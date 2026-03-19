Kate Middleton reveals significant change after becoming 'a lot more conscious' since cancer diagnosis

The Princess of Wales and Prince William enjoyed a day of joint engagements on 12th March in London, including a visit to the Fabal Beerhall. This is part of the Bermondsey Beer Mile and the royal couple were reportedly offered beer and cider by the owner of the brewery, only to be politely turned down by Kate.

She is said to have revealed she's cut back on alcohol ever since her cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment. When offered alcoholic beverages to sample, the Princess asked for a soft drink instead, supposedly explaining, "Since my diagnosis I haven’t had much alcohol".

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As per Hello!, Kate added that drinking alcohol is "something [she has] to be a lot more conscious of now". The Princess first made her diagnosis public in 2024 and confirmed she was in remission in early 2025.

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In the past, Kate has been photographed enjoying a pint of Guinness during a visit to Belfast in 2019, and it was once rumoured that an evening treat of a gin and tonic would be served up by William after a long day.

"William will bring Kate a gin-and-tonic," a family friend once claimed to People, adding it was indicative of how the couple looked after each other, "in different ways".

It’s not known if Kate has cut alcohol out entirely, or just limiting when she has it. She may, for example, still partake in the unique new addition at State Banquets, which sees the creation of a cocktail designed to represent and honour the visiting leaders' countries.

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During their joint outing, which also included stops at London’s famous Borough Market, Prince William was on hand to sample the drinks on offer, and even referred to himself as a "cider man". While Kate didn’t sample the alcoholic drinks, she still got stuck in with the fun.

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The Princess climbed up a ladder to stir some of the hops and later took part in a pint-pulling competition alongside Prince William. Notoriously competitive with each other, this time, the royal pair got to be on the same side - and they impressed the founder of the Southwark Brewing Company who joked that the pair "can come back on Saturday for a shift".

(Image credit: Photo by Kin Cheung-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

At the beerhall, Kate was also said to have asked the brewery owner how the company uses raw British honey to brew its drinks. The Prince of Wales then reportedly joked about his wife's keenness on the topic. He told the brewery owner, who is known to keep bees herself, "Be careful what you say, you might be corrected."

Kate keeps bees at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, and during a visit to the Natural History Museum’s wildlife garden in 2021, she even offered visiting schoolchildren a taste of the homemade honey.