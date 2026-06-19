Charlotte Hawkins embraces Royal Ascot’s colour of the year in top-to-toe tomato red

Royal Ascot is always a treat for fashion fans, as some of our favourite stars attend the event wearing their best frocks and hero headwear, and we love to pore over all the elegant looks. One celebrity who always gets it right for the event is Charlotte Hawkins, and her Ladies Day outfit this year has to be up there with our all-time favourites.

The presenter has been busy at the races this week and has shown off a few wow-worthy looks already, but this bold colour-drenched outfit really grabbed our attention on Thursday. Wearing top-to-toe red, Charlotte looked incredible in a woven dress by Lisa Redman teamed with a statement hat by London-based milliner Rachel Trevor-Morgan. She completed the eye-catching combination with a pair of bow-trim heels and a set of sparkly Garrard earrings. Everything about her colour-pop pieces worked, and it's the ideal look to emulate if you're wondering what to wear to the races or you're looking for a striking outfit for an upcoming wedding.

Sadly, Charlotte’s exact dress isn’t available to buy, but you can find some similar bright tomato frocks (which just so happens to be Royal Ascot's colour of the year for 2026), and finishing touches below.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the look

ME+EM Fit + Flare Midi Dress £325 at ME+EM A soft woven tweed and frayed edges gives this midi dress a very similar feel to Charlotte's bespoke design. Coast Loop And Quill Detail Wide Fascinator £99 at Debenhams Exaggerated hats and fascinators are a must for racing season and this scarlet piece will do the job nicely. Carcuume Kitten Heels with Bow £39.92 at Amazon Charlotte's bow-back shoes made a pretty footnote to her bold outfit, and this lower-heeled pair will look great minus any 'ouch' moments.

Shop more red dresses

Mint Velvet Red Sleeveless Knit Midi Dress £150 at Mint Velvet This very fine knit dress will look gorgeous with a statement necklace and your best gold heels for any fancy soirée. Karen Millen Petite Square Neck Tailored Full Skirted Maxi Dress £199 at Karen Millen This structured, fit-and-flare design has a gorgeous vintage feel to it that will flatter curves in all the right places. Ro&Zo Red Flutter Sleeve Dress With Linen £149 at Ro&Zo A light linen fabric means that this one will keep you cool on even the warmest of days - add some dangly earrings and sandals and you'll be all set.

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An understated midi is brilliantly versatile and will be a useful piece to have in your wardrobe, ready for a special day. We adore Charlotte's full red look and love how matchy-matchy it all was, but you can easily give a block coloured dress like the above a different spin by switching up your accessories.

Red works particularly well with shiny gold and understated black finishing touches for a very classic aesthetic, and for a modern feel, you could add pink heels or a patterned clutch for a little more oomph.