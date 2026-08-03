Zoe Ball's tweakment confession as she and Alex Jones discuss the 'privilege' of getting, and looking, older

On a recent episode of Dig It, Zoe Ball was joined by The One Show’s Alex Jones, as her regular co-host Jo Whiley dealt with the loss of her father.

The temporary new duo wasted no time getting down to business, though, getting candid with their concerns about ageing, the pressures women find themselves under, and the tweakment which left Zoe "drooling" down her face.

As the pair got on to pressures of ageing in the public eye, Zoe shared, "I'll tell you, once I had something done to my lip, I hate these sort of lines here. I looked like a right smoker. And I thought I'd get something stabbed in those because it would make a difference.

A post shared by Dig It with Zoe Ball and Jo Whiley (@digitpod) A photo posted by on

"And I went to lunch with my mum a couple of days afterwards and I was just literally drooling my drink down my face and she was wetting herself laughing. She's like, ‘What the hell have you done to yourself?’

"I was like, "Mum, I've had Botox in my lip to try and stop these lines.’ She went, ‘Well, that's worked out well for you, hasn't it?’