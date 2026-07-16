Charlotte Hawkins' flattering cotton paisley dress is perfect for summer holidays - and it's now reduced in the sale

Charlotte Hawkins always looks perfectly put-together, whether she's talking all things fashion at Royal Ascot, or presenting Good Morning Britain.

Back in May, she wore a beautiful blue and white paisley print dress whilst hosting the show, and honestly, I'm still thinking about it. It's by British clothing brand Hobbs, and not only is the breathable cotton fabric ideal for hot weather, but the print is a refreshing alternative to florals or stripes. It's a very Dolce & Gabbana-esque print, and I can see it looking stunning on a trip to somewhere like Greece or Italy.

The button-down front, gentle V-neckline and puff sleeves are both flattering and incredibly easy to wear, plus it's got pockets! The lightweight fabric will be easy to pack in your holiday suitcase, and the best news is that it's now reduced in the Hobbs sale. It's a new addition to the sale, and for a limited time only, there's an extra 15% off. I can see this dress flying off the virtual shelves, so don't wait if you love it as much as I do.

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Exact match Hobbs Libby Cotton Paisley Dress £126.65 (was £169) at Hobbs This is the exact dress Charlotte wore, and now is the time to buy it, since there's an extra 15% off the sale price. With its fit and flare shape, tie waist belt and flattering arm coverage, this dress ticks all my boxes. You can wear it with flat sandals, heels or even your best white trainers.

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