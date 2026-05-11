‘I’m delighted to do a show people watch as a family’: Katherine Parkinson nods to bringing households together during BAFTA speech

Last One Laughing and Here We Go BAFTA wins prove watching TV as a family has made a comeback

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Paul (JIM HOWICK), Rachel (KATHERINE PARKINSON) in Here We Go
(Image credit: BBC/BBC Studios/Gary Moyes)

Katherine Parkinson fought off tough competition to win best actress in a comedy for her role as Rachel in Here We Go, at the 2026 BAFTA TV awards.

She was joined in her category by Diane Morgan (Mandy), Jennifer Saunders (Amandaland), Lucy Punch (Amandaland), Philippa Dunne (Amandaland) and Rosie Jones (Pushers).

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When Prime Video's Last One Laughing won the award for best entertainment, the series was also up against strong contenders in the form of The Graham Norton Show, Michael Mcintyre's Big Show, and Would I Lie To You.

During the show's acceptance speech, Judi Love stepped in to speak out on the re-emergence of family TV.

"When we talk about TV, one of the things we think that we've lost, is that this is a show you can sit down with all generations of your family and enjoy it."

She continues, "That is what TV in the UK is about."

Watching Last One Laughing, my children were introduced to Bob Mortimer, somebody they weren't aware of until we watched it together.

Now somebody who has just been introduced to a new generation of young fans, Bob took home the BAFTA for entertainment performance.

Congratulations to the BAFTA 2026 winners, and thank goodness family TV is making a comeback and getting the recognition it deserves.

Here We Go is available on BBC iPlayer and Last One Laughing can be found on Prime Video.

Lucy Wigley
Lucy Wigley
Entertainment Writer

Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.

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