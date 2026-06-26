Everyone knows Lorraine Kelly as the bubbly, extrovert morning presenter who has been on our screens for more than 40 years.

And sitting down to chat with her, she is exactly as she appears on the ‘telly’, as she calls it. Fun, bright and interesting, nothing is off limits.

But 2026 hasn’t been easy on Lorraine, 66. Earlier this year, she lost her father John, just as changes to her morning TV show hit - meaning it was cut from an hour to 30 minutes and will only air for 30 weeks of the year. She admits it was a ‘difficult time’.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

But, with the regime on ITV now in place, it means she has had time to focus on her other passion - writing. And of course spending time with her husband Steve, daughter Rosie and granddaughter Billie.

We caught up with her to talk all about it with this exclusive interview.

Hi Lorraine! Congratulations on your new book! How does it feel to have your second novel, The Island Secret, published?

Lorraine: It’s so interesting and so different. When you do live telly, off it goes - you do it and it’s away. But with a book there’s something very permanent about that. It’s really lovely to see it, feel it, and see it in shops! One time I was in the airport and a lady was reading it.