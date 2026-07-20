Almost three years since she left This Morning after 14 years at the helm, Holly Willoughby is launching a new lifestyle series.

Today the presenter, 45, has announced Holly Willoughby Together, a multi platform lifestyle series built around real people, real stories, honest conversation, practical advice, celebrity guests, fashion, beauty, health and more.

The series, which marks Holly’s return to onscreen presenting following 2025’s Bear Hunt and the final series of Dancing on Ice, will be available on YouTube, digital streaming platforms and social media, with the first episode arriving on 28 July.

Holly Willoughby for her new show, Holly Willoughby Together (Image credit: Holly Willoughby Together)

Speaking about her new chapter and era of presenting, Holly said “I’m so proud of the work all the team who make Together have put into this exciting new project. We’ve had a lot of fun developing it and look forward to seeing what you think.”

With “connection at its core”, the show will cover things that the mum-of-three “genuinely loves”, from healthy living to fashion, beauty and important conversations.

Filmed in a purpose-built studio designed around conversation, the star will be cooking, chatting, learning and problem-solving alongside guests and experts, with a star-studded celebrity line-up including Stanley Tucci, Katherine Ryan, Joanne McNally and her close friends Emma Bunton and Nicole Appleton.

It will centre on five formats. Talk Together will see her have honest in-depth conversations with people who’ve been through extraordinary things, while during Cook Together she’ll make a recipe from her own repertoire or learn from a professional. There will also be a fashion and beauty segment called Look Good Together alongside a health and wellness franchise, Better Together. Finally, Hang Out Together, will see her wind-down with a celebrity guest and drink in preparation for the weekend.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For the project, Holly has teamed up with husband Dan Baldwin’s production company, Hungry Bear Media, in a move away from traditional terrestrial TV. While digital health platform, Voy, which has celebrity ambassadors including Coleen Nolan and Vanessa Feltz, joins as the show’s founding brand partner.