Ever wondered what's on a State Banquet menu? There's a unique addition every time thanks to King Charles's new tradition

Since ascending to the throne in 2022, King Charles has upheld plenty of his late mother's traditions, including spending his summer break in Scotland and Christmas at Sandringham House. But it’s also fair to say His Majesty has found a way to make the role of Sovereign his own whilst respecting Queen Elizabeth's legacy.

We can see this in the subtle changes made to the Coronation service to represent different faiths. King Charles has also found a way to add his own flourish to the already-glamorous State Banquets, introducing a new tradition that adds a personalized and bespoke touch to each visit.

His Majesty is understood to task the royal kitchens to come up with a unique drink for a State Banquet, designed to represent and honor the visiting leaders' countries.

(Image credit: Photo by YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Most recently, for the State Visit of President Trump, the royal chefs and mixologists crafted a special concoction called the Transatlantic Whisky Sour. Sharing a video of the cocktail being made on their social media account, the Royal Family's caption described the "special US-UK cocktail" as "blending smoky whisky with the bright citrus of marmalade".

"Crowned with a pecan foam and garnished with a toasted marshmallow set on a star-shaped biscuit, the cocktail aims to evoke the warmth of a fireside s’more," the caption continued.

S'Mores are an American treat consisting of graham crackers with toasted marshmallow and melted chocolate. Further details, per the BBC, suggest Johnnie Walker whisky was used. As it's a Scottish whisky, the use of Johnnie Walker could have perhaps been a nod to the fact that President Trump’s mother was born in Scotland.

(Image credit: Doug Mills/Pool/Getty Images)

The BBC also report that, in addition to the bespoke cocktail, other drinks on the menu were chosen to honor Trump. A 1945 vintage port was served, symbolizing Trump's tenure as the 45th president, and a 1912 cognac was chosen in honor of the birth year of the President's Scottish-born mother.

Guests were also apparently treated to other less-symbolic but still luxurious wines and champagnes, including a Wiston Estate Cuvée 2016, a Domaine Bonneau de Martray, Corton-Charlemagne Grand Cru, 2018, a Ridge Vineyards Monte Bello, 2000, and a Pol Roger Extra Cuvée de Réserve, 1998.

While President Trump does not drink alcohol, it would seem that the menu was still designed to honor him in a way that has become a tradition. This special custom is believed to have begun with the 2024 State Visit of the Emperor and Empress of Japan.

The Emperor and Empress visited the UK in the summer of 2024, and it was the first time reports were shared that mentioned a bespoke drink on the menu. Created for their visit, the Yuzu Marmalade Sour with Cherry Blossom Foam was designed to look like the Japanese flag, complete with a cherry in the middle.

In December 2024, a specially crafted non-alcoholic drink was reported to be on the menu for the Qatar State Visit, per Kutir. Called the Royal Mirage, this concoction combined smoked pomegranate with ginger and a black lime garnish. The team designed it to complement the menu, and the colors represented on the Qatari flag.

The tradition continued when France’s Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron visited in the summer of 2025. This time, a cocktail called L’entente, was created, combining British gin with lemon curd and French pastis, garnished with dried French cornflowers and English roses.