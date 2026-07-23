Call The Midwife star Helen George has had a challenging romantic life since splitting from her husband Jack Ashton, but usually remains private about her love life.

The actress met Jack during filming for the Call The Midwife Christmas special and they began dating in 2016. Their daughters Wren and Lark were born during their time together, and the couple announced their separation in 2023.

In 2025 Helen began dating an unnamed man, who sadly died of leukaemia shortly after they got together.

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She later met businessman Dan Innes, and the couple moved in together earlier this year. However, after hinting at difficulties in the relationship on Instagram, Helen has now divulged further insight into her feelings about the split, confirming it in the process.

During the Mystic Mates podcast she hosts with friend Yvette Robinson, Helen opened the latest episode by saying, "I was having a really rubbish day yesterday, it's been a week."

Yvette shares that between the friends there's been "tears, and voice notes with lots of tears," with Helen confirming, "It's been pretty s**t and yesterday was a hard day."

With their podcast being concerned with tarot, astrology and spirituality, Yvette later gives Helen a card reading - and the results are not what the star had hoped for.

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One of the cards indicated "negativity," with Yvette's interpretation confirming, "There have been good things with your love life, but it's been challenging."

Another card represents Helen "walking away from something challenging, away from the life that you had, into the unknown." Yvette also believed there would be "challenges ahead" in Helen's romantic life.

"Don't you think I've had enough challenges?" Helen asks, adding sadly, "I've had enough."

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Helen later says with sarcasm, "I feel really revived to know I'm facing further challenges, so thank you so much."

Shortly after her breakup with Dan, Helen posted some quotes to Instagram that alluded to what went wrong in the relationship.

One quote read: "I absolutely take responsibility for when I am wrong. But I will never apologise for responding to disrespect. If you lit the match, do not stand in the flames pretending to be the victim."

The actress also reveals during her podcast that the man she was dating who passed away, sometimes gives her messages through clairvoyants and appeared "unhappy" about her romance with Dan.

"I went to this clairvoyant last week and she said, 'This is your ex-boyfriend, and he died very suddenly after you started dating him. He's come into the room because he's not very happy about your situation,'" she explains.

She continues, "It was wonderful to think this person, whom I didn't really know for that long, was there," concluding, "He was angry that he'd left me looking for someone else and then finding someone else who wasn't suitable."