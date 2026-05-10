Forget winning a BAFTA, Lorraine Kelly says becoming a grandmother is 'the best thing that's ever happened'

Lorraine Kelly is nominated at tonight’s BAFTA TV Awards, with her long-running ITV show nominated in the Daytime category, but win or lose, it’s likely the TV icon will be leaving the ceremony with a smile - and it’s all thanks to her granddaughter.

On the red carpet ahead of tonight’s BAFTA ceremony, Lorraine, who looked dazzling in a metallic silver gown with a striking Piccadilly Vaults diamond necklace, practically beamed as she described her granddaughter, Billie, as 'the best thing that’s ever happened to me'.

And there’s one thing specifically she loves 'most of all' about this new phase in her life - taking naps with her granddaughter.

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(Image credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

She told interviewers on the red carpet, 'I can spend half an hour just looking at a puddle with her' but the 'thing that I love most of all is going for a nap in the afternoon with her'.

And, as it turns out, Lorraine was never that sold on naps before she had Billie to cuddle up with.

She said, 'I never used to go for a nap. But actually, it's the best thing in the world, watching her fall asleep and then falling asleep yourself.'

Lorraine’s granddaughter, Billie Kelly Smith-White, was born on August 29, 2024, to Lorraine’s only daughter, Rosie Kelly Smith, and her partner, Steve White.

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Rosie and Steve are set to get married this summer. Speaking to Woman magazine of the upcoming nuptials in the past, Rosie shared, 'It’s going to be in Scotland. Most things are done, it’s just small details to sort now. I need to sort out what Billie’s going to wear - it doesn’t matter about my dress, she will be the star of the show!'

(Image credit: Jeff Spicer/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

For Lorraine, her grandmother era couldn’t have come at a better time. Since the start of 2026, her long-running ITV show was downsized from one hour episodes to 30-minute episodes, as well as being scheduled to air 30 weeks out of the year, instead of year-round.

These changes came as part of an ITV-wide cost-cutting initiative, and it’s perhaps having her granddaughter that’s allowed Lorraine to focus on what really matters to her.

Recently, she said during an appearance of Pete Wicks' Man Made podcast that she’s reached a new 'contentment' in her life, revealing a surprising new attitude towards her career.

A post shared by Lorraine Kelly (@lorrainekellysmith) A photo posted by on

'If everything ended tomorrow career wise, it's okay, it's okay', Lorraine said. 'I'll go away and I would always do something. And the joy that this wee thing [Billie] gives you, because it is almost like getting a second chance'.

She continued, 'This baby has taught me so much, because I now can appreciate so much more. All the things that I wanted to do with my own daughter, with Rosie, when she was little, I couldn't really, because I was working so hard.'