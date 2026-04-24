How to watch Half Man from anywhere - stream Richard Gadd's gripping drama online
If you can't wait to watch Richard Gadd's first major series since Baby Reindeer, you can tune in from anywhere in the world
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In his first major TV outing since Baby Reindeer, Richard Gadd has once again produced a gripping series that has 'awards ceremonies' written all over it.
Spanning 30 years of Ruben (Richard Gadd) and Niall's (Jamie Bell) lives, Half Man is a powerful look at their complicated relationship, and how toxic masculinity and emotional illiteracy infiltrates men's lives leading to violence and a lack of meaningful bonds.
Released on April 24 on BBC iPlayer and on BBC One a week later, some hopeful viewers have been wondering how to watch the show's six episodes.Article continues below
There's no need to worry - you can actually tune in to Half Man from anywhere in the world, and there's no need to miss out on the incredible performances from the leading stars.
How to watch Half Man in the UK
If you're in the UK, it's very simple to watch Half Man, as it's free to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
Providing you have a TV licence, you can watch the episodes when they begin airing on iPlayer from April 24.
BBC iPlayer is free to use, and all you need is an email address, UK postcode and TV licence to sign up for an iPlayer on demand account.
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How to watch Half Man from anywhere in the world
If you’re going to be away from your usual TV set-up when Half Man starts airing, but don't want to wait a moment to see the toxic masculinity drama play out, there's no need to worry.
You can still enjoy all four episodes available, with the use of a Virtual Private Network - a VPN.
A VPN allows you to change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to the show, even if you're not there.
Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate Nord to be the absolute best.
They say, "It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Nord."
Watch TV as if you were in the UK with a VPN. Offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, try out NordVPN, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Also boasting some top-of-the-class security, it's a no-brainer. Run into any problems? NordVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.
If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps:
- Download and install the VPN following NordVPN's easy-to-follow instructions.
- Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location as anywhere in the UK.
- With your VPN installed and server location set to UK, you can now watch Half Man on BBC iPlayer.
Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.
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