Lynsey Crombie reveals the common germ hotspot you're probably forgetting to clean

It's all too easy to miss these germ hotspots when you're tackling your house cleaning, but what are they, and how should you clean them?

Whether you're completing your daily cleaning habits or have decided to finally deep clean the house, it's all too easy to get sidetracked and miss out on some grubby spots in your home.

Although you may think you're doing a thorough job, there are some commonly forgotten surfaces that are highly susceptible to bacteria and germs. Cleaning expert Lynsey Crombie is here to shed light on them and help you ensure they never get overlooked again.

The common germ hotspots you are probably missing when cleaning

There are various household items that you should clean more regularly, but there are also surfaces in your home you'll want to start cleaning more often, too.

In a recent Instagram reel, Queen of Clean Lynsey Crombie (@lynsey_queenofclean) shared some common cleaning mistakes she says homeowners tend to make.

From not reading cleaning product labels correctly to rushing through your clean to-do list too quickly, there are a fair few pitfalls you can fall victim to.

However, the most important (and, looking at the comments, the most common) mistake is forgetting to clean high-touch areas.

"Ignoring high-touch areas like light switches, remotes, and door handles often gets missed - but they're germ hotspots," she says.

Light switches and door handles are some of the dirtiest items in your home and can be a major culprit for spreading bacteria and germs amongst your household. Others include toilet flush buttons, door mats, pet toys and cupboard or drawer handles.

"It comes down to habit and invisibility. We’re often focused on cleaning the visibly dirty parts of our home, floors, worktops, and sinks, while the smaller, more frequently touched items fade into the background. Out of sight, out of mind. Items like light switches, remote controls, and door handles may not look dirty, but they collect oils from our skin, bacteria, and viruses through daily use," adds Lynsey

If you're looking to clean your home like a professional, Lynsey has some guidance for hitting these high-touch areas.

"For most high-touch areas, warm soapy water is sufficient if you’re cleaning regularly. It breaks down grime and washes away bacteria without the need for harsher chemicals. However, if the area hasn’t been cleaned in a while or if someone in your household is unwell, it’s a good idea to follow up with a disinfectant spray," she recommends.

When using disinfectants, Lynsey says that technique matters, and the way you apply the cleaning product differs between items.

"Spray the cloth, not the surface. For items like door handles, cupboard doors, and wall-mounted switches, spraying directly can damage paint or cause discolouration over time. By applying the spray to your cleaning cloth, you get the disinfecting power without the risk of damaging finishes," she advises.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're guilty of not hitting these high-touch areas, don't worry, you're certainly not alone. Most of Lynsey's followers were quick to own up about how often they forget to clean these spaces, too.

"I always forget the light switches 🤦‍♀️. They are going on my to-do list today 🙌," says one user.

Whilst another comments, "Touch points are overlooked a lot and they are the most important things in my opinion 👏."

Should you be rushing now to deep clean your homes' high-touch spaces, we've got some highly-recommended cleaning supplies to help you get the job done right...

Shop cleaning essentials

Multipurpose cloths Aidea Microfibre Cloths View at Amazon RRP: £3.99 for a pack of 8 | This is a product every cleaner should have in their home, especially for big cleaning jobs. This eight-pack will make any task that much easier and more efficient. Non-toxic surface spray Method Muilt Purpose Cleaner in Pink Grapefruit View at Amazon RRP: £2.75 | Cleaning your with a high-quality, non-toxic multi-purpose spray will give you peace of mind as it kills bacteria and cuts through grease without unpleasant chemicals. Unscented White vinegar Miniml Eco White Vinegar View at Amazon RRP: £8.99 | White vinegar is something of a saviour when it comes to chemical-free household cleaning, and this 5-litre bottle is perfect for keeping to hand.

Whether it's spring cleaning mistakes or common kitchen cleaning mistakes, we all make them, and it's all too easy not even know you're getting it wrong. Thankfully, we have the cleaning experts to guide us and ensure our homes are looking their best.