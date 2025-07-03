Kate Middleton offers rare insight into 'difficult' phase after cancer treatment

The Princess of Wales made a surprise visit to Colchester Hospital on 2nd July as she viewed the RHS's Wellbeing Garden. During this engagement, Kate bravely opened up about her experiences following her cancer treatment, which she completed in September last year.

She spoke with patients and staff at Colchester Hospital’s Cancer Wellbeing Centre, describing the "difficulty" she faced in the time after her chemotherapy ended.

"You put on a sort of brave face through treatment, then it’s like 'I can crack on, get back to normal' but actually the phase afterwards is really difficult," she explained in a video shared by Hello!.

(Image credit: Photo by Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

She continued, "You're not necessarily under the clinical team any longer but you're not able to function normally at home as you perhaps once used to. And, actually, someone to help talk you through that, show you and guide you through that sort of phase that comes after treatment, I think is really valuable."

The candour and openness of the Princess feel particularly poignant and profound - something noted by woman&home’s Royal Editor, Emma Shacklock.

"In years past we wouldn’t have expected to see the royals being so open about their health - but things have definitely changed," she says. "The Princess of Wales hasn’t shied away from sharing deeply personal updates and messages about her recovery journey after being diagnosed with cancer last year. It was a much-needed reminder that recovery isn’t linear or simple"

"As she said, after putting on a ‘brave face’ through treatment, getting back to ‘normal’ can be very difficult and it’s no wonder that her return to public duties has been measured and carefully considered," Emma adds.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Photo by STEFAN ROUSSEAU/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

During her visit, Catherine went on to share more insight into how she is re-adjusting to life after cancer treatment.

"You have to find your new normal and that takes time - and it's a roller coaster," she declared. "You go through hard times. And to have a place like this to have the support network, through creativity and singing or gardening whatever it might be is so valuable and it’s great this community has it, it would be great if lots of communities had this kind of support."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As part of the engagement, the Princess of Wales got to get her hands dirty in the garden, helping to plant Catherine’s Roses. This stunning flower was debuted at the Chelsea Flower Show in May and was named for the Princess by the Royal Horticultural Society.

They are donating the plants, described as having coral-pink blooms with a rich perfume with hints of Turkish Delight and mango, to wellbeing and community gardens across the UK this summer.

Her time at the Wellbeing Garden marked the Princess’s first public appearance since Garter Day on 16th June. A few days after that, she's understood to have pulled out of a planned Royal Ascot appearance, with some suggesting that she's reportedly trying to find the right balance with returning to work and her recovery journey.