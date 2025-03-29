Think your home is clean? Think again! While we all scrub our sinks and wipe down worktops, plenty of everyday items go unnoticed during our cleaning sessions, yet they’re teeming with bacteria, mould, and grime.

In fact, some of these germ-ridden culprits harbour more bacteria than a toilet seat! From remote controls to reusable water bottles, these household objects could be making you ill or affecting their performance without you even realising it.

But don’t worry, keeping them fresh is easier than you think. Read on to discover all the things you’re not cleaning enough, and exactly how to fix it with simple solutions.

Household items you should clean more regularly

Shower heads

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We all know shower heads are plagued by limescale, but why? Here’s the science bit: limescale buildup happens when hard water, which contains high levels of calcium and magnesium, evaporates or dries on a surface, leaving these minerals behind and gradually forming chalky white deposits. Over time, this buildup can clog the nozzles, reduce water pressure, and even encourage bacteria growth. So if you live in a hard water area, you’ll have noticed limescale accumulates fast, so it’s a good idea to clean your showerhead at least every three months by soaking it in a vinegar and water mix to dissolve mineral deposits and keep your shower flowing freely.

Hairbrushes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Oils, dandruff, and hair products - oh my! Over time, these, along with dust and bacteria, build up and clog hairbrush bristles. In fact, research shows that hairbrushes can harbour more bacteria than a toilet seat, with trapped hair, dead skin cells, and product residue creating the perfect breeding ground for germs. In fact, the Journal of Applied Microbiology reported that unwashed hairbrushes can accumulate harmful bacteria, including Staphylococcus aureus, which can lead to scalp infections. To keep your brush fresh, remove collected hair every few uses and deep clean it monthly by soaking it in warm, soapy water. For an extra boost, add a splash of vinegar or baking soda to break down stubborn buildup, then give it a wash with clean water.

Walking sticks, canes, frames, and mobility aids

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Walking sticks, canes, frames, and mobility aids are frequently handled and placed on various surfaces, making them prone to collecting bacteria, dirt, and outdoor grime. Over time, this buildup can cause odors and even affect grip safety. To keep them clean, wipe handles and key contact points with a disinfectant wipe or a cloth dampened with soapy water. For rubber grips, use mild soap and warm water. Clean them weekly, or more often if used frequently outdoors.

Salt and pepper shakers (and other spice containers)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Handled regularly while cooking, salt and pepper pots, not to mention your colourful collection of spices, herbs, and all manner of seasonings, pick up bacteria from unwashed hands, along with oils and residue from all the other foods you touch during the cooking process. The solution is easy, and takes no effort at all. All you need to do is simply give the jars and pots a quick wipe down with disinfectant after every use to keep them clean and germ-free.

Reusable water bottles

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You’d be forgiven for thinking that a good soapy wash would do the trick when cleaning your favourite reusable water bottle, but you’d be wrong! Moist environments encourage mould and bacteria growth, and while the container itself might be squeaky clean, harder-to-reach spots like rims, lids, and straws can be a breeding ground for germs. To keep it fresh, wash daily with warm soapy water using the right tools, like straw cleaners, and disinfect weekly with vinegar.

Computer keyboards and mice

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Crumbs, skin cells, dust, and bacteria all love to accumulate in the hidden crevices of your keyboard, and don’t even get us started on the mouse! Suffice it to say, both are riotous breeding grounds for all manner of germs. The best way to clean them is by using a compressed air canister to blow away and remove the debris, then wipe the surfaces down with an alcohol-based disinfectant once a week. For computer and laptop screens stick to specially-formulated cleaning solutions and use a microfibre cloth to avoid scratching the surface.

Hearing aids

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As you’d expect with something that goes into your ear, hearing aids accumulate earwax, sweat, and dust, which isn’t just unpleasant but can also block sound quality and harbour bacteria, potentially leading to ear infections. The good news? They’re easy to clean! Simply wipe the exterior daily with a dry microfibre cloth and use a soft brush or hearing aid cleaning tool to remove wax from crevices. Just avoid water or alcohol-based cleaners, as they can damage the device. For a thorough deep clean once a week, invest in specialised hearing aid wipes or a cleaning kit to keep them in top condition.

