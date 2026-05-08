We've been testing the best swimwear for women over 50 and the best tummy control swimsuits ahead of your summer holidays here at woman&home. And in doing so, we came across the most amazing designer lookalike!

Whether you're someone who likes to invest in swimwear that will last you for years, or you prefer splashing out on last-minute cozzies (and lots of them) you're going to love these Baywatch red beauties.

One is by Melissa Odabash and costs £255. It's the Tampa swimsuit, and our tester Michelle called it "an investment piece I can wear for years to come. In striking red, it gives a bold yet timeless take on a classic silhouette. I like the halterneck shape and soft ruching at the bust, which creates a flattering finish, while the gold-tone U-trim adds a refined focal point. Removable pads allow for adjustable shaping, and the SPF 50+ fabric makes it a polished, statement option."

On the other hand, we have the New Look option, which has an RRP of £27.99, but is reduced at Very to just £22. The metal U-shaped detailing and flattering halter neckline are strikingly similar to the Melissa Odabash, and our tester Abigail really fell head over heels for this one. She said, "I love a swimsuit that makes an impact, and this bright red style definitely delivers. The colour is instantly eye-catching, while the halter neck and U-shaped ring add a modern, flattering twist. The underwired cups give great support and shape, especially with the option of removable padding to tailor the fit. I also love the tummy control panel - it smooths everything out without feeling restrictive. At under £30, it feels like an absolute bargain for such a confident, head-turning piece."

Shop the swimsuits

Melissa Odabash Tampa Red Swimsuit £255 at Harvey Nichols $328.44 at Harvey Nichols US The Tampa is part of Melissa Odabash's core collection - a line of anti-trend classics worth investing in. It's available in UK sizes 6 to 18, and in a variety of colours if chilli red isn't for you. New Look Tummy Control U Ring Underwired Halter Neck Swimsuit £27.99 at New Look I really rate New Look's swimwear, and this bargain buy doesn't disappoint. There are very limited sizes left though, so let's hope they restock!

According to Fashion Director Paula Moore, both of these red halterneck swimsuits are undeniably gorgeous, but they deliver two very different experiences.

She says: "The New Look is a real high-street hero. The bright red is instantly eye-catching, and the U-ring detail adds a modern edge. I love the underwired cups for shape and support, and the tummy control panel gives a smooth, confidence-boosting finish without feeling restrictive. At under £30, it feels like a standout, trend-led piece that delivers maximum impact for minimal spend."

Michelle (left) wearing Melissa Odabash and Abigail (right) wearing New Look (Image credit: Paula Moore/ @paulamoorestyle)

Paula continued: "The Melissa Odabash Tampa Swimsuit, by contrast, feels much more elevated and refined. The ruching at the bust is beautifully soft and flattering, and the gold U-trim adds a subtle touch of luxury. It has a more timeless, investment feel, enhanced by the premium fabric and SPF50+ protection. Everything about it feels considered and polished, designed to last season after season.

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"In short, the New Look version is bold, fun and accessible, while the Odabash swimsuit is sleek, sophisticated and undeniably luxe - both stunning, just suited to different budgets."

Aside from the price, one of the biggest benefits of the more affordable option has to be the tummy control panel, which is such a bonus. It will sculpt your silhouette and boost your confidence - which is well worth £22, if you ask me.