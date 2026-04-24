In his first major TV outing since Baby Reindeer, Richard Gadd has once again produced a gripping series that has 'awards ceremonies' written all over it.

Spanning 30 years of Ruben (Richard Gadd) and Niall's (Jamie Bell) lives, Half Man is a powerful look at their complicated relationship, and how toxic masculinity and emotional illiteracy infiltrates men's lives leading to violence and a lack of meaningful bonds.

Released on April 24 on BBC iPlayer and on BBC One a week later, some hopeful viewers have been wondering how to watch the show's six episodes.

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There's no need to worry - you can actually tune in to Half Man from anywhere in the world, and there's no need to miss out on the incredible performances from the leading stars.

How to watch Half Man in the UK

If you're in the UK, it's very simple to watch Half Man, as it's free to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Providing you have a TV licence, you can watch the episodes when they begin airing on iPlayer from April 24.

BBC iPlayer is free to use, and all you need is an email address, UK postcode and TV licence to sign up for an iPlayer on demand account.

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Half Man | Official Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

How to watch Half Man from anywhere in the world

If you’re going to be away from your usual TV set-up when Half Man starts airing, but don't want to wait a moment to see the toxic masculinity drama play out, there's no need to worry.

You can still enjoy all four episodes available, with the use of a Virtual Private Network - a VPN.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to the show, even if you're not there.

Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate Nord to be the absolute best.

They say, "It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Nord."

Watch TV as if you were in the UK with a VPN. Offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, try out NordVPN, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Also boasting some top-of-the-class security, it's a no-brainer. Run into any problems? NordVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

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If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps: