Lucy Punch on returning to Amandaland, and how it's 'alarmingly easy to get into character'

Lucy Punch is back as posh mum of two and deluded social media influencer Amanda Hughes, in a second series of the Motherland spin-off Amandaland.

As the series returns with six brand new episodes, Lucy reveals what’s new - including improved relations with the downstairs neighbour - and what’s not - Amanda’s desperate need to elevate her social standing. Of course.

Despite a superiority and a touch of the delusional about her, Lucy finds it "alarmingly easy" to get into character now - and some of it starts from the outside in. She shared, "The hair, heels, gels and all the primping that’s involved to look like Amanda helps hugely.

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"I know her so well after 10 years that it’s alarmingly easy to get into this character."

(Image credit: BBC/Merman/Natalie Seery)

Explaining where we find her in this second series, Lucy said, "Amanda is still in SoHa [South Harlesden in north-west London]. She’s more settled now, but still doing everything she can to elevate her social standing and circumstances.

“She’s just as delusional about herself as ever!"

Speaking on the character’s evolution since viewers first met her in Motherland, which debuted in 2016, Lucy shared, “Her superiority was her ugliest trait. Nevertheless, her giant ego and status anxiety remains, so she still wants everyone to think she’s the best.”

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Still, despite this, Lucy does find the diamond in the rough with the character, adding, “Her values may be skewed, but she loves her kids and puts them first.”

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Of the new series, as well as seeing Amanda and her downstairs neighbour Mal (played by Samuel Anderson) start to get on better, Amanda tells viewers to look out for “some fantastically funny new characters and hilarious storylines with the ones we already know and love.

“I got to work with so many incredibly funny actors - I loved my scenes with Pam Ferris [who plays Amanda’s neighbour Elspeth]. She’s brilliant!”

woman&home’s entertainment writer, Lucy Wigley, had nothing but praise for the new series of the BBC sitcom, hailing it as “slick, hilarious, [and] British comedy at its absolute finest”.

Amandaland series two airs Wednesday nights on BBC One, or stream all episodes on iPlayer.

This feature first appeared in Woman magazine. Subscribe now and get your first 6 issues for £1.