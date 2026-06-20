Charlotte Hawkins' sophisticated Ascot dress is from one of Zara Tindall's favourite occasionwear brands

Charlotte Hawkins has delivered some fabulous style moments at Royal Ascot this week, with a series of elegant looks that are worth taking inspiration from, but her day four attire might just be one of my personal favourites yet.

The presenter stepped out in an exquisite summer dress by Rebecca Vallance - a brand that's also a favourite of Zara Tindall's, and known for their timeless and feminine designs. It’s the chicest choice if you're stuck on what to wear to the races, or if you're simply looking for a luxury summer wedding guest dress.

Her light blue cotton midi dress feels so sophisticated, with its lantern print and flattering shape making it ideal for a summer race day. She elevated the look with a sky-blue boater hat, while navy pointed heels completed the outfit for a coordinated finish.

(Image credit: Getty Images)