'I'm never going to do that in my life, and that's okay': Jo Whiley on the liberation of changing goals with age

Jo Whiley and Zoe Ball’s popular podcast, Dig It, has never shied away from discussing heavy subject matters.

From Zoe’s candid comments on dealing with "crippling anxiety" to the "overwhelming anticipation" of divorce and confronting the relatable fears of an empty nest, the two friends aren’t afraid of getting into the nitty gritty realities.

And recently Jo touched on something that might be relatable to many people as they approach midlife - accepting that some bucket list goals just won’t happen.

A post shared by Dig It with Zoe Ball and Jo Whiley (@digitpod) A photo posted by on

But rather than taking this as some sort of failing or disappointment, Jo’s refreshing attitude is all about acceptance and finding liberation in changing your attitude from things you 'ought to do' to the stuff you 'want to do'.

She said that as you get older, there’s things that you accept 'I'm never going to do that in my life. And that's okay.'

She continued, 'I always thought I was going to Kilimanjaro. I'm not. I haven't got enough time to do that. That's okay. I thought at one point, maybe I'll try and attempt to swim a bit of the Channel. I'm not. It's okay'

'And I think it's quite liberating because your bucket list gets shorter and shorter. And then you just do the things that are actually attainable that you want to do rather than things you feel you ought to do.'

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(Image credit: Persephonica)

Zoe, inspired by Jo’s mentality, offered some of her own. 'I will never run a marathon. With my hips is just not going to happen. And there are things that perhaps I used to do that I just can't do anymore.

'Stay up all night dancing. I need to go to bed about two or three absolute latest.'

On a completely different note to climbing Kilimanjaro or running a marathon, Jo chimed in, 'I'm never going to do tequila again. And I'm happy with that. I'm good with that because I've had the hangover. I don't need that again, thank you.'

Of course, learning new skills later in life is never off the table, but Jo's attitude definitely resonated with fans.

People in the comments were quick to support Jo’s idea, and echoed the sentiment that acceptance of limits isn’t the same thing as failing.

One wrote, 'Such a good way to turn realistic goals without the pressure! We can still dream', and another said, 'Hard relate as a 58yr old who used to travel the world, lived away, still love gigs, galleries, cinema etc but I’m at peace with everything'.