comes with a blade cover for secure and hand-safe storage, no nasty cuts pending with this one!

Is a KitchenAid mixer worth it?

"When you buy a KitchenAid mixer, you do pay for the name. I've tried good alternatives such as the Cuisinart Precision and the Kenwood KMix, but there's no beating the KitchenAid when it comes to classic countertop style," says our former Head of e-Commerce, Millie Fender.

"I've got the Classic at home, which is the cheapest KitchenAid available, and it's great for smaller households where you're unlikely to do larger bakes. The Artisan is also a classic choice if you're baking for 2-4 people and want the option of doing double-tiered cakes in one go. So while I do think they're a real investment, the KitchenAid is 100% worth it for houseproud home bakers, and it's the perfect gift for those who want to work on their chef skills."

Millie Fender Head of Ecommerce Millie Fender was the former Head of E-commerce at Woman&Home and before that was Head of Reviews across a number of Future Plc's leading Homes titles such as Ideal Home and Homes&Gardens. As an expert on all things shopping, Millie is committed to giving readers honest, expert advice when it comes to spending their hard-earned cash.

Which KitchenAid shall I buy?

Millie tells us: "Since investing in my KitchenAid Classic, I've never looked back. I got it in a particularly good AO deal a year ago, and this slightly more compact mixer is perfect for my two-person household (and cluttered countertops). I've reviewed a handful of KitchenAids over the years, and it's no surprise that the Artisan is the most popular model on the market."

"It's perfectly sized for families, and this model comes in the widest range of colours. We usually see a good few deals on the Artisan every Black Friday. If you want to cook for a crowd, I'd recommend the Professional. It's a bowl-lift as opposed to a tilt-head, and has capacity for a lot more mix if you're making multiple batches."

These deals are similar to what we'd usually see during the KitchenAid Black Friday deals so it's a real treat to find such great savings early in the year too with the Prime Day event.