Keys

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just think about how many times we touch our keys: putting them on surfaces, in pockets, dropping them on the floor, maybe you even hold them in your mouth by the keyring when your hands are full with shopping (no judgement - we’ve all been there!). Now think, when was the last time you cleaned them? For most people, the answer is never, which is pretty startling when you realise how much bacteria and grime they accumulate over time! But have no fear, the solution is simple; just wipe them down with a disinfectant cloth or isopropyl alcohol once a week.

Pillows

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Have you ever washed your pillows or even your duvet? For most people, the answer is probably no, but we really should! Experts say that after just six months, pillows and duvets can be home to millions, if not billions of dust mites and bacteria all thriving in filthy bliss! So it’s time to bid farewell to these unwelcome bedfellows with a hot machine wash every 3 to 6 months, or replacing them every two years. And if your washing machine isn’t big enough, don’t worry, your local launderette will likely be able to handle the job for you.

Toothbrushes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Your toothbrush may look harmless, but studies have found that some carry over 100 million bacteria, thriving in the damp bristles and harbouring all sorts of nasties, including E. coli, staph, and even faecal particles. Yes, really! All thanks to the toilet plume, that invisible cloud of microscopic particles launched into the air when you flush, sending germs up to 1.8 metres (six feet), where they settle on nearby surfaces, including your toothbrush! Prevention is key, so always close the toilet lid before flushing and keep your toothbrush as far away from the toilet as possible. To keep it clean, rinse the brush head under hot water daily, wipe the handle, and once a week, soak the brush head in antibacterial mouthwash for 15 minutes before rinsing. Swap your toothbrush or brush head every 3 to 4 months (or sooner if the bristles fray), and if you use an electric toothbrush, wipe the handle and charging base with a disinfectant wipe or isopropyl alcohol to prevent buildup, storing it upright in a well-ventilated area.

Phones

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mobile phones are among the dirtiest objects we touch daily, with studies suggesting they carry 10 times more bacteria than a toilet seat! Research from the University of Arizona found that phones can harbour around 25,000 bacteria per square inch, while a study by the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine revealed that 1 in 6 phones are contaminated with faecal matter due to improper handwashing. They can also be a breeding ground for bacteria like E. coli and staph. But don’t worry; simply wiping your phone once a day with a microfibre cloth and an alcohol-based screen cleaner or 70% isopropyl alcohol will help keep both you and your device clean.

Blinds

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Blinds may look beautiful, but take a closer look and you'll see they’re basically rows of shelves collecting piles of dust, allergens, and pet dander. The best way to tackle this? Dust them regularly with a brush or duster, then wipe them down with a damp cloth every three months. If you have curtains instead, it's recommended to hoover them monthly and machine wash them (if the fabric allows) once or twice a year to keep them fresh and allergen-free.

Shoes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Our shoes can be pretty, practical, or both, but no matter their style, they all pick up dirt, bacteria, and even fungi, especially in warm, damp conditions, where sweaty shoes create the perfect breeding ground. This can lead to athlete’s foot, and toenail fungus, not to mention unpleasant odours. But the good news is the solution is simple. Some shoes can be tossed in the washing machine to freshen them up, while others, like leather or suede, need a more careful approach. For non-washable materials, wipe them down with disinfectant at least once a month to keep them looking good and germ-free. And don’t forget the insoles; removing, cleaning and airing them out helps prevent odours and bacteria buildup!

TV remotes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re a bit of a telly addict, think about how often your remote control gets touched, collecting bacteria, dirt, and even food residue from sofa snacks. Studies have shown that remote controls can be one of the germiest objects in the home, even harbouring cold and flu viruses. Cleaning it is easy: once a week, wipe the buttons and back with a disinfectant wipe or a cloth dampened with isopropyl alcohol. For those tricky crevices, a toothpick or cotton swab works wonders, helping to remove hidden grime and keep your remote fresh and hygienic.

