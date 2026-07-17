Sally Phillips is well known for her perfect comic timing in the likes of the Bridget Jones films, Veep and Smack The Pony.

She's now bringing a fresh take on the crime mystery genre to our screens by starring as Lily in The Hairdresser Mysteries, a 70s set show infused with nostalgia and the spirit of an era gone by.

The quirky series airs on BBC One and iPlayer from July 17, and across six episodes, the actress take the role of Lily Petal, a hairdresser who escapes busy city life to work in a quaint village with a slower pace.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

It's not long before the cobbled streets reveal their darker side, and Lily and her sidekick, fellow hairdresser Clary Coombs (Charlotte Jordan,) use their intuition while chatting to customers to begin solving the mysteries of the village.

There's no need to miss out on this gem of a series, as we share how to tune in from anywhere in the world.

(Image credit: BBC/Joss Barratt)

How to watch The Hairdresser Mysteries in the UK

If you're in the UK, it's very simple to watch The Hairdresser Mysteries, as it's free to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Providing you have a TV licence, you can watch the episodes when they begin airing on July 17 at 2.00pm.