Washing machines

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite being something that cleans day stuff day in and day out, a washing machine itself can get surprisingly dirty. Moisture buildup creates the perfect breeding ground for mould, mildew, and bacteria, leading to musty-smelling clothes that may even come out of the wash with specks of grime. Over time, detergent residue and fabric softener can also clog up the system, affecting performance. The solution is simple, just run an empty hot cycle with vinegar and baking soda to break down buildup, and wipe the rubber seal and detergent drawer once a month. For extra freshness, leave the door slightly open between washes to improve airflow and prevent odours.

Shower door tracks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yes, you’re probably cleaning your shower regularly, but are you neglecting the shower tracks? What are they, you may ask? Shower tracks are the metal or plastic grooves at the base or sides of a sliding shower door, guiding its movement while also inadvertently collecting all manner of soap scum, grime, and mould. The best way to tackle the buildup is to give it a good old scrub with a toothbrush and a splash of vinegar once a month, then rinse.

Coffee machines

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Love coffee? Then you might not want to know what’s lurking in your morning cup of Joe if you neglect to clean your machine regularly. Spoiler: it’s bacteria - and a lot of it! Coffee makers provide the perfect warm, damp environment for germs, mould, and mineral buildup, all of which can affect both the taste of your brew and possibly upset your stomach. Studies have even found that coffee machines can harbour yeast and coliform bacteria, which thrive in leftover coffee residue. Stay healthy by running a cleaning cycle with equal parts vinegar and water, then rinsing thoroughly with clean water once a month to keep your coffee fresh and your machine germ-free.

Light switches

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Light switches are among the most frequently touched surfaces in our homes, collecting dirt, oils, and bacteria from countless hands every day. Studies show they can harbour germs like E. coli and cold and flu viruses, making them an easy way for illnesses to spread. The solution? Wipe them down weekly with a microfibre cloth and disinfectant spray or a cloth dampened with rubbing alcohol. During flu season or when someone in the household is unwell, it’s best to clean them even more frequently to keep germs at bay and your home hygienic.

Televisions

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We get it, televisions are expensive, and the internet is full of horror stories of people ruining their screens with the wrong cleaning chemicals, leaving permanent smears, or worse, scratching them with the wrong cloth! But dust buildup affects display quality, and if you take a closer look, you’ll probably spot a smorgasbord of smears and splodges all across the screen. So how do you clean this problem-child appliance? Simple, gently. Use a microfibre cloth once a week, steer clear of harsh cleaning chemicals, and opt for a screen-safe spray instead.

Dishwashers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Don't worry, you’d be totally forgiven for thinking that something designed to clean would stay clean itself, but oh contraire mon ami! In reality, food residue, grease, and even mould can build up in various parts of your dishwasher, leading to unpleasant odours and reduced cleaning performance. If you prefer a natural solution, run a cycle with white vinegar, then sprinkle baking soda and run another cycle once a month to keep it fresh and efficient.

Mattresses

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Research shows that a one-year-old mattress can contain up to 10 million dust mites and their droppings, along with bacteria, fungi, dead skin cells, sweat, and body oils! And over time, this buildup only gets worse. If that wasn’t bad enough, it’s suggested that by the time a mattress is ten years old, it can double in weight due to the accumulation of dead skin cells, mites, and their waste, as well as mould and bacteria leading to allergy symptoms, respiratory issues, and poor sleep quality. Don’t panic though, you reduce this buildup by deodorising with baking soda then vacuuming your mattress monthly, using a mattress protector, washing bedding regularly, and ideally replacing your mattress every 7–10 years.

Bags

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love our beautiful bags, whether handbags, backpacks, or satchels, they all have their time and place. But when you think about all the dirty surfaces they come into contact with: floors, seats, and who knows what else, you might want to hold them at arm’s length rather than sling them over your shoulder! But don’t fret, all they need is a wipe with a damp cloth if they’re leather or a machine-wash if they’re fabric, ideally once a month, and you’ll be able to love them just as much as before.

Dustbins

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s no surprise that rubbish bins collect bacteria, mould, and a whole load of unpleasant odours, after all, they’re home to decomposing waste. But neglecting to clean them regularly only makes things worse, allowing germs like Salmonella and E. coli to thrive, increasing the risk of contamination. The solution? Give your bin a deep clean once a month by scrubbing it with hot, soapy water and disinfectant, and don’t forget to wipe down the lid and handles, as they’re touched frequently. For extra freshness, sprinkle baking soda at the bottom to help absorb lingering odours!

Fridge and freezer coils

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Most people will go a long time before realising their refrigerator and freezer even has coils, until a problem arises. These coils help release heat to keep the appliance cool, but over time, they collect dust, grease, and even pet hair! This buildup reduces efficiency and increases energy use, so it’s a good idea to clean them twice a year or at least during a spring clean. A quick and simple vacuum or a pass with a coil brush can do wonders for helping to maintain performance and extend your fridge-freezer’s lifespan.

Grout lines

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What are grout lines you may ask? These are the spaces between your tiles, filled with a porous material that helps keep them in place and prevents water from seeping through Over time, grout can trap dirt, mould, and mildew, making it look dark, discoloured, or grimy. You’ll know it’s time for a clean if the grout looks noticeably darker than its original shade, has visible stains, or feels rough to the touch. To keep grout fresh, scrub it with baking soda and vinegar or a specialised grout cleaner every few months using an old toothbrush.

Oven racks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Left to build up, grease and food residue won’t just create bad odours, they can also lead to smoke and even become a fire hazard. But don’t panic, the solution is simple! Just soak your oven racks in hot water with baking soda overnight, then give them a good scrub in the morning. For tougher grime, add a splash of white vinegar to help break it down. Aim to repeat this process every few months to keep things clean, fresh, and most importantly, safe.

Microwaves

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Microwaves, as much as they are convenient, can be a real cleaning nightmare, with their walls coated in dried on food splatters and lashings of bacteria, making them a haven for germs and bad odours. But they’re so easy to clean, it’s a wonder more people don’t do it! Just pop a microwavable bowl of water with a few squirts of lemon juice inside, heat it for 2 to 5 minutes (depending on your appliance), and let the steam loosen the grime. Then, simply wipe it away, easy enough to repeat once a week!

Door knobs and handles

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Doorknobs and handles are among the most frequently touched surfaces in the home, making them a hotspot for bacteria, including cold and flu viruses. Minimise the risk of getting ill by wiping handles and knobs (both over and under) with a disinfectant wipe or a cloth dampened with rubbing alcohol at least once a week. During flu season, or if someone in your house is under the weather, consider cleaning them daily to keep everyone safe and sound.

Ceiling fans and light fixtures

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ceiling fans may keep you cool, but if left uncleaned, they can spread dust into the air and all over your room every time they’re switched on. Likewise, lights are another often forgotten dust-spot, left to harbour not only dust, but cobwebs and dead insects too. If you can do so safely, give them a wipe with a damp cloth or duster once a month, otherwise shop for an extendable duster online, making it easy, and safe, to reach those tricky high-up spots.

Bedsheets

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How often do you wash your bedsheets and duvet cover? Whatever your answer is, chances are it's still not enough! Sweat, dead skin cells, and dust mites love to roll around and get all snuggled up in your bedsheets, possibly as much as you do with studies showing that bedclothes can accumulate millions of dead skin cells and bacteria in just a few days. Advice from the experts is to wash them at 60°C (140°F) once a week to keep things fresh and hygienic.

Kettles

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Noticed chalky white flakes floating in your morning brew? That’s not sugar lumps you're looking at, it's limescale; a buildup of deposits in your kettle that not only affects the taste of your tea but also impacts the appliance’s performance and lifespan. The good news? It’s easy to remove! You can use a shop-bought descaler, but for a natural, budget-friendly alternative, try a mixture of vinegar and water once a month to keep your kettle fresh and scale-free.

Waste disposals

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Garbage disposals are brilliant at whisking away food scraps, but over time, grease, tiny food particles, and bacteria build up, leading to unpleasant odours and potential clogs. Left uncleaned, they can even attract fruit flies and mould growth. So how do you keep yours fresh? Easy! Pour baking soda and vinegar down the drain, let it fizz to break down grime, then rinse with boiling water. For an extra clean boost, toss in lemon peels or white vinegar ice cubes to help eliminate odours and keep the blades sharp. Aim to do this at least once a week, or more often if you use it frequently.